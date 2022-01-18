chandrababu: తెదేపా అధినేత చంద్రబాబుకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్
chandrababu: తెదేపా అధినేత చంద్రబాబుకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్
08:14 January 18
చంద్రబాబుకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్
I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 18, 2022
I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care.
- తెదేపా అధినేత చంద్రబాబుకు కరోనా పాజిటివ్
- కరోనా స్వల్ప లక్షణాలు ఉన్నట్లు చంద్రబాబు వెల్లడి
- కొవిడ్ నిర్ధరణతో హోం ఐసోలేషన్లో ఉన్నట్లు చంద్రబాబు ట్వీట్
- అవసరమైన అన్ని జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకుంటున్నా: చంద్రబాబు
