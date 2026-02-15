ETV Bharat / international

అమెరికాలో అదృశ్యమైన భారతీయ విద్యార్థి సాకేత్ మృతి

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : February 15, 2026 at 9:13 AM IST

Indian Student Missing In US : అమెరికాలో అదృశ్యమైన భారతీయ విద్యార్థి సాకేత్ శ్రీనివాసయ్య(22) మృతి చెందాడు. ఈ విషయాన్ని శాన్​ఫ్రాన్సిస్కోలోని ఇండియన్ కాన్సులేట్ వెల్లడించింది. ఈ మేరకు ఎక్స్​లో పోస్ట్ చేసింది.విద్యార్థి మృతిచెందడం పట్ల కాన్సులేట్‌ విచారం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. అతడి మృతదేహాన్ని ఇండియాకు తరలించడానికి తగిన ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది. కర్ణాటకకు చెందిన సాకేత్‌ కాలిఫోర్నియా యూనివర్సిటీలో మాస్టర్‌ సైన్స్‌ చేస్తున్నాడు. ఈనెల 9 నుంచి కనిపించకుండా పోయాడు.

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

