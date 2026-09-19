AI వల్ల 2030 నాటికి ప్రపంచం అంతమయ్యే ఛాన్స్ 'జీరో': ఎన్విడియా CEO హువాంగ్
ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ వల్ల 2030 నాటికి ప్రపంచం అంతమవుతుందనే వాదనలను ఎన్విడియా CEO జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ కొట్టిపారేశారు. అలాంటి ముప్పు లేనే లేదని స్పష్టం చేశారు.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: కృత్రిమ మేధస్సు (AI) వల్ల 2030 నాటికి ప్రపంచం అంతమైపోతుందంటూ వస్తున్న ప్రచారంలో ఎలాంటి నిజం లేదని ఎన్విడియా (Nvidia) CEO జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. భవిష్యత్తులో AI వల్ల ప్రపంచ వినాశనం జరిగే ఛాన్స్ 'జీరో' అని ఆయన తేల్చి చెప్పారు. AI అనేది టెక్నాలజీని ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్లే ఒక శక్తివంతమైన సాధనమే తప్ప, మానవాళి ఉనికిని ప్రమాదంలో పడేసే ఆయుధం కాదని హువాంగ్ భరోసా ఇచ్చారు.
CBS Newsతో మాట్లాడుతూ, ఏఐ ఒక పెద్ద విపత్తుకు కారణమవుతుందనే వాదనను హువాంగ్ అవివేకమని కొట్టిపారేశారు. ఇలాంటి హెచ్చరికల వెనుక రాజకీయాలు, వ్యాపార ప్రయోజనాలు లేదా పబ్లిసిటీ ఆరాటమే ఉండొచ్చని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
🚨 JENSEN HUANG: “2030 is not going to be the end of the world. There is zero percent chance that's going to be the end of the world. I completely disagree that AI is going to destroy, is going to be the end of the world in 2030.” https://t.co/nZdK6NiKDq— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 18, 2026
ఉత్పత్తి భద్రత విషయంలో రాజీ పడకుండానే, ఏఐ అభివృద్ధిని వేగవంతం చేయాలని హువాంగ్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు. సిద్ధంగా లేని, సురక్షితం కాని వ్యవస్థలను ఏ కంపెనీ విడుదల చేయరాదని హెచ్చరించారు.
ఆంత్రోపిక్ సీఈవో డారియో అమోడెయ్, ఓపెన్ఏఐ సీఈవో శామ్ ఆల్ట్మాన్ వంటి దిగ్గజాలు ఫ్రాంటియర్ ఏఐ అభివృద్ధిని నెమ్మదింపజేయాలని కోరుతున్న వేళ.. హువాంగ్ వ్యాఖ్యలు టెక్ ప్రపంచంలో నెలకొన్న భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలను మరోసారి స్పష్టం చేస్తున్నాయి. ఉత్పత్తి భద్రతను నిర్ధారిస్తూనే, అమెరికా సాంకేతిక పురోగతికి దోహదపడేలా ఏఐ మోడళ్లను రూపొందించాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందని హువాంగ్ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.
గతంలోనే ఇదే వాదన వినిపించిన జెన్సెన్: జెన్సెన్ హువాంగ్ ఇంతకుముందు కూడా ఇదే అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. సేల్స్ఫోర్స్ డ్రీమ్ఫోర్స్ సదస్సులో AIకి సంబంధించి కొత్త నిబంధనలు తీసుకురావాలన్న పిలుపులను ఆయన వ్యతిరేకించారు. భద్రత అనేది ఇంజనీర్ల బాధ్యత అని, ప్రతి కంపెనీ దానిని అంతర్గతంగానే నిర్వహించుకోవాలని పేర్కొన్నారు.
అదే వైఖరిని ఆయన ఇటీవలే లాస్ ఏంజిల్స్లో జరిగిన ఆల్-ఇన్ సమ్మిట్లోనూ పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. ఆ సదస్సులో హువాంగ్ ప్రసంగిస్తుండగా అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ నుంచి ఆకస్మికంగా ఫోన్ కాల్ వచ్చింది. రోబోలు ప్రపంచాన్ని స్వాధీనం చేసుకోలేవని, AI వివాదమంతా బూటకమని ట్రంప్ ఆ సందర్భంగా ప్రేక్షకులతో అన్నారు.
MUST SEE: Amazing moment as President Trump calls Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang while he's on stage at the All-In Summit. @POTUS on AI Doomerism: “I'm telling you, it's all a hoax… and we're not going to let that happen.” https://t.co/ZP8cCaSMqG— The All-In Podcast (@theallinpod) September 14, 2026
కాగా, AI రంగంలో అమెరికాను అగ్రగామిగా నిలిపే ప్రయత్నాలకు ఆటంకం కలిగించవద్దని అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వం ఇటీవల ఫెడరల్ ఏజెన్సీలను ఆదేశించడం గమనార్హం. ప్రభుత్వ AI కార్యాచరణ ప్రణాళిక వేగవంతమైన ఆవిష్కరణలు, కనిష్ఠ నియంత్రణలకే ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తోంది.
టెక్ దిగ్గజాల మధ్య భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలు: AI పురోగతి విషయంలో టెక్ పరిశ్రమ రెండు వర్గాలుగా చీలిపోయింది. ఒక వర్గం AI వల్ల ముప్పు లేదని, భద్రతకు ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తూనే వేగంగా అభివృద్ధి చేయాలని వాదిస్తోంది. మరో వర్గం మాత్రం కంపెనీలు వేగం కోసం భద్రత విషయంలో రాజీ పడుతున్నాయని, ఇది భవిష్యత్తులో మానవాళికే ముప్పుగా మారే ప్రమాదం ఉందని హెచ్చరిస్తోంది.
AI భద్రత అనేది చట్టపరమైన సమస్య కాదని, ఇంజనీరింగ్ సమస్యేనని ఎన్విడియా CEO జెన్సెన్ హువాంగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. AI అనేది మనుషులు తయారు చేసిన హార్డ్వేర్, సాఫ్ట్వేర్ వ్యవస్థే కాబట్టి దాన్ని మనుషులే నియంత్రించగలరని, దీని కోసం కొత్త నిబంధనలు, వేగాన్ని తగ్గించాల్సిన అవసరం లేదని పేర్కొన్నారు. భద్రతపై నమ్మకం లేకపోతే ఉత్పత్తిని విడుదల చేయకూడదని, మార్కెట్ శక్తులే కంపెనీలను బాధ్యతాయుతంగా ఉండేలా చేస్తాయని తెలిపారు.
I agree with Dario that we need to pace the frontier. This has been a primary topic of discussions we've had at OpenAI in recent weeks. Committing to having independent evaluators with employee-like access is a great idea, and we will do the same. We'll have more to share soon.— Sam Altman (@sama) September 12, 2026
ఈ విషయంలో మార్క్ జుకర్బర్గ్ కూడా హువాంగ్ అభిప్రాయంతో ఏకీభవించారు. భద్రతపై దృష్టి సారించేందుకే 'మ్యూస్' లాంఛ్ ఆలస్యం చేశామని, ప్రతి ల్యాబ్కు స్వయంప్రతిపత్తితో కూడిన బాధ్యత ఉంటుందని, AI మోడళ్ల వల్ల హాని జరిగితే ఆ కంపెనీలే భారీ చట్టపరమైన, ఆర్థిక పరిణామాలను ఎదుర్కోవాల్సి ఉంటుందని ఆయన హెచ్చరించారు. అయితే తాము ఇతరులను వేగం తగ్గించమని కోరడంలేదని ఆయన తెలిపారు.
Any pursuit of superintelligence has to be grounded in the core principle that if the AI we build is not helping humanity and under human control, it's not worth pursuing. We also need to accelerate and spread the benefits of AI, such that they are diffused broadly across countries, communities, and companies. This requires a frontier ecosystem in which both closed and open-source models can thrive. And for firms, it’s imperative that they retain full control over their unique and tacit knowledge. Every organization should be able to build its own continuous learning loop/hill climbing machine, without becoming dependent on any one model provider, and have the ability to embed its own knowledge into models and weights they control. So, in this context, we welcome the research, focus, and deliberate pacing needed to get alignment right as the design goal. We also welcome ideas like " embedded evaluators" and the broader efforts to develop the mechanisms to make this more than just talk. the key is that this cannot be controlled by a handful of entities, but must have broad representation across the ecosystem, countries, and fields, including academia. this is the approach we are taking: broad access and choice at every layer of the ai stack; enterprise control of learning loops and models; and the “code of conduct” that underlies our own first party mai models that we’ll publish tomorrow for public consultation.<="" p>— satya nadella (@satyanadella) September 13, 2026
దీనికి భిన్నంగా, AI అభివృద్ధి వేగాన్ని తగ్గించాలని ఆంత్రోపిక్ CEO డారియో అమోడీ పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఆయనకు మద్దతుగా ఓపెన్ఏఐ CEO శామ్ ఆల్ట్మాన్, గూగుల్ డీప్మైండ్ CEO డెమిస్ హసబిస్, ఎలాన్ మస్క్ నిలిచారు. మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ CEO సత్య నాదెళ్ల కూడా సూపర్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ మానవ నియంత్రణలోనే ఉండాలని, అభివృద్ధిని ఆపకుండానే భద్రతతో కూడిన నియంత్రిత వేగంతో (Deliberate pacing) ముందుకు వెళ్లాలని అన్నారు. అందుకోసం స్వతంత్ర మూల్యాంకనదారుల (embedded evaluators) ఏర్పాటు వంటి ఆలోచనలను స్వాగతించారు.