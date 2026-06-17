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TG 20 లీగ్ టైటిల్ ఆవిష్కరణ- కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న కెప్టెన్లు, మాజీ క్రికెటర్ రాయుడు

TG 20 లీగ్ ట్రోఫీ ఆవిష్కరణ- పాల్గొన్న ఫ్రాంచైజీల కెప్టెన్లు, మాజీ క్రికెటర్ అంబటి రాయుడు, హెచ్‌సీఏ సభ్యులు

TG 20 Leauge Trophy
TG 20 Leauge Trophy (Source : TG 20 X Account)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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TG 20 Leauge Trophy : హైదరాబాద్‌ క్రికెట్‌ అసోసియేషన్‌ నిర్వహిస్తున్న టీజీ20 లీగ్‌ ట్రోఫీని హుస్సేన్‌సాగర్‌ బుద్ధ విగ్రహం వద్ద ఆవిష్కరించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో 8 జట్ల కెప్టెన్లతోసహా టీమ్ఇండియా మాజీ క్రికెటర్ అంబటి రాయుడు, హెచ్‌సీఏ సభ్యులు, శ్రీనిధి యూనివర్సిటీ ప్రతినిధులు పాల్గొన్నారు. జూన్‌ 21న టోర్నీ ప్రారంభంకానుంది. జులై 12న ఫైనల్​తో ముగుస్తుంది. అన్ని మ్యాచ్​లు హైదరాబాద్ ఉప్పల్ స్టేడియం వేదికగా జరగనున్నాయి.

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TG 20 LEAGUE

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