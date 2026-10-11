రియాద్ ఎయిర్పోర్ట్పై దాడి- భారతీయుడు మృతి
రియాద్లోని అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంపై జరిగిన దాడిలో ఓ భారతీయుడు మృతి చెందాడు.
Published : October 11, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Saudi Airport Attack : సౌదీ అరేబియా రాజధాని రియాద్లోని అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంపై ఇటీవల జరిగిన దాడిలో ఓ భారతీయుడు మరణించాడు. ఆ విషయాన్ని అక్కడి భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయం ధ్రువీకరిస్తూ, ఘటనపై సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. బాధిత కుటుంబంతో సంప్రదింపులు జరుపుతున్నామని వెల్లడించింది. మృతదేహాన్ని త్వరగా స్వదేశానికి తరలించేందుకు అవసరమైన ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది.
Update regarding Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains. @MEAIndia— India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 11, 2026