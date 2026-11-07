'ప్రకృతి సిద్ధమైన బాణసంచా' అంటే ఇదేనేమో- సోషల్ మీడియాను షేక్ చేస్తున్న శుక్లా 'దివాళీ' వీడియో!
దీపావళి వేళ వ్యోమగామి శుభాంశు శుక్లా షేర్ చేసిన ఓ స్పేస్ వీడియో నెటిజన్లను విపరీతంగా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. అందులో రాత్రి వేళ భూమిపై మెరుస్తున్న మెరుపుల దృశ్యాలను ఆయన 'ప్రకృతి సిద్ధమైన బాణాసంచా'గా అభివర్ణించారు.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: దీపావళి పండుగ వేళ భారతీయ వ్యోమగామి శుభాంశు శుక్లా సోషల్ మీడియా వేదికగా దేశ ప్రజలందరికీ ఒక అద్భుతమైన దృశ్యాన్ని కానుకగా అందించారు. అంతరిక్షం (స్పేస్) నుంచి భూమి ఎలా కనిపిస్తుందో చూపిస్తూ ఆయన షేర్ చేసిన ఒక ప్రత్యేక వీడియో ప్రస్తుతం నెట్టింట విపరీతంగా వైరల్ అవుతోంది. ధనత్రయోదశి పర్వదినాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని ఆయన ఈ వీడియోను పంచుకున్నారు. రాత్రి వేళ ఆకాశ వీధుల నుంచి కాంతులీనుతూ కనిపించే భూమి అద్భుత దృశ్యాలను ఆ వీడియోలో చూడొచ్చు. ప్రకృతి సిద్ధమైన బాణాసంచాలా మెరిసే ఆ కాంతులు, దీపావళి వెలుగులతో శోభిల్లే భారతీయ నగరాల శోభను తలపిస్తున్నాయి.
ప్రకృతి స్వయంగా జరుపుకుంటున్న బాణసంచా వేడుక!: ఈ వీడియోను షేర్ చేస్తూ శుభాంశు శుక్లా తన పోస్ట్లో ఎమోషనల్ నోట్ రాశారు. "దీపావళి నాకు ఎంతో ఇష్టమైన పండుగ. చిన్నప్పటి నుంచీ దీపాల వెలుగులు, బాణసంచా మెరుపులు నాకు ఎంతో ఆనందాన్ని, సంతోషాన్ని ఇచ్చేవి. గతేడాది నేను అంతరిక్షంలో ఉన్న సమయంలో ఈ అద్భుత దృశ్యాలను రికార్డ్ చేశాను. అంతరిక్షం నుంచి భూమిపై మెరుపులు మెరుస్తుంటే.. ప్రకృతి స్వయంగా బాణసంచా ప్రదర్శనను (ఫైర్వర్క్స్ షో) నిర్వహిస్తున్నట్లుగా అనిపించింది. విశ్వం కూడా తనదైన ప్రత్యేక శైలిలో వెలుగులతో ఈ పండుగను జరుపుకుంటున్నట్లుగా ఈ దృశ్యం నన్ను కట్టిపడేసింది" అని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు.
Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy. While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light. It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity. #shux #space #shubhanshushukla #india #axiom4— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) November 6, 2026
ఈ అరుదైన వీడియో ఓ విజువల్ ఫీస్ట్గా నెటిజన్లను అమితంగా ఆకట్టుకుంటోంది. అంతరిక్షం నుంచి మన భూమి ఇంత అందంగా కనిపిస్తుందా అంటూ నెటిజన్లు కామెంట్ల వర్షం కురిపిస్తున్నారు. శుభాంశు శుక్లా షేర్ చేసిన ఈ వీడియో పండుగ ఉత్సాహాన్ని మరింత రెట్టింపు చేసింది.
Flying over India from space — from the sunlit southwest to the misty northeast — is like watching a living galaxy unfurl beneath you. You don’t just see it; you feel it in every fibre of your being. The peninsula glows like a jewel. To the left, Pune sparkles; below, Bengaluru and Hyderabad shimmer like constellations drawn by human hands. And far on the horizon — a faint yet familiar gleam — New Delhi makes its presence known. Then come the purple flares — thunderstorms flashing through clouds, nature’s own pyrotechnics reminding you who the original artist of light truly is. As you drift farther north, the brilliance softens. The Himalayas emerge — a silent, solemn silhouette against the void. And just beyond, a soft blue whisper of light rises — the orbital sunrise. Up there, watching this grand spectacle unfold, you can’t help but smile. This isn’t just Diwali on Earth — it’s Diwali of Earth. The festival of lights, written across an entire nation, glowing proudly on a cosmic stage. 🇮🇳 #shux #diwali #india #space #axiom4 #isro #bharat #iss #shubhanshushukla— Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) October 20, 2025