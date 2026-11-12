ETV Bharat / bharat

వ్యవసాయ ఆధునీకరణతోనే 'వికసిత్ భారత్' సాధ్యం: ప్రధాని మోదీ

PM Modi Talks Agriculture : వ్యవసాయ రంగాన్ని ఆధునీకరించకుండా 'వికసిత్ భారత్' నిర్మాణం అసాధ్యమని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

PM Modi Talks Agriculture
ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 12, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

వ్యవసాయ రంగాన్ని ఆధునీకరించకుండా, సాగును స్మార్ట్‌గా మార్చకుండా, రైతులను మరింత శక్తిమంతం చేయకుండా 'వికసిత్ భారత్' నిర్మాణం అసాధ్యమని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ స్పష్టం చేశారు. వ్యవసాయం కేవలం ఒక ఆర్థిక రంగం మాత్రమే కాదని, అది దేశ పురోగతికి కేంద్ర బిందువని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎర్రకోట నుంచి తాను ప్రస్తావించిన ఏడు ప్రధాన బలాల్లో వ్యవసాయం అత్యంత కీలకమైనదని మోదీ గుర్తు చేశారు.

TAGGED:

PM MODI WARNS CHEMICAL FARMING

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.