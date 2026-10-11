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రియాద్ ఎయిర్​పోర్ట్​పై దాడి- భారతీయుడు మృతి

రియాద్‌లోని అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంపై జరిగిన దాడిలో ఓ భారతీయుడు మృతి చెందాడు.

Saudi Airport Attack
ప్రతీకాత్మక చిత్రం (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 11, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Saudi Airport Attack : సౌదీ అరేబియా రాజధాని రియాద్‌లోని అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంపై ఇటీవల జరిగిన దాడిలో ఓ భారతీయుడు మరణించాడు. ఆ విషయాన్ని అక్కడి భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయం ధ్రువీకరిస్తూ, ఘటనపై సంతాపం వ్యక్తం చేసింది. బాధిత కుటుంబంతో సంప్రదింపులు జరుపుతున్నామని వెల్లడించింది. మృతదేహాన్ని త్వరగా స్వదేశానికి తరలించేందుకు అవసరమైన ఏర్పాట్లు చేస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపింది.

TAGGED:

RIYADH AIRPORT ATTACK INCIDENT
SAUDI AIRPORT ATTACK

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