యూరోపియన్ యూనియన్పై మరో 25 శాతం సుంకాలు విధిస్తాం : ట్రంప్
వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందాన్ని యూరోపియన్ యూనియన్ పాటించట్లేదు- వచ్చే వారం అమెరికాకు దిగుమతయ్యే కార్లు, ట్రక్కులపై మరో 25 శాతం సుంకాలు- అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు ట్రంప్ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు
US President Donald Trump (Associated Press)
Published : May 1, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Trump Tariff On Autos From EU : యూరోపియన్ యూనియన్పై అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు ట్రంప్ మరోసారి సుంకాల మోత మోగించనున్నారు. వచ్చే వారం నుంచి ఈయూ నుంచి అమెరికాకు దిగుమతయ్యే కార్లు, ట్రక్కులపై మరో 25 శాతం సుంకాలు విధించనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు.
US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) posts on Truth Social, " i am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the european union is not complying with our fully agreed to trade deal, next week i will be increasing tariffs charged to the european union for cars and trucks coming… pic.twitter.com/eLZy4e98H1— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026