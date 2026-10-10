'అణు బెదిరింపులకు భారత్ తలవంచదు'- ఐరాస వేదికగా పాక్కు ఇండియా స్ట్రాంగ్ కౌంటర్
India Slams Pakistan At UN : దాయాది దేశం పాక్పై ఐరాస వేదికగా భారత్ తీవ్ర విమర్శలు గుప్పించింది. పాక్ అణు బెదిరింపులకు ఇండియా తలవంచదని తేల్చిచెప్పింది.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
India Slams Pakistan At UN : ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి వేదికగా పాకిస్థాన్పై భారత్ మరోసారి విరుచుకుపడింది. అణ్వాయుధాలను తమ రోజువారీ పాలనా వ్యూహాలకు సాధనాలుగా పరిగణించకూడదని మండిపడింది. పాక్ అణు బెదిరింపులకు దిల్లీ తలవంచదని స్పష్టం చేసింది. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్ భారత్లో అంతర్భాగమని, ఎప్పటికీ విడదీయలేనిదని పేర్కొంది. జెనీవాలో జరుగుతున్న ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి నిరాయుధీకరణ సదస్సులో భారత శాశ్వత మిషన్ సీనియర్ సలహాదారు అన్మోల్ షేర్ సింగ్ బేడీ ఈ మేరకు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఈ సమావేశంలో భారత్ తరపున 'రైట్ ఆఫ్ రిప్లై' (సమాధానం చెప్పే హక్కు) ద్వారా బేడీ పాక్కు గట్టి హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేశారు.
STORY | Nuclear weapons must not be treated as 'routine instruments of statecraft': India slams Pak at UN India hits out at Pakistan at the UN, saying nuclear weapons must not be treated as "routine instruments of statecraft", asserting that New Delhi will "not bow" to nuclear blackmail. (Report By: Yoshita Singh) READ: https://t.co/cVAMdmEzH8— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2026