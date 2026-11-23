ఎన్విడియా సీఈఓగా జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ పునర్నియామకం- ట్రంప్ స్పెషల్ పోస్టు
Nvidia ECO : ఎన్విడియా సంస్థలో కీలక పరిణామం చోటు చేసుకుంది. ఆ సంస్థ ఛైర్మన్, సీఈఓగా జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ పునర్నియామకం అయ్యారు.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
ఎన్విడియా ఛైర్మన్, సీఈఓగా జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ మళ్లీ బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టనున్నారు. ఈ మేరకు ఎన్విడియా బోర్డు జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ పునర్నియామకానికి ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఆమోదం తెలిపింది. కంపెనీ ప్రయోజనాలను దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకొని ఈ నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నట్లు బోర్డు ఛైర్మన్ హార్వే సి. జోన్స్ తెలిపారు. ఎన్విడియాను ముందుకు నడిపించడానికి జెన్సన్ సరైన వ్యక్తి అని బోర్డు విశ్వసిస్తున్నట్లు చెప్పారు. ఛైర్మన్, సీఈఓగా జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ పునర్నియామకం తమ వాటాదారులు, ఉద్యోగులు, భాగస్వాములు, వినియోగదారుల ప్రయోజనాలకు అనుగుణంగా ఉంటుందని భావిస్తున్నట్లు ఎన్విడియా బోర్డు ఛైర్మన్ పేర్కొన్నారు.
కాగా, సీఈఓగా మళ్లీ బాధ్యతలు చేపట్టడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నట్లు జెన్సన్ హువాంగ్ ఇటీవల ఎక్స్ వేదికగా ప్రకటించారు. ఆ సమయంలో జెన్సన్ ప్రతిపాదనను ఎన్విడియా బోర్డు తిరస్కరించింది. ఐతే అనూహ్యంగా ఇవాళ జెన్సన్ పునర్నియామకానికి ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఆమోదం తెలిపింది. చైనా గూఢచారిగా అనుమానిస్తున్న అలీస్ హువాంగ్తో మహిళతో తనకు వివాహేతర సంబంధం ఉందని హువాంగ్ అంగీకరించిన అనంతరం చోటుచేసుకున్న పరిణామాల్లో ఇది తాజా మలుపుగా నిలిచింది.
US President Donald J. Trump posts on Truth Social, "The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure. Separately, NVIDIA should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with U.S. export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect U.S. National Security. Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World! Thank you for your attention to this matter."— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2026
అయితే ఈ పూనర్నియామకంపై అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ స్పందించారు. హువాంగ్ను మళ్లీ సీఈవోగా నియమించాలన్న బోర్డ డైరెక్టర్ల నిర్ణయం సరైందేనని అన్నారు. ఎన్విడియా విజయానికి, శ్రేయస్సుకు మాత్రమే కాకుండా, అమెరికా ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థ పురోగతికి కూడా జెన్సెన్ నాయకత్వం ఎంతో అవసరమని పేర్కొన్నారు. ఈ మేరకు తన ట్రూత్ సోషల్లో పోస్టు చేశారు.