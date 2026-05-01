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యూరోపియన్‌ యూనియన్‌పై మరో 25 శాతం సుంకాలు విధిస్తాం : ట్రంప్‌

వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందాన్ని యూరోపియన్‌ యూనియన్‌ పాటించట్లేదు- వచ్చే వారం అమెరికాకు దిగుమతయ్యే కార్లు, ట్రక్కులపై మరో 25 శాతం సుంకాలు- అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు ట్రంప్‌ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Associated Press)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Trump Tariff On Autos From EU : యూరోపియన్‌ యూనియన్‌పై అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు ట్రంప్‌ మరోసారి సుంకాల మోత మోగించనున్నారు. వచ్చే వారం నుంచి ఈయూ నుంచి అమెరికాకు దిగుమతయ్యే కార్లు, ట్రక్కులపై మరో 25 శాతం సుంకాలు విధించనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.

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TRUMP TARIFF FROM EU
TRUMP TARIFF ON AUTOS FROM EU

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