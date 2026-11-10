ఇరాన్ వద్ద అణ్వాయుధాలు ఉండకూడదు- యుద్ధం దాదాపు ముగిసినట్లే: ట్రంప్
Trump On Iran War : ఖతార్ ప్రధానితో ట్రంప్ కీలక చర్చలు జరిపారు.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST
ఇరాన్కు అణ్వాయుధాలు సమకూరకుండా అడ్డుకోవడమే తమ ప్రధాన లక్ష్యమని అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఈ విషయంలో ఎలాంటి రాజీ ఉండదని తేల్చిచెప్పారు. అయితే సైనికపరంగా చూస్తే ఇరాన్తో యుద్ధం దాదాపు ముగిసినట్లేనని అన్నారు. ఖతార్ ప్రధానితో సమావేశం తర్వాత.. శ్వేతసౌధంలో మాట్లాడిన ట్రంప్, ప్రస్తుతం ఇరాన్ అణు సామర్థ్యాలను శాశ్వతంగా అడ్డుకునే ఒప్పందం దిశగా సానుకూల వాతావరణం ఉందన్నారు. ఒకవేళ ఒప్పందం కుదరకపోతే దాడులకు తమ సేనలు సర్వసన్నద్ధంగా ఉన్నాయని వెల్లడించారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఇరాన్లో యథాతథ స్థితిని కొనసాగిస్తున్నామని పేర్కొన్నారు. అయితే ఇరాన్ అణు కార్యక్రమాన్ని శాశ్వతంగా అడ్డుకునేందుకు సుదీర్ఘకాలం అమల్లో ఉండే పక్కా పరిష్కారం కోసం చూస్తున్నట్లు ట్రంప్ వివరించారు.
President of the United States Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, "I had an excellent conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar, wherein much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Most importantly, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate — Therefore, Land and Sea. All have agreed that Iran cannot have a Nuclear Weapon... Israel and the entire Middle East are protected from Iranian danger and threats. We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict..."— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026