బొలీవియాలో వందేమాతరం వేడుకలు- పాల్గొన్న ప్రవాస భారతీయులు
బొలీవియాలో వందేమాతరం వేడుకలను ప్రారంభించిన కేంద్ర మంత్రి పబిత్రా మార్గరీటా
Published : November 9, 2025 at 7:25 AM IST
Vande Mataram 150Years Celebrations In Bolivia : స్వాతంత్య్ర ఉద్యమంలో కోట్ల మంది భారతీయుల్లో స్ఫూర్తి నింపిన వందేమాతరం గేయానికి ఇటీవల 150 ఏళ్లు పూర్తి అయ్యాయి. ఈ సందర్భంగా వందేమాతరం వేడుకలను బొలీవియాలోని భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయంలో ప్రారంభించారు. బొలీవియా పర్యటనలో భాగంగా శనివారం ఆ వేడుకలను ప్రారంభించినట్లు కేంద్ర విదేశాంగ శాఖ సహాయ మంత్రి పబిత్రా మార్గరీటా ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.
'లా పాజ్లోని భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయంలో వందే మాతరం జాతీయ గీతం 150 ఏళ్ల వేడుకలను ప్రారంభించడం నాకు గౌరవంగా ఉంది. ఈ సందర్భంగా 150 మందికి పైగా మన మిత్రులు, ప్రవాస భారతీయులు పాల్గొన్నారు. ప్రతిభావంతులైన బొలీవియన్ యువత ప్రదర్శించిన భారతీయ సాంస్కృతిక నృత్యాలు, సంగీత ప్రదర్శనలను చూడటం చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది' అని పబిత్రా మార్గరీటా పేర్కొన్నారు.
ఈ వేడుకలకు ముందు, లా పాజ్లోని మల్లాసా పార్క్లో 'ఏక్ పెడ్ మా కే నామ్' కార్యక్రమంలో భాగంగా మార్గరీటా ఒక మొక్కను నాటారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు. 'గౌరవనీయ ప్రధానమంత్రి శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీ స్ఫూర్తిదాయక చొరలో భాగంగా ఏక్ పెడ్ మా కే నామ్ కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొన్నా. తల్లులు, మాతృభూమి గౌరవార్థం మల్లాసా పార్క్లో ఒక చెట్టు నాటాను. ఇది భారత్ పర్యావరణ పరిరక్షణ, స్థిరమైన అభివృద్ధి పట్ల నిబద్ధతను మరోసారి పునరుద్ఘాటిస్తుంది' అని మార్గరీటా పోస్ట్లో రాసుకొచ్చారు.
చాన్సరీ భవనం ప్రారంభం
ఇక బొలీవియాలో భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయం కొత్త చాన్సరీ భవనాన్ని మంత్రి పబిత్రా మార్గరీటా ప్రారంభించారు. ఈ భవనం రెండు దేశాల మధ్య దౌత్య సంబంధాలను మరింత బలపరచడంలో ఒక ముఖ్యమైన మైలురాయిగా ఉంటుందని అభివర్ణించారు. 'బొలీవియాలోని లా పాజ్లో భారత రాయబార కార్యాలయం కొత్త చాన్సరీ భవనాన్ని ప్రారంభించడం గౌరవంగా భావిస్తున్నా. ఇది భారత్-బొలీవియా మధ్య దౌత్య సంబంధాలను కొత్త దశకు తీసుకెళ్తుంది. ఈ భవనం రెండు దేశాల మైత్రి, సహకార బంధాలను మరింతగా బలపరుస్తుంది అని పేర్కొన్నారు.
బొలీవియన్ వ్యాపారవేత్తలతో సమావేశం
పబిత్రా మార్గరీటా తన పర్యటనలో భాగంగా, బొలీవియన్ వ్యాపార సంఘాల ప్రతినిధులు, పారిశ్రామికవేత్తలతో సమావేశమయ్యారు. ఇరుదేశాల మధ్య ద్వైపాక్షిక వాణిజ్యం, పెట్టుబడులను పెంపొందించేందుకు మార్గాలపై చర్చించారు. ముఖ్యంగా ఖనిజాలు, వస్త్ర పరిశ్రమ, పర్యటకం, ఔషధ రంగాలలో పరస్పర సహకారం పెంచే అవకాశాల గురించి చర్చించారు. 'బొలీవియాలోని వ్యాపార సంఘాల ప్రతినిధులతో ఫలప్రదమైన చర్చలు జరిపాం. భారత మార్కెట్ అభివృద్ధి, సాంకేతికత, పెట్టుబడులకు అనుకూలంగా ఉందని తెలియజేశాం. బొలీవియన్ వ్యాపారవేత్తలు భారత్ పర్యటించి, కొత్త వ్యాపార అవకాశాలను అన్వేషించాలని ప్రోత్సహించా' అని మార్గరీటా ఎక్స్లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.
గాంధీజీకి పుష్పాంజలి
తన పర్యటనలో భాగంగా, మంత్రి మార్గరిటా లా పాజ్లోని మల్లాసా పార్క్లో మహాత్మా గాంధీ విగ్రహానికి పుష్పాంజలి ఘటించారు. మహాత్మా గాంధీకి పుష్పాంజలి అర్పించడం గర్వకారణంగా ఉందని అన్నారు. శాంతి, అహింస సిద్దాంతాలను గౌరవిస్తున్న బొలీవియన్ మిత్రులను చూసి హృదయం నిండిపోయిందని పేర్కొన్నారు.
సత్కారించిన బొలీవియా మేయర్
అనంతరం పబిత్రా మార్గరీటాను లా పాజ్ మేయర్ ఇవాన్ అరియాస్ సత్కరించారు. దీనిపై మంత్రి స్పందిస్తూ, భారత ప్రజల తరఫున ఈ గౌరవాన్ని స్వీకరించడం ఆనందంగా ఉందని అన్నారు. ఈ ఆత్మీయ సత్కారానికి లా పాజ్ మేయర్ శ్రీ ఇవాన్ అరియాస్, బొలీవియా ప్రజలకు హృదయపూర్వకంగా ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు.
