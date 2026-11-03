ఉక్రెయిన్ సహాయ కేంద్రంపై రష్యా బాంబుల వర్షం- 26 మంది మృతి
Russia Attack Ukraine : ఉక్రెయిన్పై రష్యా బాంబు దాడి చేసింది. ఈ ఘటనలో 26 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:58 AM IST
ఉక్రెయిన్లోని మానవతా సాయం అందించే కేంద్రాలపై రష్యా బాంబుల కురిపించింది. ఈ దాడుల్లో 26 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. ఉక్రెయిన్ దక్షిణ ప్రాంతంలోని జపోరిజియా రీజియన్లోని ఓ గ్రామంపై ఈ దాడులు జరిగినట్లు ఉక్రెయిన్ ఎమర్జెన్సీ సర్వీసెస్ ఏజెన్సీ వెల్లడించింది. మానవతా సాయం పంపిణీకి ఉపయోగిస్తున్న ఒక పాఠశాల భవనం, దానికి సమీపంలోని షెల్టర్ను లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుని రష్యా బలగాలు 10 గైడెడ్ బాంబులతో విరుచుకుపడ్డాయని ఉక్రెయిన్ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్స్కీ 'ఎక్స్' వేదికగా తెలిపారు. రష్యాకు ఉద్రిక్తతలు తగ్గించే ఉద్దేశం లేదన్నదానికి ఇదే నిదర్శనమని మండిపడ్డారు. మరోవైపు 212 ఉక్రెయిన్ డ్రోన్లను కూల్చివేసినట్లు రష్యా రక్షణ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ ప్రకటించింది. ఐరోపాలో అతిపెద్ద చమురు సరఫరా కేంద్రాల్లో ఒకటైన సమారా ప్రాంతం లక్ష్యంగా చేసిన ఉక్రెయిన్ డ్రోన్ల దాడిని తమ గగనతల రక్షణ వ్యవస్థ తిప్పికొట్టిందని స్థానిక గవర్నర్ తెలిపారు. అటు ఉక్రెయిన్, రష్యాల్లోని ప్రభుత్వ ఎమర్జెన్సీ అలర్ట్ యాప్లు సైబర్ దాడులకు గురయ్యాయి. ఇరుదేశాల్లో ప్రజలకు అణు ముప్పు, రేడియేషన్, రసాయన దాడులు పొంచి ఉన్నాయంటూ సైబర్ నేరస్థులు నకిలీ సందేశాలు పంపించి పౌరులను ఆందోళనకు గురిచేశారు.
An utterly horrific Russian attack on the settlement of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Since this morning, the settlement has been hit several times by aerial bombs. The strikes targeted a school used for humanitarian purposes – people were receiving humanitarian aid there. After the first aerial bomb strike, there was a double-tap strike with nine more bombs, specifically targeting the shelter where people were taking cover. Tragically, 18 people have already been reported killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Five people have been injured. A rescue operation is underway at the site, and the search for people continues. It is extremely difficult. Military forces, first responders, and special services are involved. The Russians could not have been unaware that every week, local residents who had remained in Komyshuvakha received humanitarian aid at that very location. And this is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation and no real justice. After the humanitarian operation in Oleshky, there was a moment when the next steps could have shown that progress toward peace was possible. With these killings, Russia is sending an entirely opposite signal: Russia is counting on more killings. There must be a response to this – a response from the world. A strong and tough response. A response to Russia. And support for Ukraine. We must protect lives. Thank you to everyone who is helping!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 2, 2026