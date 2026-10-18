టామ్కామ్ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ విచారణ జరిపించాలి : మాజీ మంత్రి హరీశ్రావు
Harish Rao Comments on Tomcom : టామ్కామ్ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ లేదా న్యాయ విచారణ జరిపించాలని హరీశ్రావు డిమాండ్ చేశారు. విదేశాల ఉద్యోగాలపై ప్రభుత్వం శ్వేతపత్రం విడుదల చేయాలని కోరారు.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
Harish Rao Comments on Tomcom : జర్మనీలో ఉద్యోగాలు ఇప్పిస్తామంటూ కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం టామ్కామ్ ద్వారా నిరుద్యోగులను నిలువునా ముంచిందని మాజీ మంత్రి హరీశ్ రావు ఆరోపించారు. రాష్ట్రంలోని 75 మంది యువత నుంచి రూ.4.5 లక్షల చొప్పున వసూలు చేసి రెండేళ్లుగా మోసం చేస్తున్నారని ఆయన మండిపడ్డారు. పుస్తెలతాళ్లు తాకట్టుపెట్టి డబ్బులు కట్టినవారికి, ఇప్పటివరకు కనీసం ఒక్క ఇంటర్వ్యూ కూడా జరగలేదని ఆరోపించారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్ వేదికగా ప్రభుత్వంపై విమర్శలు చేశారు.
Revanth Reddy's government has turned state owned TOMCOM into a racket that loots unemployed youth in the name of German jobs. ₹4.10 lakh per candidate collected from 70 to 75 youth across 15 districts close to ₹4.5 lakh once exam, insurance and visa costs are added. Over two years later, not one of the 24 candidates who spoke to the media can name a single German employer who even interviewed them. Poor farming families drained three years of income, pledged the gold of their mothers and wives, and borrowed money they are still paying interest on all because they trusted a government promise. Candidates who cleared the B1 German exam were then told to clear B2. Meanwhile the programme's own publicity announced that nine of them were "all set to fly to Germany." Not one of those nine went. The agreement they were made to sign says any dispute must be fought in a court in Lucknow, over 1,000 km away. RTI queries seeking TOMCOM's actual placement numbers have gone unanswered past the legal deadline. As recently as June this year, the Labour Minister @VivekVenkatswam was inaugurating a fresh TOMCOM batch and promising jobs while these 70 families were still waiting. Where are the Congress government's two lakh jobs? Where is the job calendar? We demand. Full refund of every rupee collected by TOMCOM and Fairstreet India. Compensation for the two years lost, the interest burden and the mental agony. Alternative employment for every victim. Immediate CID or judicial probe and criminal cases against those responsible. A white paper on fees collected versus actual overseas placements. @BRSparty will stand with these families until every rupee is returned and those responsible are held to account. @revanth_anumula @TelanganaCMO— Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) October 18, 2026
టామ్కామ్ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ విచారణ జరిపించాలి
టామ్కామ్ వసూలు చేసిన ప్రతి పైసాను బాధితులకు వెంటనే వాపస్ చేయడంతోపాటు, వారి విలువైన సమయాన్ని వృథా చేసినందుకు నష్టపరిహారం చెల్లించాలని హరీశ్ రావు డిమాండ్ చేశారు. మోసపోయిన వారందరికీ రాష్ట్ర ప్రభుత్వం వెంటనే ప్రత్యామ్నాయ ఉద్యోగాలు కల్పించాలన్నారు. ఈ టామ్కామ్ వ్యవహారంపై సీఐడీ లేదా న్యాయ విచారణ జరిపించి, బాధ్యులపై చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని డిమాండ్ చేశారు. విదేశీ ఉద్యోగాలపై ప్రభుత్వం వెంటనే శ్వేతపత్రం విడుదల చేయాలన్నారు. నిరుద్యోగులకు న్యాయం జరిగే వరకు బీఆర్ఎస్ అండగా పోరాడుతుందని హరీశ్ రావు స్పష్టం చేశారు.