మైండ్బ్లోయింగ్ విజువల్స్, నెక్ట్స్ లెవెల్ BGM - రామాయణంకు పాజిటివ్ రివ్యూలు
Ramayana Twitter Review : ఎప్పుడెప్పుడా అని ఎదురుచూస్తున్న రామాయణ థియేటర్లలోకి రానే వచ్చేసింది. మరి రామాయణ ఎక్స్ రివ్యూలు ఎలా ఉన్నాయంటే?
Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
భారతీయ సినీ ఇంస్ట్రీలో అత్యంత ఆసక్తిగా ఎదురుచూస్తున్న చిత్రాలలో ఒకటైన 'రామాయణం: రైజ్ ఆఫ్ ఏ లెజెండ్' గురువారం (నవంబర్ 5) ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా థియేటర్లలో గ్రాండ్గా రిలీజైంది. దీంతో థియేటర్ల వద్ద సందడి వాతావరణం నెలకొంది. అయితే కొన్ని ఏరియాల్లో మార్నింగ్ షోలు పడ్డాయి. దీంతో సినిమా చూసిన ఆడియెన్స్ తమతమ అభిప్రాయాలను షేర్ చేసుకుంటున్నారు. కొంతమంది సోషల్ మీడియాలో రేటింగ్స్ ఇస్తూ పోస్టులు పెడుతున్నారు. మరి రామాయణ పార్ట్ 1 ఎక్స్ రివ్యూలు ఎలా ఉన్నాయో చూసేద్దామా?
నితేశ్ తివారీ దర్శకత్వం వహించిన ఈ ఇతిహాసంలో బాలీవుడ్ సూపర్ స్టార్ రణ్బీర్ కపూర్ శ్రీరాముడిగా- నటి సాయి పల్లవి సీతగా, కన్నడ నటుడు యశ్ రావణుడిగా కనిపించారు. అయితే ఈ సినిమాకు ఎక్స్లో దాదాపుగా అన్ని పాజిటివ్ రివ్యూలో కనిపిస్తున్నాయి. వీఎఫ్ఎక్స్, గ్రాఫిక్స్ డిజైన్స్ మాత్రం వేరేలెవెల్లో ఉన్నాయంటూ సినిమా చూసిన ఆడియెన్స్ ప్రశంసలు కురిపిస్తున్నారు. అందరికీ తెలిసిన కథే అయినప్పటికీ, ఎమోషనల్గానూ కనెక్ట్ అయ్యామంటూ చెబుతున్నారు.
బిగ్ స్క్రీన్పై రణ్బీర్- యశ్ మ్యాజిక్
ప్రముఖ సినీ విమర్శకుడు రమేష్ బాలా 'రామాయణం'ను "సంపూర్ణ సినిమా అనుభవం"గా అభివర్ణించారు. ఆయన ఈ చిత్రంలో అద్భుతమైన విజువల్స్, స్క్రీన్ ప్లే, నటీనటుల నటనను ప్రశంసించారు. అంతేకాకుండా ఈ చిత్రాన్ని "తరంలో ఒక్కసారి మాత్రమే లభించే అద్భుతమైన థియేట్రికల్ అనుభవం"గా రామాయణను అభివర్ణించారు. ఇది భారతీయ సినిమాకు ఒక ముఖ్యమైన మైలురాయిగా నిలుస్తుందని ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు. రామాయణం వంటి గొప్ప ఇతిహాసాన్ని తెరపైకి తీసుకురావడంలో ఉన్న సవాలును మరో ఎక్స్ యూజర్ హైలైట్ చేశారు. దర్శకుడు నితేశ్ తివారీ తన బాధ్యతను అద్భుతంగా నిర్వర్తించారంటూ ప్రశంసించారు.
#Ramayana Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5) ABSOLUTE CINEMA! 🔥🔥🔥 A MONUMENTAL CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE! 🏹💥 Breathtaking visuals, extraordinary storytelling, goosebumps-inducing elevations and powerhouse performances from #RanbirKapoor, #Yash & #SaiPallavi! 🔥 A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE! 👑 THE NEW INDUSTRY HIT OF INDIAN CINEMA! 💥💥 #Ramayana is HISTORY IN THE MAKING! 🔥— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 4, 2026
ఈ చిత్రంలో వైభవం, భావోద్వేగాలు, కథనం ఆకట్టుకునేలా ఉందని ఆ యూజర్ పేర్కొన్నారు. శ్రీరాముడి పాత్రలో రణ్బీర్ కపూర్ హుందాగా కనిపించారని, సీతగా సాయి పల్లవి నటన మంత్రముగ్ధులను చేసిందని వర్ణించారు. యశ్ తన అద్భుతమైన స్క్రీన్ ప్రెజెన్స్తో రావణుడిగా అదరగొట్టేశారని అంటున్నారు. సోషల్ మీడియాలో చాలామంది కంప్యూటర్-జనరేటెడ్ ఇమేజరీ (CGI), భారీ యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలను ప్రశంసించారు. ఒక యూజర్ ప్రత్యేకంగా ఆర్టిఫిషియల్ ఇంటెలిజెన్స్ సహాయంతో సాధించిన తమిళ వెర్షన్లోని లిప్ సింక్ కచ్చితత్వాన్ని కొనియాడారు. బిగ్ స్క్రీన్పై సినిమా అనూభూతి అద్భుతంగా ఉందని చెప్పారు. 3D ఫార్మాట్లో ఔట్పుట్ ఇంకో లెవెల్లో ఉందని పేర్కొన్నారు. రెహమాన్ - హన్స్ జిమ్మర్ అందించిన బ్యాక్గ్రౌండ్ స్కోర్ను కూడా మెచ్చుకుంటున్నారు.
#OneWordReview... #Ramayana: SPECTACULAR. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ #JaiShriRam... You haven't witnessed anything as MAGNIFICENT on the #Indian screen before... Scale. Visuals. Emotions. And SOUL – #Ramayana has it all... A truly STUNNING cinematic experience. #RamayanaReview Does #Ramayana do justice to the timeless epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions?... The answer is a BIG YES. Director #NiteshTiwari delivers a cinematic spectacle that celebrates the glory of #Indian culture and the eternal triumph of good over evil... Watertight screenwriting and an engrossing narrative keep you hooked throughout. You are captivated not merely by the awe-inspiring visuals and monumental scale, but also by the film's soul... That emotional and spiritual connect is what sets #Ramayana apart. There are several standout sequences that blend visual grandeur with devotion, drama, and deeply moving moments [no spoilers] – ⭐ The sequence between Brahma and Ravana in the beginning, followed by Ravana staking his claim on Lanka. ⭐ The forest fight between Lord Rama and the rakshasas. ⭐ The Sita Swayamvar. ⭐ The deeply emotional pre-interval portion featuring King Dashrath, Kaikeyi, and Lord Rama. ⭐ The action sequence between Ravana and his brother-in-law Vidyutjeev. ⭐ The Shurpanakha episode. ⭐ The Ravana - Jatayu fight on the Pushpaka Vimana. The songs, composed by #ARRahman, are seamlessly woven into the narrative, complementing the mood and emotional tone of the film. The background score by #HansZimmer and #ARRahman is terrific... It amplifies the drama, heightens the emotional impact, and lends the narrative a sweeping, larger-than-life quality. Academy Award-winning visual effects powerhouse #DNEG deserves distinction marks for its phenomenal work... They raise the bar, delivering one of the most breathtaking visual experiences ever witnessed on the #Indian screen. The action sequences deserve brownie points, too, combining scale, intensity, and spectacle... The production design is equally impressive, creating a world that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best of global cinema. #RanbirKapoor delivers a remarkable performance, portraying the character with grace, dignity, and quiet strength... His composed demeanour, expressive eyes, and effortless screen presence lend the character an aura of divinity. #SaiPallavi brings dignity and strength to her role, while her naturalistic performance lends tenderness and warmth to the emotional moments. #Yash is in superb form... His imposing screen presence and sheer intensity make him a formidable force, lending the antagonist the larger-than-life stature the character demands. #RavieDubey is excellent... He brings remarkable conviction and sincerity to the role... His earnest portrayal makes the character both engaging and endearing. #RakulPreet is first-rate, delivering a performance that is sure to make an impact. A lot has been said and written about #SunnyDeol's presence in the first part of #Ramayana... I won't reveal anything here – just watch the film! #ArunGovil is perfectly cast... It's wonderful to see him on the big screen after a gap. #Shobhana is excellent... #LaraDutta is superb... #VivekOberoi makes his presence felt... #SheebaChadha is effective... #AjinkyaDeo is solid. ⭐ Final word? #Ramayana is not merely a film... IT'S AN EXPERIENCE, a film that makes #India proud... An incredible cinematic achievement that is sure to captivate audiences across the world... Watch it on the largest screen possible! #NamitMalhotra deserves special appreciation for backing a film that matches international standards in scale, visual grandeur, and technical excellence. Already looking forward to the second part of #Ramayana, which arrives in #Diwali 2028.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026
కొన్ని నెగిటివ్లు కూడా!
అయితే, పాజిటివ్తోపాటు అక్కడక్కడా కొన్ని నెగిటివ్ రివ్యూలు కూడా ఉన్నాయి. ఈ ఓపెనింగ్ సీన్స్లో చిత్రంలో కొన్ని లోపాలను కొందరు ఎత్తిచూపారు. ప్రారంభ సన్నివేశాలు బలహీనంగా ఉన్నాయని ఓ యూజర్ పేర్కొన్నారు. వీటిని 'గాడ్స్ ఆఫ్ ఈజిప్ట్', 'ది గ్రేట్ వాల్' వంటి చిత్రాలతో పోల్చారు. నటనకు సంబంధించి కూడా కొన్ని లోపాలు ఉన్నాయని పేర్కొన్నారు. అయితే, కథ ముందుకు సాగుతున్న కొద్దీ సినిమా ఆసక్తిగా మారుతుందని, యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలు అద్భుతంగా ఉన్నాయని కూడా చెప్పారు.
సంగీతం విషయంలోనూ భిన్నాభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తమయ్యాయి. నేపథ్య సంగీతానికి ప్రశంసలు దక్కుతున్నప్పటికీ, పాటలు ఇంకా మెరుగ్గా ఉండాల్సిందని ఓ యూజర్ అభిప్రాయపడ్డారు. కొన్ని యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలు మరీ సుదీర్ఘంగా ఉన్నాయని అనిపించాయని తెలిపారు. అయితే అవేమీ సినిమా అనుభవంపై పెద్దగా ప్రభావం చూపలేదని అన్నారు. ఇలా చిన్న చిన్న నెగిటివ్లు మినహాయిస్తే, ఓవరాల్గా రామాయణకు మంచి టాక్ వస్తుంది.
VIDEO | Bengaluru: The mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 (also titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend) has officially released in cinemas worldwide today, November 5, 2026. Visuals from outside a movie hall. Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2026
నమిత్ మల్హోత్రా నిర్మించిన 'రామాయణం: రైజ్ ఆఫ్ ఏ లెజెండ్'ను రూ. 4,000 కోట్ల భారీ బడ్జెట్తో రెండు భాగాలుగా రూపొందించారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి ఏ.ఆర్. రెహమాన్ - హన్స్ జిమ్మర్ సంగీతం అందించగా, విజువల్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్ బాధ్యతలను DNEG సంస్థ చేపట్టింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో కైకేయిగా లారా దత్తా, మంథరగా షీబా చద్దా, మండోదరిగా కాజల్ అగర్వాల్, హనుమంతుడిగా సన్నీ దేఓల్ నటించారు. వీటితో పాటు అరుణ్ గోవిల్, శోభన, వివేక్ ఒబెరాయ్ కూడా కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపించారు. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని ప్రైమ్ ఫోకస్ స్టూడియోస్, DNEG సంస్థ, యశ్ 'మాన్స్టర్ మైండ్ క్రియేషన్స్' సంస్థలు సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మించాయి. సెంట్రల్ బోర్డ్ ఆఫ్ ఫిల్మ్ సర్టిఫికేషన్ ఈ చిత్రానికి 'U' సర్టిఫికేట్ను జారీ చేసింది. ఈ సినిమా నిడివి 195 నిమిషాలు (3 గంటల 15 నిమిషాలు). ఇక రెండో పార్ట్ 2027 దీపావళికి విడుదల కానుంది.
షూటింగ్లో గాయపడ్డ హీరో నితిన్ నార్నే- సర్జరీ సక్సెస్ అయిందని కిమ్స్ ప్రకటన
అర్జునుడికి తోడుగా యంగ్ టైగర్- 'ఇట్లు అర్జున' ట్రైలర్ రిలీజ్ చేసిన ఎన్టీఆర్!