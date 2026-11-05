ట్రంప్ బృందంతో జెలెన్స్కీ గంటన్నర సంభాషణ- త్వరలోనే అమెరికా, రష్యాతో చర్చలు
Zelenskyy On Ukraine Russia US Talks : వారం రోజుల్లో ఉక్రెయిన్, అమెరికా, రష్యా మధ్య త్రైపాక్షిక చర్చలు జరగనున్నట్లు జెలెన్స్కీ తెలిపారు.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST
రష్యా-ఉక్రెయిన్ యుద్ధానికి ముగింపు పలికే దిశగా కీలక పరిణామాలు జరిగాయి. వారం రోజుల్లో ఉక్రెయిన్, అమెరికా, రష్యా బృందాల మధ్య త్రైపాక్షిక చర్చలు జరగనున్నట్లు ఉక్రెయిన్ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్స్కీ వెల్లడించారు. అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ ప్రతినిధులు స్టీవ్ విట్కాఫ్, జారెడ్ కుష్నర్లతో ఆయన సుమారు గంటన్నర పాటు సుదీర్ఘంగా మంతనాలు జరిపారు. వీలైనంత త్వరగా యుద్ధాన్ని ముగించేందుకు ఉక్రెయిన్ సిద్ధంగా ఉందని, తమ ప్రతిపాదనలను అమెరికాకు అందజేశామని జెలెన్స్కీ స్పష్టం చేశారు. యుద్ధానంతర భద్రత, శాంతి ఒప్పందం దిశగా నవంబర్ 10, 11 తేదీల్లో అబుదాబిలో అమెరికా మధ్యవర్తిత్వంతో ఈ చర్చలు జరగనున్నాయి. అయితే, రష్యా దాడులను సమర్థవంతంగా ఎదుర్కొనేందుకు తమకు ప్యాట్రియాట్ వాయు రక్షణ వ్యవస్థలను అందించాలని జెలెన్స్కీ అమెరికాను కోరారు. ఇటీవల ఉక్రెయిన్పై రష్యా జరిపిన భారీ క్షిపణి, డ్రోన్ దాడుల్లో 29 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోగా, పలు కీలక విద్యుత్ మౌలిక సదుపాయాలు ధ్వంసమయ్యాయి.
We just had a very detailed, hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Steve Witkoff @SEPeaceMissions and Jared Kushner @jaredkushner. We are preparing for a trilateral format at the team level between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia – to take place in less than a week. Today, there was also a substantive meeting in Brussels involving our team, teams from America, the EU, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, NATO, the World Bank, and representatives of the global business community. The meeting focused on postwar recovery. There will be another meeting in Brussels tomorrow on security guarantees for Ukraine. The negotiations must move forward at full throttle to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible. Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps. Our proposals are clear, and we have given them to the American side. Air defense is an important priority, and we discussed this as well. We need interceptors for Patriot systems to protect lives from Russian attacks. We must also continue working on each of the bilateral tracks with America. This applies to the Drone Deal format in particular. Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its support for Ukraine's independence, our people, and diplomatic efforts. Peace has no alternative, and postwar security guarantees must be truly cast-iron. We are working to make this happen! Glory to Ukraine!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 4, 2026