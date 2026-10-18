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టామ్​కామ్ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ విచారణ జరిపించాలి : మాజీ మంత్రి హరీశ్​రావు

Harish Rao Comments on Tomcom : టామ్​కామ్​ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ లేదా న్యాయ విచారణ జరిపించాలని హరీశ్​రావు డిమాండ్ చేశారు. విదేశాల ఉద్యోగాలపై ప్రభుత్వం శ్వేతపత్రం విడుదల చేయాలని కోరారు.

Harish Rao Comments on Tomcom
మాజీ మంత్రి హరీశ్​రావు (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Telangana Team

Published : October 18, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Harish Rao Comments on Tomcom : జర్మనీలో ఉద్యోగాలు ఇప్పిస్తామంటూ కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం టామ్‌కామ్ ద్వారా నిరుద్యోగులను నిలువునా ముంచిందని మాజీ మంత్రి హరీశ్ రావు ఆరోపించారు. రాష్ట్రంలోని 75 మంది యువత నుంచి రూ.4.5 లక్షల చొప్పున వసూలు చేసి రెండేళ్లుగా మోసం చేస్తున్నారని ఆయన మండిపడ్డారు. పుస్తెలతాళ్లు తాకట్టుపెట్టి డబ్బులు కట్టినవారికి, ఇప్పటివరకు కనీసం ఒక్క ఇంటర్వ్యూ కూడా జరగలేదని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్​ వేదికగా ప్రభుత్వంపై విమర్శలు చేశారు.

టామ్​కామ్​ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ విచారణ జరిపించాలి

టామ్‌కామ్ వసూలు చేసిన ప్రతి పైసాను బాధితులకు వెంటనే వాపస్ చేయడంతోపాటు, వారి విలువైన సమయాన్ని వృథా చేసినందుకు నష్టపరిహారం చెల్లించాలని హరీశ్ రావు డిమాండ్ చేశారు. మోసపోయిన వారందరికీ రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం వెంటనే ప్రత్యామ్నాయ ఉద్యోగాలు కల్పించాలన్నారు. ఈ టామ్‌కామ్ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ లేదా న్యాయ విచారణ జరిపించి, బాధ్యులపై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని డిమాండ్ చేశారు. విదేశీ ఉద్యోగాలపై ప్రభుత్వం వెంటనే శ్వేతపత్రం విడుదల చేయాలన్నారు. నిరుద్యోగులకు న్యాయం జరిగే వరకు బీఆర్ఎస్ అండగా పోరాడుతుందని హరీశ్ రావు స్పష్టం చేశారు.

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HARISH RAO COMMENTS ON TOMCOM
HARISH RAO SLAMS REVANTH REDDY GOVT
టామ్​కామ్​పై హరీశ్​రావు వ్యాఖ్యలు
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HARISH RAO COMMENTS ON TOMCOM

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