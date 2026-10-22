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కెమెరా కింగ్ 'Oppo Find X10 Pro Max'- స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్ హిస్టరీలో తొలిసారి మూడు 200MP కెమెరాలతో ఎంట్రీ!

ఇండస్ట్రీ ఫస్ట్ ఫీచర్లతో 'Oppo Find X10 Pro Max' భారత్‌లో లాంఛ్ అయింది. దీంతో పాటు స్టాండర్డ్ మోడల్ 'Oppo Find X10' కూడా మార్కెట్లోకి వచ్చింది.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Launched in India
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Launched in India (ఫొటో క్రెడిట్: Oppo)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: ఒప్పో ప్రియులు ఎంతో ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న 'ఫైండ్ X10' సిరీస్ భారత మార్కెట్లోకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ సిరీస్‌లో 'ఒప్పో ఫైండ్ X10 ప్రో మ్యాక్స్', 'ఒప్పో ఫైండ్ X10' అనే రెండు మోడళ్లను విడుదల చేశారు. వీటిలో 'ప్రో మ్యాక్స్' మోడల్ స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్ చరిత్రలోనే తొలిసారిగా మూడు 200 మెగాపిక్సెల్ రియర్ కెమెరాలతో వచ్చింది. ఫ్లాగ్‌షిప్ మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9600 ప్రో చిప్‌సెట్‌తో పనిచేసే భారతదేశపు తొలి స్మార్ట్‌ఫోన్ కూడా ఇదేనని కంపెనీ తెలిపింది.

ఇక స్టాండర్డ్ ఒప్పో ఫైండ్ X10 విషయానికి వస్తే, ఇందులో రెండు 200 మెగాపిక్సెల్ కెమెరాలతో కూడిన డ్యూయల్ రియర్ కెమెరా సెటప్ ఉంది. ఈ కెమెరా కాన్ఫిగరేషన్లు చైనాలో విడుదలైన మోడళ్ల మాదిరిగానే ఉన్నాయి. చైనాలో లాంఛ్ అయిన నెల రోజుల తర్వాత ఈ ఫోన్లు ఇప్పుడు భారత మార్కెట్లోకి ప్రవేశించడం గమనార్హం.

ఒప్పో 'ఫైండ్ X10 ప్రో మ్యాక్స్' వర్సెస్ 'ఫైండ్ X10' ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:

ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లుఫైండ్ X10ఫైండ్ X10 ప్రో మ్యాక్స్
డిస్​ప్లే6.59-అంగుళాల AMOLED, 1,272 x 2,7686.78-అంగుళాల AMOLED, 1,272 x 2,772
చిప్​సెట్మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9600M (3nm), 4.21GHzమీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9600 ప్రో (2nm), 4.55GHz
మెయిన్ కెమెరా200MP, f/1.6, 23mm200MP, f/1.5, 24mm
అల్ట్రా-వైడ్50MP, f/2.0, 15mm200MP, f/2.2, 13mm
టెలిఫొటో200MP, f/2.6200MP, f/2.1
ఫ్రంట్ కెమెరా50MP50MP
వీడియో రికార్డింగ్ కెపాసిటీ8K, 30 fps8K, 60 fps
బ్యాటరీ & ఛార్జింగ్8,000mAh, 80W వైర్డ్​ + 50W వైర్​లెస్ సపోర్ట్8,000mAh, 80W వైర్డ్ + 50W వైర్​లెస్ సపోర్ట్
కొలతలు156.51 x 74.29 x 8.35mm161.32 x 76.57 x 8.4mm
బరువుసుమారు 216 గ్రాములుసుమారు 235 గ్రాములు

TAGGED:

OPPO FIND X10 PRO MAX INDIA LAUNCH
OPPO FIND X10 PRO MAX PRICE
OPPO FIND X10 SERIES
OPPO FIND X10 PRICE IN INDIA
OPPO FIND X10 PRO MAX LAUNCHED

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