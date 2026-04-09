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కాల్పుల విరమణ లేదా యుద్ధమా? : ఏదొకటి తేల్చుకోవాలన్న ఇరాన్

లెబనాన్​ దాడులపై స్పందించిన ఇరాన్- అమెరికాకు అల్టిమేటం జారీ చేసిన ఇరాన్

Iran Warns US
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 9, 2026 at 7:46 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Iran Warns US : లెబనాన్​ దాడులు విషయంలో అమెరికాకు ఇరాన్​ హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేసింది. కాల్పుల విరమణను పాటించాలా లేదా ఇజ్రాయెల్ ద్వారా యుద్ధాన్ని కొనసాగించాలా అనే విషయంలో అమెరికా నిర్ణయం తీసుకోవాలని పేర్కొంది. ఒకేసారి రెండు విధానాలు అనుసరించడం సాధ్యం కాదని ఇరాన్ విదేశాంగ మంత్రి అబ్బాస్ అరాగ్చీ స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్​లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

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IRAN WARNS US
IRAN ON LEBANON ATTACK
IRAN WARNS US

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