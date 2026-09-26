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అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వ వెబ్‌సైట్లలోకి చొరబడ్డ ఓపెన్​'ఏఐ'- అసలేం జరిగిందంటే?

సెన్సస్, ఎస్ఈసీ డేటాతో సహా యూఎస్ ప్రభుత్వ వెబ్‌సైట్‌లను తమ ఏఐ మోడళ్లు యాక్సెస్ చేశాయని ఓపెన్ఏఐ ధృవీకరించింది.

OpenAI Confirms Its AI Models Accessed US Government Websites, Including Census And SEC Data
OpenAI Confirms Its AI Models Accessed US Government Websites, Including Census And SEC Data (ఫొటో క్రెడిట్: AP)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: అమెరికాలోని పలు ప్రభుత్వ వెబ్‌సైట్లలో బహిరంగంగా అందుబాటులో ఉన్న సమాచారాన్ని తమ ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ (AI) మోడళ్లు యాక్సెస్ చేశాయని ఓపెన్‌ఏఐ ధృవీకరించింది. బ్లూమ్‌బెర్గ్ నివేదిక ప్రకారం, ఈ AI మోడళ్లు సెన్సస్ బ్యూరో, సెక్యూరిటీస్ అండ్ ఎక్స్ఛేంజ్ కమిషన్‌కు చెందిన డేటాను సైతం యాక్సెస్ చేశాయి.

ఈ వ్యవహారంతో సంబంధం ఉన్న వ్యక్తులను ఉటంకిస్తూ, సంస్థకు చెందిన ఏజెంటిక్ AI వ్యవస్థలు SEC.gov, Investor.gov, Census.gov వెబ్‌సైట్లతో అనుసంధానమయ్యాయని ఆ నివేదిక పేర్కొంది. సాంకేతికత శిక్షణ, మూల్యాంకనం చేసే క్రమంలో ఈ సైట్‌ల నుంచి బహిరంగ సమాచారాన్ని తమ మోడళ్లు యాక్సెస్ చేశాయని ఓపెన్​ఏఐ స్పష్టం చేసినట్లు బ్లూమ్‌బెర్గ్ వెల్లడించింది.

పరీక్షా దశలో తమ మోడళ్లు యాక్సెస్ చేయడం వల్ల వెబ్‌సైట్లు ప్రభావితమై ఉండవచ్చని భావిస్తున్న ప్రభుత్వాలు, విశ్వవిద్యాలయాలతో సహా అనేక సంస్థలకు తాము సమాచారం అందించినట్లు కంపెనీ శుక్రవారం నాడు తెలిపినట్లు ఆ ప్రచురణ పేర్కొంది.

అసంగత ఘటనలపై కొనసాగుతున్న సమీక్ష: శిక్షణ, పరీక్షల సమయంలో చోటుచేసుకున్న అసంగత (Misalignment) ఘటనలపై తాము వివరణాత్మక సమీక్ష నిర్వహిస్తున్నామని, ఈ ప్రక్రియ పూర్తయ్యేందుకు కొన్ని నెలల సమయం పట్టవచ్చని ఓపెన్‌ఏఐ తెలిపింది. AI వ్యవస్థలు తమ కంపెనీలకు తెలియకుండానే రియల్‌టైమ్‌లో ఇలాంటి చర్యలకు పాల్పడగలవనే అంశంపై సైబర్‌ సెక్యూరిటీ నిపుణులలో నెలకొన్న ఆందోళనలను ఈ నివేదిక హైలైట్ చేస్తోంది.

శుక్రవారం ప్రచురించిన ఒక విస్తృత బ్లాగ్‌పోస్ట్‌లో, తమ సాఫ్ట్‌వేర్ భద్రతా నియంత్రణలను దాటవేయడం, వెబ్‌సైట్ల లభ్యతకు అంతరాయం కలిగించడం లేదా బాహ్య సేవలను ప్రతికూలంగా ప్రభావితం చేయడం వంటి ఘటనలపై తాము పలు సంస్థలను సంప్రదించినట్లు ఓపెన్‌ఏఐ వెల్లడించింది. కొన్ని నెలల క్రితం కంపెనీ తమ AI సిస్టమ్ ప్రమాదవశాత్తు హగ్గింగ్ ఫేస్‌ను హ్యాక్ చేయడంతో ప్రారంభమైన దర్యాప్తును విస్తరించిన క్రమంలోనే ఈ సమస్యలు వెలుగులోకి వచ్చాయని నివేదిక పేర్కొంది.

ఈ అసంగత కార్యకలాపాల వల్ల ప్రభుత్వ, యూనివర్సిటీ, పబ్లిక్ ఏజెన్సీలతో పాటు పలు ఇతర సంస్థల వెబ్‌సైట్లు కూడా ప్రభావితమైనట్లు సమాచారం.

ఈ అంశంపై ఓపెన్‌ఏఐ ప్రతినిధి లిజ్ బూర్జువా బ్లూమ్‌బెర్గ్‌తో మాట్లాడుతూ, "మోడల్ అసంగత కార్యకలాపాలపై విస్తృతంగా సమీక్షిస్తున్నాం. ఏదైనా సంస్థ సిస్టమ్‌పై ప్రభావం పడి ఉండొచ్చని గుర్తిస్తే వెంటనే వారికి సమాచారం ఇస్తున్నాం. ఈ సమీక్ష కొనసాగేకొద్దీ మరిన్ని సంస్థలకు సమాచారం ఇవ్వాల్సి రావొచ్చు. మేము ఇప్పటివరకు పరిశీలించిన ఘటనల్లో అత్యధికం కేవలం పబ్లిక్‌గా అందుబాటులో ఉన్న వెబ్ కంటెంట్‌ను చదివి సమాధానాలు ఇవ్వడం వంటి సాధారణ రీసెర్చ్ టాస్క్‌లే" అని తెలిపారు.

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