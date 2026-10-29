ఉగ్రవాదంపై భారత్ వ్యూహాలు క్షేత్రస్థాయిలో పరీక్షించినవే : రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్
ఏడీఎంఎం-ప్లస్ వేదికపై ఉగ్రవాదంపై భారత్ వైఖరిని రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్తో ఉగ్రవాద మౌలిక సదుపాయాలను ధ్వంసం చేశామని తెలిపారు.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Rajnath Singh On Terrorism : ఉగ్రవాదాన్ని ఎదుర్కోవడంలో భారత్ అనుసరిస్తున్న వ్యూహాలు కేవలం సిద్ధాంతపమైన అవగాహనతో రూపొందించినవి కావని రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ తెలిపారు. దశాబ్దాలుగా సరిహద్దుల్లో ఎదురైన సవాళ్లను ఎదుర్కొన్న అనుభవంతో రూపుదిద్దుకున్నవని స్పష్టం చేశారు. ఉగ్రవాదాన్ని ప్రోత్సహించే దేశాలపై కఠిన వైఖరి అవసరమని పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రాంతీయ భద్రతను బలోపేతం చేయడానికి భారత్ కట్టుబడి ఉందని తెలిపారు. ఉగ్రవాదంపై పోరులో భారత్ అనుభవాన్ని ప్రస్తావిస్తూ,ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్ను ఉదాహరణగా పేర్కొన్నారు. గురువారం ఫిలిప్పీన్స్లోని సెబూలో జరిగిన ఆసియాన్ రక్షణ మంత్రుల సమావేశం (ఏడీఎంఎం-ప్లస్)లో ప్రసంగిస్తూ రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ ఈ మేరకు మాట్లాడారు.
గతేడాది చేపట్టిన ఆపరేషన్ సిందూర్ సమయంలో పెద్ద సంఖ్యలో ఉగ్రవాద మౌలిక సదుపాయాలను ధ్వంసం చేశారమని రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ తెలిపారు. ఇది ప్రభుత్వ ప్రేరేపిత ఉగ్రవాదానికి మద్దతు అందించే చర్యలపై భారత్ వైఖరిని ఈ ఆపరేషన్ స్పష్టంగా చాటిందని వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. సరిహద్దుల అవతలి నుంచి ఎదురయ్యే భద్రతా సవాళ్లను ఎదుర్కొంటూ భారత్ ఉగ్రవాద నిరోధక సామర్థ్యాలను అభివృద్ధి చేసుకుందని చెప్పారు. ఉగ్రవాదంపై భారత్ అనుసరిస్తున్న ప్రతి వ్యూహం క్షేత్రస్థాయి కార్యకలాపాల్లో పరీక్షించబడిందని, వాస్తవ పరిస్థితుల్లో వాటి ప్రభావం నిరూపితమైందని వివరించారు.
#WATCH | Philippines | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-PLUS) He says, "India's experience in the field of counter-terrorism is not just theoretical knowledge, but rather an experience gained over decades while confronting cross-border security challenges. Every strategy of ours against terrorism has been tested and proven in actual operations and has demonstrated its success. A major example of India's approach against terrorism, we demonstrated last year in Operation Sindoor, when we destroyed a large number of terrorist infrastructure. This was also a declaration of India's clear approach against state-sponsored terror."— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026
సభ్య దేశాల మధ్య సహకారానికి పిలుపు
ఉగ్రవాదాన్ని మూలాల నుంచి నిర్మూలించేందుకు ప్రాంతీయ దేశాలు సమన్వయంతో పనిచేయాలని రక్షణ మంత్రి పిలుపునిచ్చారు. ఉమ్మడి సైనిక విన్యాసాలు, సామర్థ్యాల పెంపు కార్యక్రమాలు, నిఘా సమాచారాన్ని పరస్పరం పంచుకోవడం ద్వారా ఉగ్రవాద నిరోధక చర్యలను మరింత బలోపేతం చేయవచ్చని తెలిపారు. ఏడీఎంఎం-ప్లస్ భాగస్వామ్య దేశాలు తమ క్షేత్రస్థాయి అనుభవాలను పంచుకోవడం ద్వారా ఉమ్మడి భద్రతా సామర్థ్యాలను పెంచుకోవాలని సూచించారు. ఇండో-పసిఫిక్ ప్రాంతంలో శాంతి, స్థిరత్వం కేవలం ఆకాంక్షలుగా మిగిలిపోకుండా, దేశాల సమష్టి కృషి ఫలితంగా వాస్తవరూపం దాల్చాలని ఆకాంక్షించారు.
#WATCH | Philippines | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-PLUS) He says, "Today, as we are taking steps to further strengthen the relationship between India and ASEAN, India recognises that our greatest strength lies in our young population and their energy, dynamism, and aspirations. The populations of India and ASEAN countries are comparatively young. This similarity provides us with a special advantage and connects our futures to each other. To transform this possibility into reality, India proposes the establishment of a strong defence “Youth Bridge”. The objective of this framework will be—to promote people-to-people connectivity, digital innovation, and capacity-building. This initiative, in line with the objectives of ADMM-Plus, will help connect the aspirations of our youth. This vision of empowering our next generation also fully aligns with the joint statement of this meeting, “Youth Peace and Security”. By empowering our youth, we are shaping a brighter future for this region."— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026
ఆసియాన్ పాత్ర కీలకం
ఆసియాన్ కేంద్ర స్థానాన్ని భారత్ ఎప్పుడూ గౌరవిస్తుందని రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ తెలిపారు. ఇది దేశ యాక్ట్ ఈస్ట్ విధానానికి, ఇండో-పసిఫిక్ దార్శనికతకు మూలస్తంభమని పేర్కొన్నారు. ప్రాంతం సురక్షితంగా, పటిష్ఠంగా, సుసంపన్నంగా ఉండేందుకు ఏడీఎంఎం-ప్లస్ వేదిక కీలకమని వివరించారు. సభ్య దేశాల మధ్య పరస్పర విశ్వాసాన్ని పెంపొందించడం, కొత్తగా ఎదురవుతున్న సవాళ్లను సమర్థంగా ఎదుర్కోవడం, రక్షణ రంగంలో సహకారాన్ని విస్తరించడం వంటి అంశాల్లో ఈ సమావేశం ఉపయోగపడుతుందని ఆశాభావం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. సమావేశాన్ని విజయవంతంగా నిర్వహించిన ఫిలిప్పీన్స్కు కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. ఆ దేశం అందించిన ఆతిథ్యాన్ని ప్రశంసించారు. ఆసియా-పసిఫిక్ ప్రాంత దేశాలతో ఆర్థిక సహకారం, సాంస్కృతిక సంబంధాలు, వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యాన్ని పెంపొందించడమే భారత్ 'యాక్ట్ ఈస్ట్' విధానం ప్రధాన లక్ష్యం. ద్వైపాక్షిక, ప్రాంతీయ, బహుపాక్షిక వేదికల ద్వారా నిరంతర సంప్రదింపులు కొనసాగిస్తూ ఈ సంబంధాలను బలోపేతం చేయడంపై భారత్ దృష్టి సారిస్తోంది.
#WATCH | Cebu, Philippines: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I express my sincere gratitude to the Philippines for the successful conduct of the 30th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus and for the warm hospitality. Today, we are discussing our shared security concerns. On this occasion, India reiterates its unwavering commitment to ASEAN centrality, which is a cornerstone of our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. This forum is important for maintaining a resilient, secure and prosperous region. I hope today’s ADMM meeting will help strengthen our mutual trust, tackle emerging disruptions and advance defence cooperation... I look forward to constructive deliberations and concrete outcomes from this meeting."— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026
ఫిలిప్పీన్స్ పైలట్ల మృతికి సంతాపం
అక్టోబర్ 23న ఫిలిప్పీన్స్లో జరిగిన విమాన ప్రమాదంలో నలుగురు వైమానిక దళ పైలట్లు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడంపై రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ తీవ్ర విచారం వ్యక్తం చేశారవ. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలిపారు. ఈ విషాద సమయంలో ఫిలిప్పీన్స్ సాయుధ దళాలకు, బాధిత కుటుంబాలకు భారత్ అండగా ఉంటుందని స్పష్టం చేశారు.
#WATCH | Philippines | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-PLUS) He says, "First and foremost, I express my deepest grief and condolences over the untimely demise of four brave pilots of the Philippine Air Force in the unfortunate accident that occurred on October 23rd. In this hour of sorrow, India stands in complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the bereaved families."— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2026
ఫిలిప్పీన్స్తో రక్షణ సంబంధాల బలోపేతం
ఏడీఎంఎం-ప్లస్ సమావేశం సందర్భంగా ఫిలిప్పీన్స్ జాతీయ రక్షణ కార్యదర్శి గిల్బెర్టో సి. టియోడోరో జూనియర్తో రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్ ద్వైపాక్షిక సమావేశం నిర్వహించారు. ఇరు దేశాల మధ్య కొనసాగుతున్న రక్షణ సహకారాన్ని సమీక్షించడంతో పాటు వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యాన్ని మరింత బలోపేతం చేసే అవకాశాలపై చర్చించారు. ముఖ్యంగా సముద్ర భద్రత, ఉమ్మడి రక్షణ ఉత్పత్తుల తయారీ వంటి రంగాల్లో సహకారాన్ని విస్తరించడంపై ఇరు నేతలు దృష్టి సారించారు. ఇండో-పసిఫిక్ ప్రాంతంలో భద్రతా సవాళ్లు పెరుగుతున్న నేపథ్యంలో భారత్, ఫిలిప్పీన్స్ మధ్య రక్షణ సంబంధాల బలోపేతం ప్రాధాన్యం సంతరించుకుంది.
'ఇతర దేశాల సార్వభౌమత్వాన్ని ప్రభావితం చేసే చట్టాలను తిరస్కరిస్తాం'- క్యూబాపై అమెరికా ఆంక్షలకు వ్యతిరేకంగా భారత్ ఓటు