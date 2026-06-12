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పొలిటికల్​ ఎంట్రీపై రాఘవ లారెన్స్‌ బిగ్​ అప్డెట్​

రాజకీయాల్లోకి రాఘవ లారెన్స్​ ఎంట్రీ

Raghava Lawrence
Raghava Lawrence (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Raghava Lawrence Announcement : ప్రముఖ కొరియోగ్రాఫర్, దర్శకుడు, నటుడు రాఘవ లారెన్స్‌ పొలిటికల్​ ఎంట్రీపై కీలక ప్రకటన చేశారు. తాను రాజకీయాల్లోకి అడుగుపెట్టాలని భావిస్తున్నట్లు తానే స్వయంగా ప్రకటిస్తూ ఎక్స్​లో ఒక వీడియో పోస్టు చేశారు.

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RAGHAVA LAWRENCE POLITICAL ENTRY
RAGHAVA LAWRENCE ANNOUNCEMENT

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