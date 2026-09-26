ETV Bharat / technology

అమెరికా ప్రభుత్వ వెబ్‌సైట్లలోకి చొరబడ్డ ఓపెన్​'ఏఐ'- అసలేం జరిగిందంటే?

OpenAI Confirms Its AI Models Accessed US Government Websites, Including Census And SEC Data ( ఫొటో క్రెడిట్: AP )