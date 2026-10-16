జహీరాబాద్లో హ్యుందాయ్ ఆర్ అండ్ డీ కేంద్రం - 4,276 మందికి ఉద్యోగాలు
CM Revanth Meets Hyundai Company Representatives : హ్యుందాయ్ మోటార్స్ ఇండియా ఇంజినీరింగ్ ఎండీ చాంగ్యో చో సీఎం రేవంత్రెడ్డితో సమావేశమయ్యారు. జహీరాబాద్లో ఆర్ అండ్ డీ కేంద్రం నిర్మించనున్నట్లు బృందం తెలిపింది.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
CM Revanth Meets Hyundai Company Representatives : హ్యుందాయ్ మోటార్స్ ఇండియా సంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా జహీరాబాద్లో ఆర్ అండ్ డీ కేంద్రం నిర్మించనుంది. ఇవాళ ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డితో సచివాలయంలో హ్యుందాయ్ మోటార్స్ ఇండియా ఇంజినీరింగ్ ఎండీ చాంగ్యో చో సమావేశమయ్యారు. జహీరాబాద్లో నిర్మించనున్న ఆర్ అండ్ డీ కేంద్రం గురించి వివరించారు.
రూ.8,528 కోట్లతో హుందాయ్ ఈ కేంద్రాన్ని నిర్మించనున్నారు. ఈ సెంటర్ నిర్మాణం వల్ల 4,276 ఉద్యోగాలు రానున్నాయని హుందాయ్ బృందం పేర్కొంది. హుందాయ్ ఆర్ అండ్ డీ కేంద్రానికి అనుమతులు వేగంగా ఇవ్వాలని సీఎం ఆదేశించారు. రాష్ట్రంలో హుందాయ్ కార్ల తయారీ కేంద్రం కూడా ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని కూడా హ్యుందాయ్ సంస్థను సీఎం ఆహ్వానించారు. పరిశ్రమల ఏర్పాటుకు రాష్ట్రంలో సానుకూల వాతావరణం ఉందని ముఖ్యమంత్రి వారికి వివరించారు.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula has invited @HyundaiIndia to consider Telangana for car manufacturing, highlighting Hyderabad’s strategic location, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and quality of life. A delegation of Hyundai Motor India Engineering (HMIE), led by Managing Director Mr. Changyeon Cho, met the Chief Minister at the Bodhi Pavilion. The CM assured the company of full government support for its proposed Integrated Global R&D facility at #NIMZ, Zaheerabad. The project involves an investment of ₹8,528 crore, spans 678 acres and is expected to generate 4,276 jobs. The delegation informed the CM that the facility could be ready for groundbreaking in the coming months. Hyundai’s existing #Hyderabad R&D centre in HITEC City has been operational for nearly 20 years. The Chief Minister highlighted Telangana’s dedicated mobility clusters, multimodal connectivity and emerging manufacturing corridors, including the Peri-Urban Region (#PURE), as key advantages for automotive investments. He also invited Hyundai’s leadership to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 and outlined the vision for #BharatFutureCity. Mr. Changyeon Cho said Hyundai’s plans to strengthen Hyderabad as a global technology and advanced engineering hub align with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision. Senior officials, including Chief Minister’s Advisor and Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao and Sangareddy Collector Prateek Jain, attended the meeting. #InvestTelangana #HyundaiMotors #MakeInTelangana #GlobalInvestments #ManufacturingHub— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 16, 2026