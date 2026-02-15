అమెరికాలో అదృశ్యమైన భారతీయ విద్యార్థి సాకేత్ మృతి
అమెరికాలో మృతి చెందిన భారతీయ విద్యార్థి
Published : February 15, 2026 at 9:13 AM IST
Indian Student Missing In US : అమెరికాలో అదృశ్యమైన భారతీయ విద్యార్థి సాకేత్ శ్రీనివాసయ్య(22) మృతి చెందాడు. ఈ విషయాన్ని శాన్ఫ్రాన్సిస్కోలోని ఇండియన్ కాన్సులేట్ వెల్లడించింది. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేసింది.విద్యార్థి మృతిచెందడం పట్ల కాన్సులేట్ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. అతడి మృతదేహాన్ని ఇండియాకు తరలించడానికి తగిన ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. కర్ణాటకకు చెందిన సాకేత్ కాలిఫోర్నియా యూనివర్సిటీలో మాస్టర్ సైన్స్ చేస్తున్నాడు. ఈనెల 9 నుంచి కనిపించకుండా పోయాడు.
The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026
