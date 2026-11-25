'సిరాజ్ గుర్తింపు దక్కినట్లే- అతడిని రాజకీయాల్లోకి లాగొద్దు'- BCCI వైస్ ప్రెసిడెంట్
Rajeev Shukla On Siraj : న్యూజిలాండ్తో ఇటీవల డ్రా గా ముగిసిన టెస్టులో సిరాజ్కు చోటు దక్కకపోవడంపై చెలరేగిన వివాదంపై రాజీవ్ శుక్లా స్పందించారు. ఈ వ్యవహారానికి రాజకీయ రంగు పులమకూడదని అన్నారు.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
వెల్లింగ్టన్ వేదికగా న్యూజిలాండ్తో జరిగిన తొలి టెస్టులో భారత పేస్ బౌలర్ మహ్మద్ సిరాజ్కు తుది జట్టులో చోటు దక్కకపోవడంపై చెలరేగిన వివాదంపై బీసీసీఐ ఉపాధ్యక్షుడు రాజీవ్ శుక్లా స్పందించారు. సిరాజ్ను అనవసరంగా రాజకీయా వివాదాల్లోకి లాగొద్దన్నారు. న్యూజిలాండ్ టెస్ట్ డ్రా కావడానికి సిరాజ్ లేకపోవడం కారణం కాదని, పిచ్ పరిస్థితులు, ఇతర అంశాల ఆధారంగా కోచ్, కెప్టెన్ తుది జట్టును ఎంపిక చేస్తారని పేర్కొన్నారు. జట్టు ఎంపిక విషయంలో కెప్టెన్, కోచ్ నిర్ణయాన్ని గౌరవించాలని అన్నారు.
ఒక ఆటగాడికి జట్టులో చోటు దక్కడం కూడా గొప్ప విషయమని, సిరాజ్ జట్టుకు ఎంపిక అయ్యాడంటేనే అతడి ప్రతిభకు గుర్తింపు దక్కినట్లేనని రాజీవ్ శుక్లా పేర్కొన్నారు. ఒక ఆటగాడికి తుది జట్టులో చోటు దక్కలేదనే కారణంతో రాజకీయ రంగు పులమడం సరికాదన్నారు. ఇలాంటి వ్యాఖ్యలు సిరాజ్కు కూడా ఇబ్బందికరంగా మారతాయని అతడు వీటిని సమర్థించడని, అనవసరంగా ఈ వ్యవహారాన్ని వివాదంగా మార్చొద్దని రాజీవ్ శుక్లా కోరారు.
కాగా, ఇటీవల కివీస్తో జరిగిన మొదటి టెస్టు తుది జట్టులో సిరాజ్ను పక్కనపెట్టడం తీవ్ర విమర్శలకు దారితీసింది. అతడి పేరు కారణంగానే అతనికి జట్టులో చోటు దక్కలేదని కాంగ్రెస్ ఆరోపించింది. దీనిని బీజేపీ ఖండించింది. క్రీడల్లోనూ కాంగ్రెస్ ఓటు బ్యాంకు రాజకీయాలు చేస్తుందని విమర్శించింది. భారత్లో కేవలం ప్రతిభ ఆధారంగానే అవకాశాలు ఉంటాయని స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో సిరాజ్ వ్యవహారంపై తాజాగా రాజీవ్ శుక్లా వివరణ ఇచ్చారు.
#WATCH | Delhi | On cricketer Mohammed Siraj, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla says, "...It’s not as if the Test match ended in a draw simply because Siraj wasn't playing. I don't think Siraj should be dragged into such controversies. There shouldn't be this kind of commentary surrounding him. After all, he is part of the squad—and being selected for the team is the most significant achievement. He was selected for the squad, but the decision regarding which eleven players take the field rests with the coach and the captain. They make that call based on pitch conditions and various other factors. It is not appropriate to stir up political or other controversies simply because someone was not included in the playing eleven. This is not good for Siraj either, and he himself would certainly not appreciate it. Dragging someone into controversies or disputes—this is something that should be left entirely to the coach and the captain to decide regarding the playing eleven. Therefore, I don’t think this should be blown out of proportion"— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026
అయితే ఈ టెస్టులో తొలి ఇన్నింగ్స్లో న్యూజిలాండ్ 368 పరుగులకు ఆలౌట్ కాగా, భారత్ 720-9 స్కోర్ వద్ద ఇన్నింగ్స్ డిక్లేర్డ్ చేసింది. ఇక రెండో ఇన్నింగ్స్లో ఐదో రోజు కివీస్ 239-5 పరుగుల వద్ద ఉండగా మ్యాచ్ను డ్రా గా ముగించేందుకు ఇరుజట్ల కెప్టెన్లు అంగీకరించారు. ఇక ఈ సిరీస్లో రెండో టెస్టు మ్యాచ్ నవంబర్ 27న జరగనుంది. మరి ఈ మ్యాచ్లోనైనా సిరాజ్కు చోటు కల్పిస్తారా? అనేది ఆసక్తిగా మారింది.
STORY | Siraj should not be dragged into selection controversy: BCCI vice-president Shukla BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday dismissed the controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI in the recently concluded drawn cricket Test against New Zealand in Wellington, saying the pacer should not be unnecessarily "dragged" into a selection debate. Siraj was left out despite India opting for a four-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and the rookie Anshul Kamboj, who had played just one Test before the Wellington match. READ: https://t.co/CDa9sMImML— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
వైభవ్పై ప్రశంసలు
అలాగే రైజింగ్ స్టార్స్ ఆసియా కప్ 2026లో తాజాగా యుఏఈ (UAE)పై డబుల్ సెంచరీతో విధ్వంసం సృష్టించిన వైభవ్ సూర్యవంశీని శుక్లా అభినందించారు."యుఏఈతో జరిగిన మ్యాచ్లో వైభవ్ ప్రదర్శనకు అభినందనలు తెలియజేస్తున్నా. అతను చాలా అద్భుతంగా ఆడి ప్రపంచ రికార్డును నెలకొల్పాడు. 53 బంతుల్లో 200కు పైగా పరుగులు చేయడం అంత సులభమైన విషయం కాదు. అతడి ఆట, భారత క్రికెట్ భవిష్యత్తుకు ఎంతో దోహదపడుతుంది" అని రాజీవ్ శుక్లా పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ మ్యాచ్లో ప్రత్యర్థి నిర్దేశించిన 250 పరుగుల టార్గెట్ను భారత్ కేవలం 14.2 ఓవర్లలోనే ఛేదించింది. వైభవ్ 53 బంతుల్లో 204 పరుగులు చేశాడు.
VIDEO | Delhi: Reacting to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking double century in men's List A cricket, Congress MP and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla says, "I would like to congratulate him on his performance against the UAE. He played really well and created a world record, as scoring 200-plus runs in 53 balls is no easy feat. That is why some of the best batsmen in the world have praised him. The kind of game he has displayed will definitely boost the future of Indian cricket as well as his own career." On the decision to leave out Mohammed Siraj from India's playing XI in the first Test against New Zealand, which ended in a draw on Monday, he says, "I don't think he should be dragged into any kind of controversy. That's not done. The playing XI has to be picked by the coach and captain. Bringing a player unnecessarily into such controversies is not good. I don't think that's the reason. That's completely wrong. He is part of the team. The playing XI has to be finalised keeping other factors in mind, including the pitch conditions and how the wicket is behaving on that particular day." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2026
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