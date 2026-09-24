YouTubeలో ఇక కొత్త శకం- Made on YouTube 2026 సంచలన ప్రకటనలు!
యూట్యూబ్ తన వార్షిక ఈవెంట్ 'Made on YouTube 2026'లో క్రియేటర్లు, వీక్షకుల కోసం సరికొత్త AI టూల్స్, కస్టమ్ ఫీడ్స్, వాయిస్ కామెంట్స్ వంటి సంచలన ఫీచర్లను ప్రకటించింది.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: సెప్టెంబర్ 23, 2026న న్యూయార్క్లో 'మేడ్ ఆన్ యూట్యూబ్' కార్యక్రమం జరిగింది. ఇందులో వీక్షకులు, క్రియేటర్ల అనుభవాన్ని మెరుగుపరిచే పలు కొత్త ఫీచర్లను యూట్యూబ్ ప్రకటించింది. వీక్షకులు తమకు నచ్చిన కంటెంట్ను సులభంగా కనుగొనేలా చేయడం, క్రియేటర్లకు వీడియోల తయారీ, ఆదాయం పొందే ప్రక్రియను సరళతరం చేయడమే తమ లక్ష్యమని సంస్థ పేర్కొంది. ఈ ఏడాది ఇప్పటికే 3,000కు పైగా అప్డేట్లు విడుదల చేశామని, మరిన్ని కొత్త ఫీచర్లు రాబోతున్నాయని సీఈవో నీల్ మోహన్ వెల్లడించారు.
వీక్షకుల కోసం కొత్త ఫీచర్లు: వీక్షకుల కోసం అతిపెద్ద మార్పు కస్టమ్ ఫీడ్స్ ప్రవేశపెట్టడం. వినియోగదారులు తాము ఏమి చూడాలనుకుంటున్నారో వివరిస్తే చాలు. ఉదాహరణకు సాయంత్రం పూట సుదీర్ఘ డాక్యుమెంటరీలు లేదా రోజూ కొత్త DIY కంటెంట్ వంటివి. దీని ఆధారంగా యూట్యూబ్ హోంపేజీలో వారి కోసం ప్రత్యేకంగా వ్యక్తిగత ట్యాబ్లను సృష్టించి, ఆ జాబితాను స్వయంచాలకంగా అప్డేట్ చేస్తుంది.
your next era on YouTube starts here 🚀 we just dropped new tools to help you create smarter, get discovered, connect with your fandom, and earn more. dive into all the #MadeOnYouTube updates in this thread 🧵👇— YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) September 23, 2026
ఆస్క్ యూట్యూబ్ టూల్ కేవలం ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానం ఇవ్వడానికే పరిమితం కాకుండా, ఇప్పుడు షాపింగ్ సహాయాన్ని కూడా అందిస్తుంది. వినియోగదారుడు ఏదైనా ఉత్పత్తి గురించి అడిగితే, యూట్యూబ్ సంబంధిత రివ్యూ వీడియోలతో పాటు ఒక పోలిక పట్టికను కూడా ప్రదర్శిస్తుంది. ఈ ఫీచర్లు టెలివిజన్లో వాయిస్ కమాండ్ల ద్వారా కూడా పనిచేస్తాయి.
పాడ్కాస్ట్ అభిమానుల కోసం కొత్త 'పర్సనలైజ్డ్ పాడ్కాస్ట్ లైనప్' అందుబాటులోకి వస్తోంది. అలాగే యూట్యూబ్ మ్యూజిక్లో Spotify DJ తరహాలో పనిచేసే 'ఆస్క్ మ్యూజిక్' పరిచయం అవుతోంది. 'షార్ట్ స్టోరీస్' అనే కొత్త ఫార్మాట్ ద్వారా చిన్న డ్రామా సిరీస్లను సీజన్లు, ఎపిసోడ్ల వారీగా క్రమబద్ధంగా చూడవచ్చు. అలాగే టీవీలో నిరంతరాయ స్ట్రీమింగ్ను అందిస్తుంది. వీక్షకులు టీవీలో చూస్తున్నప్పుడు వాయిస్ కామెంట్లను కూడా చేయవచ్చు.
క్రియేటర్ల కోసం కొత్త AI టూల్స్: యూట్యూబ్ స్టూడియో ఇప్పుడు వీడియో మేకర్లకు ఒక పూర్తిస్థాయి సృజనాత్మక భాగస్వామిగా మారుతోంది. 'ఆస్క్ స్టూడియో' అనే కొత్త సాధనం వీడియో డ్రాఫ్ట్లను సమీక్షించి వేగం, నిర్మాణం, కథనంపై ఫీడ్బ్యాక్ను అందిస్తుంది. క్రియేటర్ ఛానెల్ శైలికి తగ్గట్టు థంబ్నెయిల్స్ను కూడా ఆటోమేటిక్గా రూపొందిస్తుంది. అదే సమయంలో కొత్త 'డైనమిక్ థంబ్నెయిల్స్' ఫీచర్ వేర్వేరు వీక్షకులకు వేర్వేరు ప్రివ్యూ చిత్రాలను చూపిస్తుంది.
This is what it looks like to innovate in the @YouTube Era, where entertainment is built from the ground up by creators and the communities that fuel them. At our fifth annual #MadeOnYouTube, we announced 30+ new products and features to power the next wave of creativity and give you more control over how you watch. We’re introducing custom feeds you can tailor to your interests, moods and routines, new conversational tools to explore what you love, plus new ways to follow the stories you love and connect with creators. To bring fans closer to their favorite @YouTubeCreators, new features like interactive showdowns, co-streaming and live reactions are making streams even more fun. And we've renewed our partnership with @Coachella to remain the exclusive livestream home of music’s biggest festival. For creators, we’re investing across every stage of the creative journey. That includes AI-powered tools in YouTube Studio to handle the heavy lifting of production, new ways to test what resonates with their audience and expanded storytelling formats. We continue to build the most diversified revenue engine on the planet. That means backing creators with the largest ad revenue payouts in the industry, a share of our booming subscription business and a growing suite of fan funding products. And we're increasingly focused on a new engine of growth: fueling the brand-creator ecosystem. I’m grateful to all the creators who spent the day with us. And most importantly, a huge thank you to all our YouTube teams who work so hard every day to build these innovative products.— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) September 23, 2026
కొత్త వీడియో A/B టెస్టింగ్ సాధనంతో క్రియేటర్లు ఒకే వీడియోకు చెందిన మూడు విభిన్న వెర్షన్లను పరీక్షించవచ్చు. వాటిలో బెస్ట్ పెర్ఫార్మ్ చేసిన వెర్షన్ను యూట్యూబ్ ఆటోమేటిక్గా ప్రమోట్ చేస్తుంది. షార్ట్స్, యూట్యూబ్ క్రియేట్ యాప్లో గూగుల్ జెమిని మోడల్ ఆధారంగా 'కన్వర్సేషనల్ AI ఎడిటింగ్' ఫీచర్ వస్తోంది. ఇది పాజ్లను ఆటోమేటిక్గా కట్ చేయడం, సీన్ల క్రమాన్ని మార్చడం, మ్యూజిక్ సింక్ చేయడం వంటివి చేస్తుంది. దీంతో క్రియేటర్లు కేవలం సూచనలు ఇవ్వడం ద్వారా లేదా మాన్యువల్గా ఎడిట్ చేసుకుంటూ వీడియోలను సిద్ధం చేసుకోవచ్చు.
కొత్త AI కామెంట్ మోడరేషన్ సాధనం సృష్టికర్త వ్యక్తిగత శైలిని నేర్చుకుని, దానికి అనుగుణంగా కామెంట్ సెక్షన్ను నిర్వహించడంలో సహాయపడుతుంది. ఇప్పటివరకు ముఖాలకు మాత్రమే పరిమితమైన యూట్యూబ్ లైక్నెస్ డిటెక్షన్ సిస్టమ్ ఇప్పుడు స్వరాలను కూడా గుర్తిస్తుంది. దీన్ని నేరుగా మొబైల్ యాప్ ద్వారానే సెటప్ చేసుకోవచ్చు.
|Features
|For whom
|Main advantage
|Rollout Timing
|Custom Feeds
|Viewers
|Mood-based tabs on the homepage
|Soon (US)
|Ask YouTube Shopping
|Viewers
|Product comparisons and reviews
|Soon
|Shorts Series
|Creators + Viewers
|Season-episode shorts
|Start
|Video A/B Testing
|Creators
|3 cuts test
|Soon
|Dynamic Thumbnails
|Creators
|Previews by audience segment
|Soon
|Conversational AI Editing
|Creators
|AI voice editing
|Soon
|Live Auto-Dubbing
|Live Streamers
|Real-time language translation
|Beginning 2027
|Live Showdowns
|Live Streamers
|Fan Funding Contest
|2027
|Likeness Detection (Voice+Face)
|Creators
|Face and voice protection
|this year
|YouTube Shopping Affiliate
|Creators
|Expansion to 35 countries
|by the end of the year