కెమెరా కింగ్ 'Oppo Find X10 Pro Max'- స్మార్ట్ఫోన్ హిస్టరీలో తొలిసారి మూడు 200MP కెమెరాలతో ఎంట్రీ!
ఇండస్ట్రీ ఫస్ట్ ఫీచర్లతో 'Oppo Find X10 Pro Max' భారత్లో లాంఛ్ అయింది. దీంతో పాటు స్టాండర్డ్ మోడల్ 'Oppo Find X10' కూడా మార్కెట్లోకి వచ్చింది.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: ఒప్పో ప్రియులు ఎంతో ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న 'ఫైండ్ X10' సిరీస్ భారత మార్కెట్లోకి ఎంట్రీ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ సిరీస్లో 'ఒప్పో ఫైండ్ X10 ప్రో మ్యాక్స్', 'ఒప్పో ఫైండ్ X10' అనే రెండు మోడళ్లను విడుదల చేశారు. వీటిలో 'ప్రో మ్యాక్స్' మోడల్ స్మార్ట్ఫోన్ చరిత్రలోనే తొలిసారిగా మూడు 200 మెగాపిక్సెల్ రియర్ కెమెరాలతో వచ్చింది. ఫ్లాగ్షిప్ మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9600 ప్రో చిప్సెట్తో పనిచేసే భారతదేశపు తొలి స్మార్ట్ఫోన్ కూడా ఇదేనని కంపెనీ తెలిపింది.
ఇక స్టాండర్డ్ ఒప్పో ఫైండ్ X10 విషయానికి వస్తే, ఇందులో రెండు 200 మెగాపిక్సెల్ కెమెరాలతో కూడిన డ్యూయల్ రియర్ కెమెరా సెటప్ ఉంది. ఈ కెమెరా కాన్ఫిగరేషన్లు చైనాలో విడుదలైన మోడళ్ల మాదిరిగానే ఉన్నాయి. చైనాలో లాంఛ్ అయిన నెల రోజుల తర్వాత ఈ ఫోన్లు ఇప్పుడు భారత మార్కెట్లోకి ప్రవేశించడం గమనార్హం.
Three 200MP sensors. One revolutionary camera system. The #OPPOFindX10Series is redefining smartphone photography with an industry-first Triple 200MP Camera System! 📸 #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/VkX1pVswOh— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
A cinema camera in your pocket. The #OPPOFindX10ProMax brings together a Triple 200MP Camera System, 4K Cine-grade HDR Video, 4K 120fps Dolby Vision and 8K 10-bit Log recording. #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/nFrIrAIES0— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
The big reveal is here! The OPPO Find X10 price is officially out. Available from 29th Oct - 12GB + 256GB - ₹1,39,999 12GB + 512GB - ₹1,69,999 Grab the OPPO Find X10 from the OPPO Store: https://t.co/vUIRdGp1E2 #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/3pHAOai5ax— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
ఒప్పో 'ఫైండ్ X10 ప్రో మ్యాక్స్' వర్సెస్ 'ఫైండ్ X10' ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు:
The big reveal is here! The OPPO Find X10 price is officially out. Available from 29th Oct - 12GB + 256GB - ₹1,39,999 12GB + 512GB - ₹1,69,999 Grab the OPPO Find X10 from the OPPO Store: https://t.co/vUIRdGp1E2 #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/3pHAOai5ax— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
|ఫీచర్లు, స్పెసిఫికేషన్లు
|ఫైండ్ X10
|ఫైండ్ X10 ప్రో మ్యాక్స్
|డిస్ప్లే
|6.59-అంగుళాల AMOLED, 1,272 x 2,768
|6.78-అంగుళాల AMOLED, 1,272 x 2,772
|చిప్సెట్
|మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9600M (3nm), 4.21GHz
|మీడియాటెక్ డైమెన్సిటీ 9600 ప్రో (2nm), 4.55GHz
|మెయిన్ కెమెరా
|200MP, f/1.6, 23mm
|200MP, f/1.5, 24mm
|అల్ట్రా-వైడ్
|50MP, f/2.0, 15mm
|200MP, f/2.2, 13mm
|టెలిఫొటో
|200MP, f/2.6
|200MP, f/2.1
|ఫ్రంట్ కెమెరా
|50MP
|50MP
|వీడియో రికార్డింగ్ కెపాసిటీ
|8K, 30 fps
|8K, 60 fps
|బ్యాటరీ & ఛార్జింగ్
|8,000mAh, 80W వైర్డ్ + 50W వైర్లెస్ సపోర్ట్
|8,000mAh, 80W వైర్డ్ + 50W వైర్లెస్ సపోర్ట్
|కొలతలు
|156.51 x 74.29 x 8.35mm
|161.32 x 76.57 x 8.4mm
|బరువు
|సుమారు 216 గ్రాములు
|సుమారు 235 గ్రాములు
Meet your next creative companion! Introducing the OPPO Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, crafted for the #OPPOFindX10Series to bring your photography closer to the action. #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/zTIsZ3nVLn— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
Meet your next creative companion! Introducing the OPPO Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, crafted for the #OPPOFindX10Series to bring your photography closer to the action. #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/zTIsZ3nVLn— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026