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పశ్చిమాసియా యుద్ధం ప్రభావం ప్రపంచం మొత్తంపై ఉంది : UAE పర్యటనలో మోదీ

యునైటెడ్‌ అరబ్‌ ఎమిరేట్స్‌ పర్యటనలో ప్రధాని మోదీ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు- భారత్‌ ఎప్పుడూ చర్చలు, సంప్రదింపులకే ప్రాధాన్యమిస్తుందని వెల్లడి- హర్మూజ్‌ జలసంధి ఎప్పుడూ తెరిచే ఉండాలని స్పష్టీకరణ

PM Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed
PM Modi, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed (Source : DDNews/ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 15, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Modi UAE Visit : 5 దేశాల పర్యటనలో భాగంగా యునైటెడ్‌ అరబ్‌ ఎమిరేట్స్‌ చేరుకున్న ప్రధాని నరేంద్రమోదీ యూఏఈ అధ్యక్షుడు నహ్యాన్‌తో ద్వైపాక్షిక చర్చలు జరిపారు. ఇరుదేశాల మధ్య వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యాన్ని ముందుకు తీసుకెళ్లటంతో పాటు పశ్చిమాసియా సంక్షోభంపై అభిప్రాయాలను పంచుకున్నారు. ఎల్​పీజీ సరఫరా, వ్యూహాత్మక పెట్రోలియం నిల్వల రంగాల్లో సహకారంతోపాటు పలు ఒప్పందాలు చేసుకున్నారు. భారత్‌లో మౌలిక సదుపాయాల రంగంలో 5 బిలియన్‌ డాలర్లు పెట్టుబడి పెట్టనున్నట్లు యూఏఈ ప్రకటించింది. అలాగే, వ్యూహాత్మక రక్షణ భాగస్వామ్యం, నౌకల మరమ్మతు కేంద్రం ఏర్పాటుపై యూఏఈతో ఎంవోయూతో ఒప్పందం చేసుకున్నారు. మరోవైపు, పశ్చిమాసియా ఉద్రిక్తతల నేపథ్యంలో యూఏఈపై ఇరాన్‌ దాడిని మోదీ ఖండించారు.

"పశ్చిమాసియా యుద్ధం ప్రభావం ప్రపంచం మొత్తంపై ఉంది. అయితే, భారత్‌ ఎప్పుడూ చర్చలు, సంప్రదింపులకే ప్రాధాన్యమిస్తుంది. చమురు రవాణాకు కీలక మార్గమైన హర్మూజ్‌ జలసంధి ఎప్పుడూ తెరిచే ఉండాలి. అదేవిధంగా హర్మూజ్‌పై అంతా అంతర్జాతీయ చట్టాలకు కట్టుబడి ఉండాలి. భారత్‌ ఎప్పుడూ యూఏఈతో చేతిలో చేయి వేసే నడిచింది. యూఏఈతో భారత్‌ అనుబంధం ఇకముందూ కొనసాగుతుంది."
- నరేంద్ర మోదీ, భారత ప్రధాని

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