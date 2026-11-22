ICC ఛైర్మన్గా జై షా శాలరీ ఎంత?- అలవెన్సులు ఎలా ఉంటాయో తెలుసా?
Jay Shah : ఇటీవల జై షా వరుసగా రెండోసారి ఎకగ్రీవంగా ఐసీసీ ఛైర్మన్గా ఎన్నికైయ్యారు. ఆయన మరో నాలుగేళ్లు ఆ పదవిలో ఉంటారు. మరి ఆయన శాలరీ వివరాలు తెలుసా?
Published : November 22, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
అంతర్జాతీయ క్రికెట్ కౌన్సిల్ (ఐసీసీ) ఛైర్మన్గా జై షా ఇటీవల మరోసారి ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఎన్నికైయ్యారు. 2024లో తొలిసారి అధ్యక్షుడిగా ఎన్నికైన ఆయన పదవీకాలం 2027 డిసెంబర్ దాకా ఉంది. అయితే గతవారం జరిగిన ఐసీసీ బోర్డు సమావేశంలో డైరెక్టర్లు జై షా పేరును అధ్యక్షుడిగా ప్రతిపాదించడంతో మరోసారి ఆయనే ఎన్నికైయ్యారు. దీంతో జై షా ఆ పదవిలో 2030 దాకా కొనసాగనున్నారు. ఈ క్రమంలో వరల్డ్ క్రికెట్ బోర్డు ఐసీసీ ఛైర్మన్ పదవికి జీతం ఎంత ఉంటుంది? ఇప్పటిదాకా జై షా ఎంత శాలరీ తీసుకున్నారనేది ఆసక్తిగా మారింది. మరి ఐసీసీ ఛైర్మన్ జీతం వివరాలు తెలుసుకుందామా?
ప్రస్తుతం జై షా ఐసీసీలో అత్యుత్తమ పదవిలో ఉన్నారు. ఛైర్మన్తోపాటు వైస్ ప్రెసిడెంట్, ట్రెజరరీ, సెక్రటరీ పోస్టులు కౌన్సిల్లో ఉన్నతమైన పోస్టులు. అయితే ఈ ఉన్నత పదవుల్లో ఉన్న వ్యక్తులకు ప్రత్యేకంగా నిర్దిష్టమైన జీతం అనేది ఏమీ ఉండదు. అంటే నెలనెలా లేదా ఏడాదికి శాలరీ అనేది ఇవ్వరు. కాకపోతే విధుల నిర్వహణ కోసం వారికి వివిధ రకాల అలవెన్సులు, సదుపాయాలను బోర్డు కల్పిస్తుంది. అంటే ఐసీసీకి సంబంధించిన సమావేశాలు, ఆయా దేశాల పర్యటనలకు హాజరైనప్పుడల్లా రోజువారీ అలవెన్సులు, ట్రావెలింగ్, హోటల్లో బస చేసేందుకు బోర్డు ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తుంది. బోర్డు సమావేశాల్లో భాగంగా విదేశీ పర్యటనలు, లగ్జరీ హోటల్లో బస, బిజినెస్ క్లాస్ టికెట్లను బోర్డు సమకూరుస్తుంది.
అలవెన్సులు ఎంత ఉంటాయి?
భారత్ క్రికెట్ బోర్డు (బీసీసీఐ)లోనూ ఇదే విధానం ఉంటుంది. బోర్డులో అత్యుత్తమ పదవుల్లో ఉన్న వ్యక్తులకు ఎలాంటి శాలరీ ఇవ్వరు. కానీ వాళ్లకు కూడా ట్రావెలింగ్ అలవెన్సులు, కాంపెన్సేషన్,టీమ్ఇండియాకు సంబంధించిన సమావేశాల్లో పాల్గొన్నప్పుడల్లా కొంతమొత్తం రెమ్యూనరేషన్ లభిస్తుంది. అది ఇంటర్నేషనల్ లెవెల్ మీటింగ్ అయితే 1000 డాలర్లు, డొమెస్టిక్ స్థాయిలో సమావేశం అయితే రూ.40 వేల దాకా ఇస్తారని సమాచారం. అయితే ఐసీసీలో ఈ అలవెన్సులు ఎంత ఉంటాయనే దానిపై కచ్చితంగా సమాచారం లేదు. కానీ కాస్త అటు ఇటూగా బీసీసీఐ మాదిరిగానే అలవెన్సులు ఉంటాయి! ఈ లెక్కన గడిచిన రెండేళ్లలో కూడా జైషాకు ఎలాంటి శాలరీ అందలేదు. కేవలం అలవెన్సులే అందుకున్నారు.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board is delighted to announce the unopposed reappointment of Mr Jay Shah for a second term as ICC Chair, following a proposal by the ICC Directors at the Board and Committee meetings in Bali. This decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development on the strategic roadmap for its future. ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world. “We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans. “Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders. “I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.” More: https://t.co/Xs4sidFvOU— ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2026