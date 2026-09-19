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AI వల్ల 2030 నాటికి ప్రపంచం అంతమయ్యే ఛాన్స్ 'జీరో': ఎన్విడియా CEO హువాంగ్

ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ వల్ల 2030 నాటికి ప్రపంచం అంతమవుతుందనే వాదనలను ఎన్విడియా CEO జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ కొట్టిపారేశారు. అలాంటి ముప్పు లేనే లేదని స్పష్టం చేశారు.

ఎన్విడియా సీఈవో జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్
ఎన్విడియా సీఈవో జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ (ఫొటో క్రెడిట్: Nvidia)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: కృత్రిమ మేధస్సు (AI) వల్ల 2030 నాటికి ప్రపంచం అంతమైపోతుందంటూ వస్తున్న ప్రచారంలో ఎలాంటి నిజం లేదని ఎన్విడియా (Nvidia) CEO జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. భవిష్యత్తులో AI వల్ల ప్రపంచ వినాశనం జరిగే ఛాన్స్ 'జీరో' అని ఆయన తేల్చి చెప్పారు. AI అనేది టెక్నాలజీని ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్లే ఒక శక్తివంతమైన సాధనమే తప్ప, మానవాళి ఉనికిని ప్రమాదంలో పడేసే ఆయుధం కాదని హువాంగ్ భరోసా ఇచ్చారు.

CBS Newsతో మాట్లాడుతూ, ఏఐ ఒక పెద్ద విపత్తుకు కారణమవుతుందనే వాదనను హువాంగ్ అవివేకమని కొట్టిపారేశారు. ఇలాంటి హెచ్చరికల వెనుక రాజకీయాలు, వ్యాపార ప్రయోజనాలు లేదా పబ్లిసిటీ ఆరాటమే ఉండొచ్చని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

ఉత్పత్తి భద్రత విషయంలో రాజీ పడకుండానే, ఏఐ అభివృద్ధిని వేగవంతం చేయాలని హువాంగ్ పిలుపునిచ్చారు. సిద్ధంగా లేని, సురక్షితం కాని వ్యవస్థలను ఏ కంపెనీ విడుదల చేయరాదని హెచ్చరించారు.

ఆంత్రోపిక్ సీఈవో డారియో అమోడెయ్, ఓపెన్‌ఏఐ సీఈవో శామ్ ఆల్ట్‌మాన్ వంటి దిగ్గజాలు ఫ్రాంటియర్ ఏఐ అభివృద్ధిని నెమ్మదింపజేయాలని కోరుతున్న వేళ.. హువాంగ్ వ్యాఖ్యలు టెక్ ప్రపంచంలో నెలకొన్న భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలను మరోసారి స్పష్టం చేస్తున్నాయి. ఉత్పత్తి భద్రతను నిర్ధారిస్తూనే, అమెరికా సాంకేతిక పురోగతికి దోహదపడేలా ఏఐ మోడళ్లను రూపొందించాల్సిన అవసరం ఉందని హువాంగ్ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు.

గతంలోనే ఇదే వాదన వినిపించిన జెన్సెన్: జెన్సెన్ హువాంగ్ ఇంతకుముందు కూడా ఇదే అభిప్రాయాన్ని వ్యక్తం చేశారు. సేల్స్‌ఫోర్స్ డ్రీమ్‌ఫోర్స్ సదస్సులో AIకి సంబంధించి కొత్త నిబంధనలు తీసుకురావాలన్న పిలుపులను ఆయన వ్యతిరేకించారు. భద్రత అనేది ఇంజనీర్ల బాధ్యత అని, ప్రతి కంపెనీ దానిని అంతర్గతంగానే నిర్వహించుకోవాలని పేర్కొన్నారు.

అదే వైఖరిని ఆయన ఇటీవలే లాస్ ఏంజిల్స్‌లో జరిగిన ఆల్-ఇన్ సమ్మిట్‌లోనూ పునరుద్ఘాటించారు. ఆ సదస్సులో హువాంగ్ ప్రసంగిస్తుండగా అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ నుంచి ఆకస్మికంగా ఫోన్ కాల్ వచ్చింది. రోబోలు ప్రపంచాన్ని స్వాధీనం చేసుకోలేవని, AI వివాదమంతా బూటకమని ట్రంప్ ఆ సందర్భంగా ప్రేక్షకులతో అన్నారు.

కాగా, AI రంగంలో అమెరికాను అగ్రగామిగా నిలిపే ప్రయత్నాలకు ఆటంకం కలిగించవద్దని అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వం ఇటీవల ఫెడరల్ ఏజెన్సీలను ఆదేశించడం గమనార్హం. ప్రభుత్వ AI కార్యాచరణ ప్రణాళిక వేగవంతమైన ఆవిష్కరణలు, కనిష్ఠ నియంత్రణలకే ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తోంది.

టెక్ దిగ్గజాల మధ్య భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలు: AI పురోగతి విషయంలో టెక్ పరిశ్రమ రెండు వర్గాలుగా చీలిపోయింది. ఒక వర్గం AI వల్ల ముప్పు లేదని, భద్రతకు ప్రాధాన్యత ఇస్తూనే వేగంగా అభివృద్ధి చేయాలని వాదిస్తోంది. మరో వర్గం మాత్రం కంపెనీలు వేగం కోసం భద్రత విషయంలో రాజీ పడుతున్నాయని, ఇది భవిష్యత్తులో మానవాళికే ముప్పుగా మారే ప్రమాదం ఉందని హెచ్చరిస్తోంది.

AI భద్రత అనేది చట్టపరమైన సమస్య కాదని, ఇంజనీరింగ్ సమస్యేనని ఎన్విడియా CEO జెన్సెన్ హువాంగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. AI అనేది మనుషులు తయారు చేసిన హార్డ్‌వేర్, సాఫ్ట్‌వేర్ వ్యవస్థే కాబట్టి దాన్ని మనుషులే నియంత్రించగలరని, దీని కోసం కొత్త నిబంధనలు, వేగాన్ని తగ్గించాల్సిన అవసరం లేదని పేర్కొన్నారు. భద్రతపై నమ్మకం లేకపోతే ఉత్పత్తిని విడుదల చేయకూడదని, మార్కెట్ శక్తులే కంపెనీలను బాధ్యతాయుతంగా ఉండేలా చేస్తాయని తెలిపారు.

ఈ విషయంలో మార్క్ జుకర్‌బర్గ్ కూడా హువాంగ్ అభిప్రాయంతో ఏకీభవించారు. భద్రతపై దృష్టి సారించేందుకే 'మ్యూస్' లాంఛ్‌ ఆలస్యం చేశామని, ప్రతి ల్యాబ్‌కు స్వయంప్రతిపత్తితో కూడిన బాధ్యత ఉంటుందని, AI మోడళ్ల వల్ల హాని జరిగితే ఆ కంపెనీలే భారీ చట్టపరమైన, ఆర్థిక పరిణామాలను ఎదుర్కోవాల్సి ఉంటుందని ఆయన హెచ్చరించారు. అయితే తాము ఇతరులను వేగం తగ్గించమని కోరడంలేదని ఆయన తెలిపారు.

దీనికి భిన్నంగా, AI అభివృద్ధి వేగాన్ని తగ్గించాలని ఆంత్రోపిక్ CEO డారియో అమోడీ పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఆయనకు మద్దతుగా ఓపెన్‌ఏఐ CEO శామ్ ఆల్ట్‌మాన్, గూగుల్ డీప్‌మైండ్ CEO డెమిస్ హసబిస్, ఎలాన్ మస్క్ నిలిచారు. మైక్రోసాఫ్ట్ CEO సత్య నాదెళ్ల కూడా సూపర్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ మానవ నియంత్రణలోనే ఉండాలని, అభివృద్ధిని ఆపకుండానే భద్రతతో కూడిన నియంత్రిత వేగంతో (Deliberate pacing) ముందుకు వెళ్లాలని అన్నారు. అందుకోసం స్వతంత్ర మూల్యాంకనదారుల (embedded evaluators) ఏర్పాటు వంటి ఆలోచనలను స్వాగతించారు.

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