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ఉక్రెయిన్ సహాయ కేంద్రంపై రష్యా బాంబుల వర్షం- 26 మంది మృతి

Russia Attack Ukraine : ఉక్రెయిన్‌పై రష్యా బాంబు దాడి చేసింది. ఈ ఘటనలో 26 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు.

Russia Attack Ukraine
ప్రతీకాత్మక చిత్రం (Associated Press)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 3, 2026 at 6:58 AM IST

1 Min Read
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ఉక్రెయిన్‌లోని మానవతా సాయం అందించే కేంద్రాలపై రష్యా బాంబుల కురిపించింది. ఈ దాడుల్లో 26 మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. ఉక్రెయిన్ దక్షిణ ప్రాంతంలోని జపోరిజియా రీజియన్‌లోని ఓ గ్రామంపై ఈ దాడులు జరిగినట్లు ఉక్రెయిన్ ఎమర్జెన్సీ సర్వీసెస్ ఏజెన్సీ వెల్లడించింది. మానవతా సాయం పంపిణీకి ఉపయోగిస్తున్న ఒక పాఠశాల భవనం, దానికి సమీపంలోని షెల్టర్‌ను లక్ష్యంగా చేసుకుని రష్యా బలగాలు 10 గైడెడ్ బాంబులతో విరుచుకుపడ్డాయని ఉక్రెయిన్ అధ్యక్షుడు జెలెన్‌స్కీ 'ఎక్స్' వేదికగా తెలిపారు. రష్యాకు ఉద్రిక్తతలు తగ్గించే ఉద్దేశం లేదన్నదానికి ఇదే నిదర్శనమని మండిపడ్డారు. మరోవైపు 212 ఉక్రెయిన్ డ్రోన్లను కూల్చివేసినట్లు రష్యా రక్షణ మంత్రిత్వ శాఖ ప్రకటించింది. ఐరోపాలో అతిపెద్ద చమురు సరఫరా కేంద్రాల్లో ఒకటైన సమారా ప్రాంతం లక్ష్యంగా చేసిన ఉక్రెయిన్ డ్రోన్ల దాడిని తమ గగనతల రక్షణ వ్యవస్థ తిప్పికొట్టిందని స్థానిక గవర్నర్ తెలిపారు. అటు ఉక్రెయిన్, రష్యాల్లోని ప్రభుత్వ ఎమర్జెన్సీ అలర్ట్ యాప్‌లు సైబర్ దాడులకు గురయ్యాయి. ఇరుదేశాల్లో ప్రజలకు అణు ముప్పు, రేడియేషన్, రసాయన దాడులు పొంచి ఉన్నాయంటూ సైబర్‌ నేరస్థులు నకిలీ సందేశాలు పంపించి పౌరులను ఆందోళనకు గురిచేశారు.

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RUSSIA ATTACK UKRAINE

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