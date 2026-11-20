ఉత్తమ నటుడిగా రణ్వీర్ సింగ్- 'ధురంధర్' అవార్డుల పంట
Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival 2026: దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్ 2026 అవార్డులను శుక్రవారం ప్రకటించారు.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
2025 బ్లాక్బస్టర్ మూవీ 'ధురంధర్' దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్ 2026 అవార్డుల్లో మోత మోగించింది. ఈ అవార్డులను నిర్వాహకులు శుక్రవారం ప్రకటించారు. ఇందులో 'ధురంధర్' ఉత్తమ చిత్రంగా ఎంపికైంది. అలాగే ఉత్తమ నటుడి అవార్డు రణ్వీర్సింగ్ను వరించింది. ఈ సినిమాలో నటనకుగానూ రణ్వీర్కు ఈ గౌరవం దక్కింది. అలాగే ధురంధర్ తెరకెక్కించిన ఆదిత్యధర్ ఉత్తమ దర్శకుడిగా ఎంపికైయ్యారు. ఇక ఉత్తమ నటి అవార్డు అనీత్ పడ్డాకు దక్కింది. 2025లో రిలీజైన సైయారా సినిమాకుగానూ అనీత్ పడ్డాకు అవార్డు వరించింది.
టేలర్ స్విఫ్ట్కు అవార్డు
ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ అవార్డుకు ప్రముఖ గాయని టేలర్ స్విఫ్ట్ ఎంపికయ్యారు. సంగీత ప్రతిభ, పాటల రచనా నైపుణ్యం, అంతర్జాతీయ సాంస్కృతిక ప్రభావం, లైవ్ ఎంటర్టైన్మెంట్ రంగానికి ఆమె అందించిన సేవలను గుర్తిస్తూ టేలర్ స్విఫ్ట్కు ఈ పురస్కారాన్ని కమిటీ ప్రకటించింది.
Dhurandhar Wins Best Film Award at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Dhurandhar with the prestigious Best Film Award, recognising its compelling storytelling, cinematic excellence and remarkable contribution to contemporary Indian Cinema. Heartiest congratulations to the entire Dhurandhar cast, crew and creative team on this distinguished honour and outstanding cinematic achievement! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @AdityaDharFilms @B62Studios @jiostudios @LokeshDharB62 @RanveerOfficial @ActorMadhavan @duttsanjay @AkshayeKhanna @rampalarjun @NetflixIndia #Dhurandhar #BestFilm #IndianCinema #DPIFF #DPIFF2026— Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026
దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్ 2026 అవార్డుల విజేతలు లిస్ట్
- ఉత్తమ చిత్రం: ధురంధర్
- ఉత్తమ నటుడు: రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ (ధురంధర్)
- ఉత్తమ నటి: అనీత్ పడ్డా (సయారా)
- ఉత్తమ దర్శకుడు: ఆదిత్య ధర్ (ధురంధర్)
- ఉత్తమ సహాయ నటుడు: వినీత్ కుమార్ సింగ్ (ఛావా)
- ఉత్తమ ప్రతినాయకుడు: అక్షయ్ ఖన్నా (ధురంధర్)
- హాస్య ప్రధాన పాత్రలో ఉత్తమ నటుడు: రితేశ్ దేశ్ముఖ్ (హౌస్ఫుల్ 5)
- ఉత్తమ సంగీత దర్శకుడు: శాశ్వత్ సచ్దేవ్ (ధురంధర్)
- క్రిటిక్స్ బెస్ట్ ఫిల్మ్: కాంతార: చాప్టర్1
- క్రిటిక్స్ బెస్ట్ యాక్టర్: రిషబ్శెట్టి (కాంతార: చాప్టర్1)
- క్రిటిక్స్ బెస్ట్ యాక్టర్: యామి గౌతమ్ధర్ (హక్)
- ప్రొడ్యూసర్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్: ఆదిత్యధర్, జ్యోతి దేశ్పాండే, లోకేశ్ధర్: ధురంధర్
- ఉత్తమ కొరియోగ్రఫీ: శాండీ మాస్టర్ (కూలీ-మోనికా బెలూసీ)
- ఉత్తమ సినిమాటోగ్రాఫర్: అరవింద్ ఎస్.కశ్యప్ (కాంతార: చాప్టర్1)
- ఉత్తమ్ స్క్రీన్ప్లే అండ్ డైలాగ్: రీషు నాథ్ (హక్)
- ఉత్తమ గేయ రచయిత: ఇర్షద్ కమిల్ (సయారా)
- ఉత్తమ నేపథ్య గాయకుడు: ఫహీమ్ అబ్దుల్లా (సయారా)
- ఆర్టిస్ట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్: కరణ్ ఆజ్లా
- సాంగ్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్: సయారా
- కమెడియన్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్: సామే రైనా
- అవుట్స్టాండింగ్ కాంట్రిబ్యూషన్ ఇన్ మ్యూజిక్ ఇండస్ట్రీ: ఇళయరాజా
- అవుట్ స్టాండింగ్ కాంట్రిబ్యూషన్ ఇన్ ఫిల్మ్ ఇండస్ట్రీ: కమల్హాసన్
- ఉత్తమ వెబ్సిరీస్: ది బ్యా** డ్స్ ఆఫ్ బాలీవుడ్
- ఉత్తమ వెబ్సిరీస్ దర్శకుడు: ఆర్యన్ఖాన్ (ది బ్యా** డ్స్ ఆఫ్ బాలీవుడ్)
Ranveer Singh Wins Best Actor Award for Dhurandhar at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Ranveer Singh with the prestigious Best Actor Award for his exceptional performance in Dhurandhar, recognising his remarkable artistry, powerful screen presence and outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. Heartiest congratulations to Ranveer Singh on this distinguished honour and remarkable cinematic achievement! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @RanveerOfficial @jiostudios @NetflixIndia @B62Studios @AdityaDharFilms #RanveerSingh #Dhurandhar #BestActor #DPIFF #DPIFF2026— Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026
కాగా, భారతీయ సినిమా పితామహుడిగా ప్రసిద్ధి చెందిన దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే పేరు మీద ఈ ఫెస్టివల్ను నిర్వహిస్తున్నారు. దాదాసాహెబ్ ఫాల్కే ఇంటర్నేషనల్ ఫిల్మ్ ఫెస్టివల్ ద్వారా భారతీయ సినిమా, వినోద రంగంలో ప్రతిభ కనబర్చిన నటీనటులు, సాంకేతిక నిపుణులకు ఈ పురస్కారం అందిస్తున్నారు.
Aneet Padda Wins Best Actress Award for Saiyaara at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India’s Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony Proudly honours Aneet Padda with the prestigious Best Actress Award for her exceptional performance in Saiyaara, recognising her emotional depth, captivating screen presence and remarkable contribution to contemporary Indian Cinema. Heartiest congratulations to Aneet Padda on this distinguished honour and outstanding cinematic achievement! 📍 20th November 2026 | Mumbai, India @yrf @NetflixIndia @AneetPaddaFC @aneetpadda_ @AneetPadda_FC @_aneetpadda @aneet_padda @TeamAneetPadda #AneetPadda #Saiyaara #BestActress #DPIFF #DPIFF2026— Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (@Dpiff_official) November 20, 2026
'ఆ గొప్పతనం సౌత్లోనే ఉంటుంది'- బాలీవుడ్పై సమీరా రెడ్డి కామెంట్స్!
'రూ.2కోట్ల సినిమాతో రూ.400 కోట్లు కొట్టాం- అయినా మమ్మల్ని గుర్తించలేదు!'- 'హనుమాన్ అంశ్' డైరెక్టర్ అసంతృప్తి