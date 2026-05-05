యూఏఈ చమురు శుద్ధి కేంద్రంపై ఇరాన్ డ్రోన్ దాడి- ముగ్గురు భారతీయులకు గాయాలు- ఖండించిన కేంద్రం
యూఏఈలోని ఫుజైరా ఆయిల్ ఇండస్ట్రీ జోన్లోని ఓ చమురు శుద్ధి కేంద్రంపై ఇరాన్ డ్రోన్ దాడి- ముగ్గురు భారతీయులకు గాయాలు- ఏమాత్రం ఆమోదయోగ్యం కాదని ఖండించిన భారత్
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Indians Injured In UAE Fujairah : యూఏఈలోని ఫుజైరా ఆయిల్ ఇండస్ట్రీ జోన్లోని ఓ చమురు శుద్ధి కేంద్రంపై ఇరాన్ చేసిన డ్రోన్ దాడిలో ముగ్గురు భారతీయులకు గాయాలయ్యాయి. ఈమేరకు ముగ్గురు భారతీయులు గాయపడ్డారని యూఏఈలోని భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయం వెల్లడించింది. బాధిత భారత పౌరులకు తగిన వైద్యం అందించేందుకు స్థానిక అధికారులతో సంప్రదింపులు జరుపుతున్నామని పేర్కొంది.
Three Indian nationals have been injured in today’s attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.@MEAIndia @cgidubai— India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) May 4, 2026
ఏమాత్రం ఆమోదయోగ్యం కాదని ఖండించిన భారత్
మరోవైపు యునైటెడ్ అరబ్ ఎమిరేట్స్ ఓడరేవు నగరమైన ఫుజైరాపై జరిగిన దాడిలో ముగ్గురు భారతీయులు గాయపడటాన్ని భారత్ ఖండించింది. ఇది ఆమోదయోగ్యం కాదని అభివర్ణించిన భారత్, అమాయక పౌరుల లక్ష్యంగా జరుగుతున్న ఈ ఘర్షణలను తక్షణమే నిలిపివేయాలని గట్టిగా కోరింది. ఈ మేరకు భారత విదేశీ వ్యవహారాల మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ ప్రతినిధి రణధీర్ జైశ్వాల్ ఎక్స్ వేదికగా పోస్ట్ చేశారు. పశ్చిమ ఆసియా అంతటా శాంతి, స్థిరత్వాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించేందుకు, ఈ పరిస్థితిని పరిష్కరించేందుకు చర్చలు, దౌత్యం కోసం భారత్ నిలబడుతుందని అన్నారు.
Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, says, " the attack on fujairah that resulted in injury to three indian nationals is unacceptable. we call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians. india continues… pic.twitter.com/kCQI4vwJY3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2026
The UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAV’s.— وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) May 4, 2026
The Ministry of Defence announced that on May 4, 2026, the UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAV’s launched from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate… pic.twitter.com/FlrqZyB3Nj
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