'ఇవాళ టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్- రేపు ఎవరు'- సెలబ్రిటీల భద్రతపై సినీ వర్కర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ ఆందోళన
టైగర్ జాకీ ష్రాఫ్పై కాల్పుల ఘటనపై ఆల్ ఇండియా సినీ వర్కర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ స్పందించింది. బాలీవుడ్లో సెలబ్రిటీల భద్రతపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST
Tiger Shroff Shooting Case : నటుడు టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్ కారుపై కాల్పుల ఘటనపై ఆల్ ఇండియన్ సినీ వర్కర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ (AICWA) స్పందించింది. దీనికి బాధ్యులైన వాళ్లను వెంటనే అరెస్టు చేయాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తూ, సెలబ్రిటీల భద్రతపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో బాలీవుడ్కు మరింత భద్రత కల్పించాలని, సెలబ్రిటీలపై ఈరకమైన దాడులు పునరావృతమవడం భయానక వాతావరణాన్ని సృష్టిస్తున్నాయని ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది.
'ఇవాళ టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్పై కాల్పులు జరిగాయి. మరి తర్వాత ఎవరు? ఒకరి తర్వాత ఒకరుగా, సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీకి చెందిన వాళ్లనే టార్గెట్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగానే భయానక వాతావరణాన్ని సృష్టిస్తున్నారు. ముంబయి నగరంలో ఒక సెలబ్రిటీకే భద్రత లేకుంటే, సాధారణ పౌరులు ఎలా సురక్షితంగా ఉంటారు. ముంబయి వీధులు మళ్లీ రక్తంతో తడిసిపోతున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితులు 1990ల నాటి అండర్వరల్డ్ యుగాన్ని గుర్తుచేస్తోంది. భయంతో బాలీవుడ్ పనిచేయలేదు. కాల్పులకు పాల్పడిన వాళ్లపై కఠినంగా చర్యలు తీసుకోండి. సినీ పరిశ్రమలో ప్రముఖులకు భద్రత కల్పించే విషయంలో తీవ్రమైన లోపాలు ఉన్నాయి'
'పదేపదే ఇలాంటి దాడులు జరుగుతున్నా వాటిని నివారించడంలో అధికారులు విఫలమయ్యారు. ఈ ముప్పును ఎదుర్కోవడానికి హామీలు, స్టేట్మెంట్లు ఇస్తే సరిపోదు. బాధ్యులపై కచ్చితంగా చర్యలు ఉండాలి. ఈ ఘటనలు తమ పనేనని గతంలో గ్యాంగ్స్టర్లు బహిరంగంగా చెప్పినప్పటికీ వారిపై ఇప్పటి వరకు చర్యలు తీసుకోలేదు. పరిస్థితి ఇంత తీవ్రంగా ఉన్నా, బాలీవుడ్ సెలబ్రిటీలకు మాత్రం భద్రత కల్పించడం లేదు ' అని ఆల్ ఇండియన్ సినీ వర్కర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ తీవ్ర అసహనం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ఓ ప్రకటన విడుదల చేసింది.
MEDIA RELEASE For Immediate Release | 18 October 2026 "Today Tiger Shroff, who is next?" Firing in Juhu: AICWA says government and police have failed, demands strictest action against gangsters Mumbai: The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is shocked and deeply anguished by the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, in which one person was hit by a bullet. Tiger Shroff, whose life could easily have been lost in the attack, narrowly escaped. This is not an isolated incident. Shots were fired outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an attack at his Bandra home. Shots were fired outside the Juhu home of filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe was attacked repeatedly. Now Tiger Shroff has been fired upon. One after another, people from the film industry are being targeted, and a deliberate atmosphere of fear is being created. The intent is plain: gangsters want to terrorise Bollywood personalities and extort money from them. "Today it is Tiger Shroff. Who is next? When a celebrity is not safe in the heart of Mumbai, how can an ordinary Mumbaikar feel safe?" the AICWA said. Despite repeated incidents, the government and the police have failed to stop these attacks and to protect the people of Bollywood. Gangsters have openly claimed responsibility in earlier cases, yet the network continues to operate. Statements are not enough. Bollywood needs real protection. Mumbai's streets are once again being stained with blood, and the situation is reminiscent of the underworld era of the 1990s. The law-and-order situation in the city is a matter of grave concern. Today, it feels as if Bollywood is left to the mercy of God. AICWA makes the following demands of Maharashtra's Hon'ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis: 1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand. 2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network. 3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families. 4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks. 5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order. "Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added. Er Suresh Shyamlal Gupta President AICWA | #TigerShroff | #Bollywood | #AICWA | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Firing | | @Dev_Fadnavis | @CMOMaharashtra | @iYogeshRKadam | @DGPMaharashtra | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta |— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) October 18, 2026
మరోవైపు, ఈ ఘటనలో కీలక పరిణామం జరిగింది. ఈ ఘటనపై ముంబయి పోలీసులు ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేశారు. భారతీయ న్యాయ సంహిత (BNS)లోని సెక్షన్లు 109(1), 3(5), అలాగే ఆయుధ చట్టంలోని సెక్షన్ 3, 25 కింద ముగ్గురు గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తులపై ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేసినట్లు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. నిందితులను గుర్తించేందుకు దర్యాప్తు కొనసాగుతున్నట్లు చెప్పారు.
Firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff | Mumbai Police: "An FIR has been registered against three unknown accused under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused."— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026