ETV Bharat / entertainment

'ఇవాళ టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్- రేపు ఎవరు'- సెలబ్రిటీల భద్రతపై సినీ వర్కర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ ఆందోళన

టైగర్ జాకీ ష్రాఫ్​పై కాల్పుల ఘటనపై ఆల్ ఇండియా సినీ వర్కర్స్​ అసోసియేషన్ స్పందించింది. బాలీవుడ్​లో సెలబ్రిటీల భద్రతపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది.

Tiger Shroff
టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్ (ఫైల్) (Source : IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 19, 2026 at 9:30 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tiger Shroff Shooting Case : నటుడు టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్ కారుపై కాల్పుల ఘటనపై ఆల్ ఇండియన్ సినీ వర్కర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ (AICWA) స్పందించింది. దీనికి బాధ్యులైన వాళ్లను వెంటనే అరెస్టు చేయాలని డిమాండ్ చేస్తూ, సెలబ్రిటీల భద్రతపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో బాలీవుడ్‌కు మరింత భద్రత కల్పించాలని, సెలబ్రిటీలపై ఈరకమైన దాడులు పునరావృతమవడం భయానక వాతావరణాన్ని సృష్టిస్తున్నాయని ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేసింది.

'ఇవాళ టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్​పై కాల్పులు జరిగాయి. మరి తర్వాత ఎవరు? ఒకరి తర్వాత ఒకరుగా, సినిమా ఇండస్ట్రీకి చెందిన వాళ్లనే టార్గెట్ చేస్తున్నారు. ఉద్దేశపూర్వకంగానే భయానక వాతావరణాన్ని సృష్టిస్తున్నారు. ముంబయి నగరంలో ఒక సెలబ్రిటీకే భద్రత లేకుంటే, సాధారణ పౌరులు ఎలా సురక్షితంగా ఉంటారు. ముంబయి వీధులు మళ్లీ రక్తంతో తడిసిపోతున్నాయి. ఇలాంటి పరిస్థితులు 1990ల నాటి అండర్‌వరల్డ్ యుగాన్ని గుర్తుచేస్తోంది. భయంతో బాలీవుడ్ పనిచేయలేదు. కాల్పులకు పాల్పడిన వాళ్లపై కఠినంగా చర్యలు తీసుకోండి. సినీ పరిశ్రమలో ప్రముఖులకు భద్రత కల్పించే విషయంలో తీవ్రమైన లోపాలు ఉన్నాయి'

'పదేపదే ఇలాంటి దాడులు జరుగుతున్నా వాటిని నివారించడంలో అధికారులు విఫలమయ్యారు. ఈ ముప్పును ఎదుర్కోవడానికి హామీలు, స్టేట్​మెంట్​లు ఇస్తే సరిపోదు. బాధ్యులపై కచ్చితంగా చర్యలు ఉండాలి. ఈ ఘటనలు తమ పనేనని గతంలో గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్లు బహిరంగంగా చెప్పినప్పటికీ వారిపై ఇప్పటి వరకు చర్యలు తీసుకోలేదు. పరిస్థితి ఇంత తీవ్రంగా ఉన్నా, బాలీవుడ్‌ సెలబ్రిటీలకు మాత్రం భద్రత కల్పించడం లేదు ' అని ఆల్ ఇండియన్ సినీ వర్కర్స్ అసోసియేషన్ తీవ్ర అసహనం వ్యక్తం చేస్తూ ఓ ప్రకటన విడుదల చేసింది.

మరోవైపు, ఈ ఘటనలో కీలక పరిణామం జరిగింది. ఈ ఘటనపై ముంబయి పోలీసులు ఎఫ్​ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేశారు. భారతీయ న్యాయ సంహిత (BNS)లోని సెక్షన్లు 109(1), 3(5), అలాగే ఆయుధ చట్టంలోని సెక్షన్ 3, 25 కింద ముగ్గురు గుర్తుతెలియని వ్యక్తులపై ఎఫ్‌ఐఆర్ నమోదు చేసినట్లు పోలీసులు తెలిపారు. నిందితులను గుర్తించేందుకు దర్యాప్తు కొనసాగుతున్నట్లు చెప్పారు.

TAGGED:

TIGER SHROFF SHOOTING NEWS
TIGER SHROFF FIRING NEWS
TIGER SHROFF CASE UPDATE
TIGER SHROFF ATTACK
TIGER SHROFF GUN SHOOT

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.