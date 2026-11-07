ETV Bharat / technology

'ప్రకృతి సిద్ధమైన బాణసంచా' అంటే ఇదేనేమో- సోషల్ మీడియాను షేక్ చేస్తున్న శుక్లా 'దివాళీ' వీడియో!

'Nature's Very Own Firework': Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video Of Earth Dotted With Lightning From Space ( ఫొటో క్రెడిట్: X/@gagan_shux and IANS )