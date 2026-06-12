పొలిటికల్ ఎంట్రీపై రాఘవ లారెన్స్ బిగ్ అప్డెట్
రాజకీయాల్లోకి రాఘవ లారెన్స్ ఎంట్రీ
Raghava Lawrence (ETV Bharat)
Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Raghava Lawrence Announcement : ప్రముఖ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్, దర్శకుడు, నటుడు రాఘవ లారెన్స్ పొలిటికల్ ఎంట్రీపై కీలక ప్రకటన చేశారు. తాను రాజకీయాల్లోకి అడుగుపెట్టాలని భావిస్తున్నట్లు తానే స్వయంగా ప్రకటిస్తూ ఎక్స్లో ఒక వీడియో పోస్టు చేశారు.
Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return.— Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 12, 2026
After watching this video, please share your advice and guidance in the comments. If you say “No,” I will not enter politics and will continue my selfless service to society. But if you say “Yes,” I am ready to enter… pic.twitter.com/VwPFjdaUqy