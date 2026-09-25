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దేశంలో తొలి స్వదేశీ మైక్రో GPU ఆవిష్కరణ: IIT దిల్లీ పరిశోధకుల ఘనత

దేశంలో మొట్టమొదటి స్వదేశీ మైక్రో జీపీయూ (GPU)ని ఐఐటీ దిల్లీ పరిశోధకులు అభివృద్ధి చేశారు.

దేశంలో తొలి స్వదేశీ మైక్రో GPU ఆవిష్కరణ
దేశంలో తొలి స్వదేశీ మైక్రో GPU ఆవిష్కరణ (ఫొటో క్రెడిట్: IT Delhi)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: దేశ సాంకేతిక రంగంలో IIT దిల్లీ సరికొత్త చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది. ఇప్పటివరకు పూర్తిగా దిగుమతులపై ఆధారపడిన మైక్రో జీపీయూ (GPU) టెక్నాలజీని స్వదేశీగా అభివృద్ధి చేసి సత్తా చాటింది.

జీపీయూ అనేది ఒక చిన్న చిప్. కంప్యూటర్లు, మొబైల్ ఫోన్లలో గ్రాఫిక్స్, వీడియోల ప్రదర్శనకు ఇది చాలా కీలకం. ప్రస్తుతం ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్, మెషిన్ లెర్నింగ్ రంగాల్లోనూ దీని అవసరం విపరీతంగా పెరిగింది. ఇంతటి ప్రాధాన్యం ఉన్నా ఇప్పటివరకు భారత్ ఈ చిప్​ల కోసం పూర్తిగా దిగుమతులపైనే ఆధారపడాల్సి వచ్చేది. ఆ లోటును ఇప్పుడు IIT దిల్లీ ఎలక్ట్రికల్ ఇంజనీరింగ్ విభాగం భర్తీ చేసింది.

ప్రొఫెసర్లు జయదేవ, కౌశిక్ సాహా మార్గదర్శకత్వంలో ఎంటెక్ విద్యార్థులు నమ్మి ఆకాశ్, ఎం. రవి తేజ ఈ ప్రాజెక్టును అభివృద్ధి చేశారు. తాము రూపొందించిన ఈ గ్రాఫిక్స్ సిస్టమ్ పూర్తిగా ప్రోగ్రామబుల్ అని, ప్రస్తుతం FPGA ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్‌పై విజయవంతంగా పనిచేస్తోందని, భవిష్యత్తులో దీన్ని ASIC చిప్‌గా మార్చే అవకాశం ఉందని పరిశోధక బృందం వెల్లడించింది. తమకు అవసరమైన సాంకేతిక వనరులు, ప్రోత్సాహం అందించిన IIT దిల్లీ యాజమాన్యానికి విద్యార్థులు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.

IIT దిల్లీ పరిశోధకులు ప్రొఫెసర్ జయదేవ్, M.Tech విద్యార్థి నమ్మి ఆకాష్, ప్రొఫెసర్ కౌశిక్ సాహా (ఎడమ నుంచి కుడికి)
IIT దిల్లీ పరిశోధకులు ప్రొఫెసర్ జయదేవ్, M.Tech విద్యార్థి నమ్మి ఆకాష్, ప్రొఫెసర్ కౌశిక్ సాహా (ఎడమ నుంచి కుడికి) (ఫొటో క్రెడిట్: IT Delhi)

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FIRST INDIGENOUS MICRO GPU
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ఇండియా తొలి మైక్రో జీపీయూ
FIRST INDIGENOUS MICRO GPU

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