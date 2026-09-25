దేశంలో తొలి స్వదేశీ మైక్రో GPU ఆవిష్కరణ: IIT దిల్లీ పరిశోధకుల ఘనత
దేశంలో మొట్టమొదటి స్వదేశీ మైక్రో జీపీయూ (GPU)ని ఐఐటీ దిల్లీ పరిశోధకులు అభివృద్ధి చేశారు.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: దేశ సాంకేతిక రంగంలో IIT దిల్లీ సరికొత్త చరిత్ర సృష్టించింది. ఇప్పటివరకు పూర్తిగా దిగుమతులపై ఆధారపడిన మైక్రో జీపీయూ (GPU) టెక్నాలజీని స్వదేశీగా అభివృద్ధి చేసి సత్తా చాటింది.
జీపీయూ అనేది ఒక చిన్న చిప్. కంప్యూటర్లు, మొబైల్ ఫోన్లలో గ్రాఫిక్స్, వీడియోల ప్రదర్శనకు ఇది చాలా కీలకం. ప్రస్తుతం ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్, మెషిన్ లెర్నింగ్ రంగాల్లోనూ దీని అవసరం విపరీతంగా పెరిగింది. ఇంతటి ప్రాధాన్యం ఉన్నా ఇప్పటివరకు భారత్ ఈ చిప్ల కోసం పూర్తిగా దిగుమతులపైనే ఆధారపడాల్సి వచ్చేది. ఆ లోటును ఇప్పుడు IIT దిల్లీ ఎలక్ట్రికల్ ఇంజనీరింగ్ విభాగం భర్తీ చేసింది.
#IITDelhi Researchers Develop First Indigenously Designed Micro-Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) The #microGPU architecture developed by IIT Delhi researchers will enable indigenous graphics and display-processing systems for embedded applications. The project, led by https://t.co/mpcqBuJvVk students Nammi Akash and M. Ravi Teja under the guidance of Prof. Jayadeva and Prof. Kaushik Saha from the Electrical Engineering Department, IIT Delhi, has demonstrated programmable graphics rendering using a custom floating-point GPU engine implemented entirely in Register Transfer Language (RTL) and mapped to a Spartan-7 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) platform. “To the best of our knowledge, this is the first working, demonstrable indigenously designed micro-GPU from a university in India,” the researchers stated. The hardware architecture is a scalable programmable graphics processor IP suitable for applications such as industrial control displays, low-cost human-machine interfaces, e-rickshaw dashboard navigators, inland-water navigation terminals for small fishing boats, educational e-book readers, and other affordable embedded visualization systems. It may be mapped to silicon ASIC or programmable hardware such as FPGAs. The team is exploring a roadmap towards an 8–16 core vector-style graphics processor architecture with an optimized compiler and graphics software toolchain, along with eventual migration to a proof of concept at a 65nm ASIC process node. The researchers believe that mature semiconductor process nodes such as 65 nm can potentially enable economically viable and practically useful indigenous graphics silicon for embedded systems applications. Read more at: https://t.co/58cvoEs1Zp— IIT Delhi (@iitdelhi) September 24, 2026
ప్రొఫెసర్లు జయదేవ, కౌశిక్ సాహా మార్గదర్శకత్వంలో ఎంటెక్ విద్యార్థులు నమ్మి ఆకాశ్, ఎం. రవి తేజ ఈ ప్రాజెక్టును అభివృద్ధి చేశారు. తాము రూపొందించిన ఈ గ్రాఫిక్స్ సిస్టమ్ పూర్తిగా ప్రోగ్రామబుల్ అని, ప్రస్తుతం FPGA ప్లాట్ఫామ్పై విజయవంతంగా పనిచేస్తోందని, భవిష్యత్తులో దీన్ని ASIC చిప్గా మార్చే అవకాశం ఉందని పరిశోధక బృందం వెల్లడించింది. తమకు అవసరమైన సాంకేతిక వనరులు, ప్రోత్సాహం అందించిన IIT దిల్లీ యాజమాన్యానికి విద్యార్థులు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు.