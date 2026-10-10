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'అణు బెదిరింపులకు భారత్ తలవంచదు'- ఐరాస వేదికగా పాక్‌కు ఇండియా స్ట్రాంగ్ కౌంటర్

India Slams Pakistan At UN : దాయాది దేశం పాక్‌పై ఐరాస వేదికగా భారత్ తీవ్ర విమర్శలు గుప్పించింది. పాక్ అణు బెదిరింపులకు ఇండియా తలవంచదని తేల్చిచెప్పింది.

India Slams Pakistan At UN
ప్రతీకాత్మక చిత్రం (Associated Press)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST

1 Min Read
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India Slams Pakistan At UN : ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి వేదికగా పాకిస్థాన్‌పై భారత్ మరోసారి విరుచుకుపడింది. అణ్వాయుధాలను తమ రోజువారీ పాలనా వ్యూహాలకు సాధనాలుగా పరిగణించకూడదని మండిపడింది. పాక్ అణు బెదిరింపులకు దిల్లీ తలవంచదని స్పష్టం చేసింది. జమ్ముకశ్మీర్ భారత్‌లో అంతర్భాగమని, ఎప్పటికీ విడదీయలేనిదని పేర్కొంది. జెనీవాలో జరుగుతున్న ఐక్యరాజ్యసమితి నిరాయుధీకరణ సదస్సులో భారత శాశ్వత మిషన్ సీనియర్ సలహాదారు అన్మోల్ షేర్ సింగ్ బేడీ ఈ మేరకు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ఈ సమావేశంలో భారత్ తరపున 'రైట్ ఆఫ్ రిప్లై' (సమాధానం చెప్పే హక్కు) ద్వారా బేడీ పాక్‌కు గట్టి హెచ్చరికలు జారీ చేశారు.

TAGGED:

INDIA ON JAMMU KASHMIR CONTROVERSY
INDIA SLAMS PAK AT UNITED NATIONS
PAKISTAN INDIA RELATIONS 2026
INDIA REPLY TO PAKISTAN AT UN
INDIA SLAMS PAKISTAN AT UN

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