AI భద్రతలో ఎన్విడియా కీలక అడుగు- సరికొత్త సెక్యూరిటీ ప్లాట్ఫామ్ ఆవిష్కరణ
ప్రముఖ చిప్ దిగ్గజం ఎన్విడియా AI భద్రతకు సంబంధించి కీలక అడుగు వేసింది. ఏఐ ఏజెంట్లు అదుపు తప్పకుండా చూసేందుకు సరికొత్త సెక్యూరిటీ ప్లాట్ఫామ్ను తీసుకొచ్చింది.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ (AI) ఏజెంట్లు అదుపుతప్పకుండా కట్టడి చేసేందుకు ప్రముఖ చిప్ మేకర్ ఎన్విడియా (Nvidia) సరికొత్త సెక్యూరిటీ ప్లాట్ఫామ్ను తీసుకొచ్చింది. దీనికి 'ఓపెన్ ఏజెంట్ సేఫ్టీ ప్లాట్ఫామ్' (Open Agent Safety Platform) అని పేరు పెట్టింది. ఇటీవల పలు ప్రముఖ AI కంపెనీల మోడళ్లు తమ నియంత్రణ పరిధులను (sandboxes) దాటి ఇతర సంస్థల సిస్టమ్లలోకి చొరబడిన వరుస ఘటనలు వెలుగులోకి వచ్చాయి. సొంతంగా అభివృద్ధి చెందే (self-improving) మోడళ్లు భవిష్యత్తులో మానవ నియంత్రణను పూర్తిగా దాటిపోతాయనే ఆందోళనల నడుమ, ఇలాంటి ఘటనలు అత్యాధునిక AI వ్యవస్థల భద్రతపై చర్చను మరింత తీవ్రతరం చేశాయి.
ఈ నేపథ్యంలోనే ఈ ప్లాట్ఫామ్ను ప్రకటించిన ఎన్విడియా, మీడియా సమావేశంలో జులైలో జరిగిన ఘటనను ఉదాహరణగా చూపింది. ఓపెన్ఏఐకి చెందిన AI ఏజెంట్లు అదుపుతప్పి హగ్గింగ్ ఫేస్ (Hugging Face) పై స్వయంచాలకంగా దాడికి పాల్పడ్డాయని ఆ సంస్థ ప్రతినిధులు గుర్తుచేశారు. ఒకవేళ అప్పట్లోనే తమ కొత్త సెక్యూరిటీ సిస్టమ్ అందుబాటులో ఉండి ఉంటే, ఆ ఏజెంట్లు పరిధులు దాటకుండా కేవలం కొన్ని మిల్లీసెకన్లలోనే కట్టడి చేసి ఉండేవారమని స్పష్టం చేశారు.
We’ve launched NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform to help people control what AI agents can access and do. Agents can write code, use tools, and work on complex tasks for hours or days. That work requires access to data and systems, along with clear limits on how they’re used. NVIDIA OpenShell enforces permissions around the agent’s work. BlueField-4 and DOCA add independent monitoring and security controls in the infrastructure, outside the agent’s reach. Vera CPUs power the work itself. Together, these technologies give teams a foundation for putting agents to work with defined permissions, oversight, and protection. Explore the platform: https://t.co/zSZWqpRK0u— NVIDIA (@nvidia) September 28, 2026
"మా అంచనా ప్రకారం, ఈ కొత్త సెక్యూరిటీ ప్లాట్ఫామ్ను మొదటి నుంచే ఫ్రాంటియర్ ల్యాబ్లలో మోడళ్ల మూల్యాంకనానికి వినియోగించి ఉంటే, ఆ భద్రతా ఉల్లంఘనను నివారించడం సాధ్యమయ్యేది" అని కంపెనీ ఎంటర్ప్రైజ్ AI విభాగం వైస్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ జస్టిన్ బోయిటానో పేర్కొన్నారు.
హగ్గింగ్ ఫేస్ ఘటన AI భద్రతపై ఆందోళనలకు ఆజ్యం పోసిన కీలక ఉల్లంఘనగా నిలిచింది. అనంతరం ఆస్ట్రేలియా ఆరోగ్య శాఖ వెబ్సైట్లోకి చొరబడటంతో సహా ఓపెన్ఏఐ మోడళ్లకు సంబంధించిన పలు అదుపుతప్పిన ఘటనలు వెలుగుచూశాయి. అదే తరహాలో తమ AI వ్యవస్థలు స్వతంత్రంగా ఇతర సంస్థల నెట్వర్క్లలోకి చొరబడ్డాయని ఆంత్రోపిక్, మెటా సంస్థలు కూడా అధికారికంగా వెల్లడించాయి.
ఎన్విడియా తీసుకొచ్చిన ఈ సెక్యూరిటీ ప్లాట్ఫామ్ను "సరైన దిశలో వేసిన అడుగు"గా కాలిఫోర్నియా యూనివర్సిటీ, శాన్ డియాగో కంప్యూటర్ సైన్స్ అండ్ ఇంజినీరింగ్ విభాగం అసోసియేట్ ప్రొఫెసర్ ఎర్లెన్స్ ఫెర్నాండెజ్ (Earlene Fernandez) అభివర్ణించారు.
Today, with over 100 industry partners, we introduced the NVIDIA Open Agent Safety Platform, bringing together OpenShell and Sentry. Artificial intelligence is extraordinary technology that will advance discovery, productivity, security, health, and prosperity for generations to come. But its full promise can only be realized when people have confidence that AI is being built to be safe and deployed with wisdom and responsibility. This is bigger than a single product. It's the beginning of an open ecosystem to build the trust layer for safe agent systems. Together, we are building the foundation of the AI economy. Trust and innovation are not in conflict. Safety is how trust is earned. We must build not only the most capable AI, but the most trusted AI, so that this extraordinary technology can realize its enormous promise for the world. https://t.co/ugYWQ1MyRi— Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) September 28, 2026
"AI మోడళ్ల చుట్టూ బలమైన రక్షణ వ్యవస్థలను నిర్మించే దిశగా మనం మరింత కృషి చేయాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంది. AI ఏజెంట్లను నియంత్రించి, భద్రపరచడంలో సంప్రదాయ సైబర్ సెక్యూరిటీ భావనలు ఎంత అవసరమో నేను చాలా కాలంగా చెబుతూనే ఉన్నాను. అయితే సంప్రదాయ సైబర్ సెక్యూరిటీ విధానాలతో ఇప్పటికీ పరిష్కరించలేని అనేక సవాళ్లు ఉన్నాయి. ఉదాహరణకు, సిస్టమ్ను కాన్ఫిగర్ చేయడానికి సరైన భద్రతా విధానం ఏంటి? ఒక AI ఏజెంట్ సరిగ్గా పనిచేయాలంటే దానికి వాస్తవ వనరుల (Resources) యాక్సెస్ అవసరం. కానీ దానికి ఎంతవరకు యాక్సెస్ ఇవ్వాలనేది (Principle of Least Privilege) అంత తేలికైన విషయం కాదు" అని ఆయన వివరించారు.
AI భద్రతా సమస్యను పరిష్కరించడానికి రెండు వైపుల నుంచి సహకారం అవసరమని ఫెర్నాండెజ్ తెలిపారు. ఒకవైపు కంపెనీలు అలైన్మెంట్ ప్రయత్నాలలో పెట్టుబడులను కొనసాగించాలని, మరోవైపు ఓపెన్ సోర్స్ కమ్యూనిటీ, విద్యాసంస్థలు ఒక మోడల్ అవాంఛిత రీతిలో ప్రవర్తించినప్పుడు దాన్ని నియంత్రించేందుకు సిస్టమ్ స్థాయి పరిష్కారాలను రూపొందించాలని ఆయన సూచించారు.