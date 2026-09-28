శాంసంగ్ 'గెలాక్సీ S27 అల్ట్రా'లో కొత్త కెమెరా లేఅవుట్!- లేజర్ సెన్సార్ మాయం?
శాంసంగ్ గెలాక్సీ S27 అల్ట్రాకు సంబంధించిన మరో కీలక లీక్ బయటకు వచ్చింది. ఫోన్ లాంఛ్కు ఇంకా చాలా నెలల సమయం ఉన్నప్పటికీ, దీనికి సంబంధించిన ప్రొటెక్టివ్ కేసులు ఆన్లైన్లో ప్రత్యక్షమయ్యాయి.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: శాంసంగ్ కొత్త ఫోల్డబుల్ సిరీస్ లాంఛ్ తర్వాత, ఇప్పుడు అభిమానులంతా తదుపరి ఫ్లాగ్షిప్ "గెలాక్సీ S27" సిరీస్ కోసం ఎదురుచూస్తున్నారు. ఈ సిరీస్కు సంబంధించి గత కొన్ని నెలలుగా అనేక లీకులు వస్తున్నాయి. ఇవి వాటి అంచనా డిజైన్, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు వంటి వివరాలను అందిస్తున్నాయి.
శాంసంగ్ అప్కమింగ్ S సిరీస్లో నాలుగు మోడళ్లు విడుదల కావచ్చని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇందులో శాంసంగ్ గెలాక్సీ S27 అల్ట్రా హై-ఎండ్ మోడల్ అని చెబుతున్నారు. ఈ హై-ఎండ్ మోడల్ గురించి కూడా చాలా లీక్ రిపోర్టులు వస్తున్నాయి. ఇటీవలి ఒక నివేదిక, శాంసంగ్ ఈ ఫోన్ వెనుక డిజైన్ను మార్చవచ్చని, ముఖ్యంగా కెమెరా మాడ్యూల్ను సవరించవచ్చని పేర్కొంది.
Exclusive Analysis & Leak: A New Mystery Surrounding the Galaxy S27 Ultra Camera Layout At least four different Galaxy S27 Ultra cases have now surfaced, each with a different level of precision. Interestingly, as these cases become more accurate, they are gradually revealing more details about the actual camera layout. The first case is the least precise, leaving the entire camera area exposed. It only tells us the approximate size and position of the camera module. The second case uses more specific cutouts around the cameras, giving us a clearer idea of where the main cameras are positioned. The third case goes a step further, defining the overall shape and boundaries of the camera module more precisely. However, it still doesn't reveal exactly what is located inside the vertical oval area on the right. The fourth case is currently the most precise and informative one. It even reveals the individual openings inside that oval area. According to this case, the Galaxy S27 Ultra's third telephoto camera is located at the top of the oval, while a much smaller circular opening sits below it. This also corrects a small detail in our previous CAD-based renders. The earlier CAD data only showed us that an oval-shaped area existed there. It didn't reveal the exact positions of the components inside it, so the position of the third camera was partly based on interpretation. However, this most precise case creates a new mystery: If the third telephoto camera is at the top and the small opening below it is the LED flash, then where is the Galaxy S27 Ultra's Laser AF sensor? It seems we're still missing one final piece of the puzzle regarding this oval area. As these cases become increasingly precise, the real camera layout of the Galaxy S27 Ultra is gradually becoming clearer. But now, the biggest question is: where did the Laser AF go?— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) September 27, 2026
కెమెరా మాడ్యూల్లో మార్పులు: టిప్స్టర్ ఐస్ యూనివర్స్ తన 'X' ఖాతాలో "గెలాక్సీ S27 అల్ట్రా"కి చెందిన పలు ప్రొటెక్టివ్ కేస్ల ఫొటోలను షేర్ చేశారు. ఇప్పటివరకు నాలుగు కేస్ల వరకు ఫొటోలు బయటకు వచ్చాయని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రతి తదుపరి కేసులో వెనుక కెమెరా విభాగానికి సంబంధించిన కటౌట్ మరింత స్పష్టంగా, కచ్చితంగా కనిపిస్తోంది.
మొదటి కేస్ చాలా పరిమిత సమాచారాన్ని అందిస్తుంది. ఇది కేవలం కెమెరా మాడ్యూల్ స్థానాన్ని, దాని భారీ ఆకారాన్ని మాత్రమే వెల్లడిస్తుంది.
రెండో కేసులో కెమెరాల చుట్టూ ఉన్న ఓపెనింగ్స్ మరింత స్పష్టంగా కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. మూడో కేస్ మొత్తం కెమెరా మాడ్యూల్ రూపురేఖలను మరింత విలక్షణంగా చూపిస్తుంది. ఇక నాలుగో కేస్ అత్యంత కచ్చితమైనదిగా పరిగణిస్తున్నారు. ఇది ఎడమ వైపున నిలువుగా ఒకదానిపై ఒకటి అమర్చిన రెండు పెద్ద కెమెరా ఓపెనింగ్లను చూపిస్తుండగా, కుడి వైపున రెండు వేర్వేరు ఓపెనింగ్లను కలిగి ఉన్న ఒక దీర్ఘవృత్తాకార విభాగాన్ని చూపిస్తుంది.
ఈ సిరీస్లో కొత్త మోడల్ రానుందా?: మూడో టెలిఫొటో కెమెరా పైభాగంలో ఉండవచ్చని, దాని కింద ఉన్న గుండ్రటి ఓపెనింగ్ LED ఫ్లాష్ కోసం కావచ్చునని 'ఐస్ యూనివర్స్' (Ice Universe) సూచిస్తోంది. ఈ సమాచారం ఒక ప్రశ్నను కూడా లేవనెత్తుతోంది.
ఒకవేళ దీర్ఘవృత్తాకార (oval) విభాగంలో పైనున్న ఓపెనింగ్ మూడో టెలిఫొటో లెన్స్ కోసం, కింద ఉన్నది LED ఫ్లాష్ కోసం అయితే, లేజర్ ఆటోఫోకస్ సెన్సార్ కోసం ఎలాంటి స్పష్టమైన కటౌట్ కనిపించడం లేదు. మునుపటి "గెలాక్సీ S26 అల్ట్రా"లో ఈ సెన్సార్ ఉంది. అయితే ఇప్పుడు కొత్త మోడల్లో ఇది ఉంటుందా, ఉండదా అనేది చర్చనీయాంశంగా మారింది.
రానున్న నెలల్లో దీనికి సంబంధించి మరిన్ని వివరాలు మరిన్ని వివరాలు వెల్లడి కానున్నాయి. తద్వారా గెలాక్సీ S27 అల్ట్రా డిజైన్, ఫీచర్లపై మనకు ఓ అవగాహన వస్తుంది. ఇకపోతే గత నివేదికల ప్రకారం, ఈ సిరీస్లో "గెలాక్సీ S27", "గెలాక్సీ S27 ప్లస్", "గెలాక్సీ S27 అల్ట్రా"తో పాటు "గెలాక్సీ S27 ప్రో" అనే కొత్త మోడల్ కూడా రావచ్చు.