TG 20 లీగ్ టైటిల్ ఆవిష్కరణ- కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్న కెప్టెన్లు, మాజీ క్రికెటర్ రాయుడు
TG 20 లీగ్ ట్రోఫీ ఆవిష్కరణ- పాల్గొన్న ఫ్రాంచైజీల కెప్టెన్లు, మాజీ క్రికెటర్ అంబటి రాయుడు, హెచ్సీఏ సభ్యులు
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
TG 20 Leauge Trophy : హైదరాబాద్ క్రికెట్ అసోసియేషన్ నిర్వహిస్తున్న టీజీ20 లీగ్ ట్రోఫీని హుస్సేన్సాగర్ బుద్ధ విగ్రహం వద్ద ఆవిష్కరించారు. ఈ కార్యక్రమంలో 8 జట్ల కెప్టెన్లతోసహా టీమ్ఇండియా మాజీ క్రికెటర్ అంబటి రాయుడు, హెచ్సీఏ సభ్యులు, శ్రీనిధి యూనివర్సిటీ ప్రతినిధులు పాల్గొన్నారు. జూన్ 21న టోర్నీ ప్రారంభంకానుంది. జులై 12న ఫైనల్తో ముగుస్తుంది. అన్ని మ్యాచ్లు హైదరాబాద్ ఉప్పల్ స్టేడియం వేదికగా జరగనున్నాయి.
A historic day for Telangana cricket. 🏏— tg20official (@tg20official) June 17, 2026
A day to remember for our 8 captains! 😍#SreenidhiUniversityTG20 pic.twitter.com/dpm7Nv8SMj
The grand trophy in all its glory! 🏆😍— tg20official (@tg20official) June 17, 2026
The #SreenidhiUniversityTG20 trophy was unveiled at Tank Bund, Hyderabad, in the presence of the captains, representatives of Sreenidhi University and members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.
June 21 can't come soon enough. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/u1Em7rmWvT