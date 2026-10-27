సంకుచిత రాజకీయ ప్రయోజనాలకు వీటోను వాడొద్దు: UNలో భారత్
ఐరాస భద్రతా మండలిలో సమగ్ర సంస్కరణలు చేపట్టాలని భారత్ పునరుద్ఘాటించింది. వీటో అధికారాన్ని తరచూ వినియోగించడం మండలి విశ్వసనీయతకు విఘాతమని వ్యాఖ్యానించింది.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:37 AM IST
India On Veto Power : ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి భద్రతా మండలి (యూఎన్ఎస్సీ)లో సమగ్ర సంస్కరణలు చేపట్టాలని భారత్ మరోసారి పిలుపునిచ్చింది. ఐదు శాశ్వత సభ్య దేశాలకు (పీ5) మాత్రమే ఉన్న వీటో అధికారాన్ని సంకుచిత రాజకీయ ప్రయోజనాల కోసం ఉపయోగించకూడదని స్పష్టం చేసింది. అంతర్జాతీయ శాంతి, భద్రతల పరిరక్షణకు సంబంధించిన అంశాల్లో ఈ అధికారాన్ని అత్యంత సంయమనంతో వినియోగించాలని పేర్కొంది. న్యూయార్క్లో ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి వేదికగా భారత్ తరఫున మాట్లాడిన ఐరాసలో భారత శాశ్వత ప్రతినిధి పర్వతనేని హరీశ్ ఈ వ్యాఖ్యలు చేశారు.
"వీటో అధికారం అనేది కేవలం ఐదు శాశ్వత సభ్య దేశాల (P5) సంకుచిత రాజకీయ ప్రయోజనాలకు సాధనంగా మారకూడదు. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా శాంతి, భద్రతలను కాపాడేందుకు, మానవీయ సంక్షోభాలను నివారించేందుకు మాత్రమే ఈ అధికారాన్ని అత్యంత సంయమనంతో వినియోగించాలని భారతదేశం ఎల్లప్పుడూ చెబుతూ వస్తోంది. కొన్ని దేశాలు ఈ అధికారాన్ని పదేపదే ఉపయోగించడం భద్రతా మండలి విశ్వసనీయతను దెబ్బతీసింది. వీటో వినియోగంపై జవాబుదారీతనాన్ని పెంచేందుకు తీసుకొచ్చిన చర్యలు కూడా ఆశించిన ఫలితాలను ఇవ్వలేదు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ప్రస్తుత ప్రపంచ వాస్తవికతలకు అనుగుణంగా భద్రతా మండలిలో తక్షణ సంస్కరణలు చేపట్టాలి."
- పర్వతనేని హరీశ్, భారత శాశ్వత ప్రతినిధి
331 సార్లు వీటో వినియోగం
ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి ఏర్పాటైనప్పటి నుంచి ఇప్పటివరకు సుమారు 200 తీర్మానాలపై 331 సార్లు వీటో అధికారాన్ని వినియోగించినట్లు హరీశ్ తెలిపారు. ఐదు శాశ్వత సభ్య దేశాల్లో రెండు దేశాలు మూడున్నర దశాబ్దాలకు పైగా ఈ అధికారాన్ని ఉపయోగించలేదని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎక్కువ వీటోలు లేదా వీటో బెదిరింపులు కేవలం మూడు శాశ్వత సభ్య దేశాల నుంచే వచ్చినట్లు వివరించారు. వీటో అధికార వినియోగంపై జవాబుదారీతనాన్ని పెంచేందుకు 2022లో తీసుకొచ్చిన చొరవను ఆయన ప్రస్తావించారు.
#WATCH | Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish says, "...India has always maintained that the veto, which is right now a prerogative only of the five permanent members of the Security Council, is a responsibility that must be exercised with great restraint, especially on matters bearing upon the maintenance of international peace and security. It should not be an instrument of narrow political expediency. The record of the veto is stark. Over the life of this organization, the veto has been exercised 331 times on around 200 resolutions. We also note that two out of the five permanent members have not exercised a veto for over three and a half decades, and most of the vetoes or threat of vetoes have emanated from only three of the P5..." (Video Source: Parvathaneni Harish/X)— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
వీటో ప్రయోగించిన ప్రతిసారీ ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి సాధారణ సభ (యూఎన్జీఏ)లో చర్చ జరగాలనే విధానం ద్వారా వీటో వినియోగంపై సమీక్షకు అవకాశం కల్పించారని హరీశ్ తెలిపారు. అయితే, యూఎన్జీఏ తీర్మానం 76/262 ఆమోదం పొందిన తర్వాత కూడా అధిక సంఖ్యలో వీటోలు ప్రయోగించడం ఆందోళన కలిగిస్తోందని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. వీటో వినియోగంపై చర్చలు, జవాబుదారీతనానికి సంబంధించిన చర్యలు మాత్రమే సరిపోవని భారత్ అభిప్రాయపడుతోంది. ఈ అధికారాన్ని నియంత్రించే అంశంతో పాటు భద్రతా మండలి నిర్మాణం, సభ్యత్వ వర్గాలు, ప్రాంతీయ ప్రాతినిధ్యం, మండలి పరిమాణం, పని విధానాలపైనా సమగ్ర చర్చ జరగాలని సూచించింది.
#WATCH | Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish says, "...India reiterates its call for a comprehensive approach towards Security Council reforms. The starting point is early commencement of text-based negotiations with clearly defined timelines and milestones. Addressing the veto in isolation does not change the decision-making dynamic of the P5. The veto is not only what is cast in the open. There is the effective or the de facto veto that every council member, elected and non-elected, holds over presidential statements, press statements, decisions of sanctions committees, where the unwritten rule of consensus allows a single member to hold or block aproposal. Most often without explanation...India's position on the veto is principled and well known. It is aligned with the common African position. We reiterate that as long as a veto exists, it must be held by all permanent members of a reformed council. Fairness and justice demand that all permanent members enjoy the same rights and responsibilities. A new category of permanent members, with or without the veto, would only further complicate a discussion that's already very difficult, and would further entrench the very inequity we are seeking to correct..."— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
సమగ్ర సంస్కరణలే మార్గం
వీటో అధికారాన్ని విడిగా పరిశీలించడం వల్ల ఆశించిన మార్పులు సాధ్యం కావని హరీశ్ అన్నారు. భద్రతా మండలి సంస్కరణలకు సంబంధించిన అన్ని కీలక అంశాలను ఒకేసారి చర్చించాలని సూచించారు. సభ్యత్వ వర్గాలు, ప్రాంతీయ ప్రాతినిధ్యం, మండలి పరిమాణం, పని పద్ధతులు, వీటో అధికారం ఈ ఐదు అంశాలపై సమన్వయంతో ముందుకు సాగాలని స్పష్టం చేశారు. స్పష్టమైన కాలపరిమితులు, నిర్దిష్ట మైలురాళ్లతో కూడిన వచన ఆధారిత చర్చలను త్వరగా ప్రారంభించాలని భారత్ కోరుతున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితిలో చర్చలకు ఈ విధానం అత్యంత ప్రజాస్వామ్యబద్ధమైన, కాలపరీక్షకు నిలిచిన పద్ధతి అని పేర్కొన్నారు.
#WATCH | Permanent Representative of India to the UN in New York, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish says, "...Mr.President, our ask remains simple and unchanged: begin text-based negotiations, the most democratic and time-tested method in this House, at the earliest, with clear timelines and milestones. India will engage constructively with the co-chairs and all delegations in such an effort. In closing, the questions of credibility, legitimacy, and efficacy that hang over the Security Council, will not be answered by managing the veto alone. They will be answered by a council fit for purpose, whose architecture reflects today's realities, and not that of the outcome of a war eight decades ago. India stands ready to contribute to that endeavor" Video Source: Parvathaneni Harish/X)— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
'మొత్తం నిర్మాణంలో మార్పులు అవసరం'
ఈ ప్రక్రియలో సహ-అధ్యక్షులతో పాటు అన్ని దేశాల ప్రతినిధి బృందాలతో నిర్మాణాత్మకంగా పనిచేయడానికి భారత్ సిద్ధంగా ఉందని చెప్పారు. భద్రతా మండలిలోని ఐదు శాశ్వత సభ్య దేశాల నిర్ణయాధికారంపై ప్రభావం చూపకుండా కేవలం వీటో అంశాన్ని మాత్రమే చర్చించడం వల్ల ప్రయోజనం ఉండదని హరీశ్ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. మండలి విశ్వసనీయత, చట్టబద్ధత, సమర్థతకు సంబంధించిన ప్రశ్నలకు సమాధానం లభించాలంటే దాని మొత్తం నిర్మాణంలో మార్పులు అవసరమని పేర్కొన్నారు. రహస్య వీటోలపైనా ఆందోళనభద్రతా మండలిలో బహిరంగంగా వినియోగించే వీటో అధికారంతో పాటు, ఇతర పద్ధతుల్లో ప్రతిపాదనలను అడ్డుకునే అవకాశాలపైనా హరీశ్ దృష్టి సారించారు. అధ్యక్షుల ప్రకటనలు, పత్రికా ప్రకటనలు, ఆంక్షల కమిటీల నిర్ణయాల విషయంలోనూ సభ్య దేశాలకు ప్రభావవంతమైన లేదా వాస్తవ వీటో అధికారం ఉంటుందని వివరించారు.
ఏకాభిప్రాయం అనే అలిఖిత నియమం కారణంగా కొన్ని సందర్భాల్లో ఒక్క సభ్య దేశం కూడా ఎలాంటి వివరణ ఇవ్వకుండా ప్రతిపాదనను నిలిపివేయగలదని అన్నారు. ఇటువంటి విధానాలు నిర్ణయాల ప్రక్రియపై ప్రభావం చూపుతాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. అందువల్ల వీటో అధికారాన్ని మాత్రమే కాకుండా, నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకునే మొత్తం విధానాన్ని సంస్కరణల్లో భాగంగా పరిగణించాలని సూచించారు. భద్రతా మండలిలో శాశ్వత సభ్యులందరికీ సమాన హక్కులు, బాధ్యతలు ఉండాలని భారత్ స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఉమ్మడి ఆఫ్రికా వైఖరికి తమ మద్దతు కొనసాగుతుందని హరీశ్ తెలిపారు. వీటో అధికారం కొనసాగినంతకాలం, సంస్కరించిన మండలిలోని శాశ్వత సభ్యులందరికీ అది వర్తించాలని పేర్కొన్నారు.
వీటో అధికారం ఉన్న శాశ్వత సభ్యులు, ఆ అధికారం లేని శాశ్వత సభ్యులు అనే రెండు వర్గాలను సృష్టించే ప్రతిపాదనలను భారత్ వ్యతిరేకించింది. అలా చేయడం వల్ల ఇప్పటికే ఉన్న అసమానతలు మరింత బలపడతాయని అభిప్రాయపడింది. శాశ్వత సభ్యత్వానికి సంబంధించిన హక్కులు, బాధ్యతల్లో తేడాలు ఉండటం న్యాయసూత్రాలకు విరుద్ధమని పేర్కొంది. కాలానుగుణంగా ఎన్నికయ్యే సభ్యత్వానికి, శాశ్వత సభ్యత్వానికి మధ్య ప్రాథమిక వ్యత్యాసం ఉందని హరీశ్ అన్నారు. కొత్తగా శాశ్వత సభ్యుల వర్గాలను సృష్టించడం వల్ల సంస్కరణల ప్రక్రియ మరింత క్లిష్టమవుతుందని వివరించారు.
అమెరికా మిడ్ టర్మ్ ఎన్నికల్లో భారత సంతతి నేతల పోరు- 'సమోసా కాకస్' బలం నిలుస్తుందా?
బ్రహ్మపుత్ర నదిపై చైనా భారీ ప్రాజెక్ట్- వరదల ముప్పు పెరిగే ఛాన్స్ ఉందన్న డ్రాగన్ పరిశోధకులు