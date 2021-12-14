Parliament live: ఖర్గే ఛాంబర్లో విపక్ష ఎంపీల భేటీ
Parliament live: ఖర్గే ఛాంబర్లో విపక్ష ఎంపీల భేటీ
10:48 December 14
పార్లమెంట్ లైవ్
#WATCH | Delhi: Floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament hold a meeting at the office of LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss strategy for further agitation to press for the demand of revoking suspension of 12 MPs pic.twitter.com/9rbYyz8DBk— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021
రాజ్యసభ ప్రతిపక్ష నేత మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే ఛాంబర్లో విపక్షాలు భేటీ అయ్యాయి. 12 మంది రాజ్యసభ సభ్యులపై సస్పెన్షన్ వ్యవహారం సహా తదుపరి కార్యాచరణపై సభ్యులు చర్చ జరిపినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.
సస్పెన్షన్పై నిరసనగా పార్లమెంటులోని గాంధీ విగ్రహం నుంచి విజయ్ చౌక్ వరకు విపక్ష పార్టీల ఎంపీలు పాదయాత్ర చేయనున్నట్లు సమాచారం.
