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జహీరాబాద్‌లో హ్యుందాయ్ ఆర్‌ అండ్‌ డీ కేంద్రం - 4,276 మందికి ఉద్యోగాలు

CM Revanth Meets Hyundai Company Representatives : హ్యుందాయ్ మోటార్స్ ఇండియా ఇంజినీరింగ్ ఎండీ చాంగ్యో చో సీఎం రేవంత్‌రెడ్డితో సమావేశమయ్యారు. జహీరాబాద్‌లో ఆర్‌ అండ్‌ డీ కేంద్రం నిర్మించనున్నట్లు బృందం తెలిపింది.

CM Revanth Meets Hyundai Company Representatives
సీఎం రేవంత్‌రెడ్డితో హుందాయ్ కంపెనీ ప్రతినిధుల సమావేశం (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Telangana Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST

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CM Revanth Meets Hyundai Company Representatives : హ్యుందాయ్ మోటార్స్ ఇండియా సంగారెడ్డి జిల్లా జహీరాబాద్​లో ఆర్‌ అండ్‌ డీ కేంద్రం నిర్మించనుంది. ఇవాళ ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డితో సచివాలయంలో హ్యుందాయ్ మోటార్స్ ఇండియా ఇంజినీరింగ్ ఎండీ చాంగ్యో చో సమావేశమయ్యారు. జహీరాబాద్‌లో నిర్మించనున్న ఆర్‌ అండ్‌ డీ కేంద్రం గురించి వివరించారు.

రూ.8,528 కోట్లతో హుందాయ్‌ ఈ కేంద్రాన్ని నిర్మించనున్నారు. ఈ సెంటర్‌ నిర్మాణం వల్ల 4,276 ఉద్యోగాలు రానున్నాయని హుందాయ్ బృందం పేర్కొంది. హుందాయ్ ఆర్‌ అండ్‌ డీ కేంద్రానికి అనుమతులు వేగంగా ఇవ్వాలని సీఎం ఆదేశించారు. రాష్ట్రంలో హుందాయ్ కార్ల తయారీ కేంద్రం కూడా ఏర్పాటు చేయాలని కూడా హ్యుందాయ్ సంస్థను సీఎం ఆహ్వానించారు. పరిశ్రమల ఏర్పాటుకు రాష్ట్రంలో సానుకూల వాతావరణం ఉందని ముఖ్యమంత్రి వారికి వివరించారు.

TAGGED:

HYUNDAI MD MEETING WITH CM
HYUNDAI RD CENTER IN ZAHEERABAD
HYUNDAI COMPANY IN TELANGANA
జహీరాబాద్​లో హ్యుందాయ్​ కేంద్రం
CM REVANTH MEETS HYUNDAI MD

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