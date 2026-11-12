వ్యవసాయ ఆధునీకరణతోనే 'వికసిత్ భారత్' సాధ్యం: ప్రధాని మోదీ
PM Modi Talks Agriculture : వ్యవసాయ రంగాన్ని ఆధునీకరించకుండా 'వికసిత్ భారత్' నిర్మాణం అసాధ్యమని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ స్పష్టం చేశారు.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
వ్యవసాయ రంగాన్ని ఆధునీకరించకుండా, సాగును స్మార్ట్గా మార్చకుండా, రైతులను మరింత శక్తిమంతం చేయకుండా 'వికసిత్ భారత్' నిర్మాణం అసాధ్యమని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ స్పష్టం చేశారు. వ్యవసాయం కేవలం ఒక ఆర్థిక రంగం మాత్రమే కాదని, అది దేశ పురోగతికి కేంద్ర బిందువని ఆయన పేర్కొన్నారు. ఎర్రకోట నుంచి తాను ప్రస్తావించిన ఏడు ప్రధాన బలాల్లో వ్యవసాయం అత్యంత కీలకమైనదని మోదీ గుర్తు చేశారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: At Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "India’s agricultural exports now exceed ₹4 lakh crore annually, contributing to an increase in the income of our farmers. Today, India ranks first in the world in the production of milk, pulses, jute, and rice. It holds the second position globally in the production of wheat, cotton, fruits, vegetables, and fish. Furthermore, India is the world’s largest producer of millets. These figures are not merely statistics; they demonstrate the immense potential of India’s farmers... There was a time when the nation took a historic step toward self-sufficiency in food grain production through the 'Green Revolution.' Subsequently, the 'White Revolution' transformed India into the world’s largest milk producer... Over the last decade, India’s milk production has grown by approximately 70%. Egg production has seen an increase of about 90%. As for the 'Blue Revolution,' India’s fish production has more than doubled in the last ten years..." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: At Kisan Tak Bharat Agriculture Conference 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "A World Bank study on poverty reveals that in just 12–13 years, 50 crore people in India have overcome poverty. The study further notes that poverty has declined rapidly in rural areas; in other words, a large number of small-scale farmers and agricultural labourers have successfully escaped poverty. Over the last decade, India’s agricultural growth rate has remained above 4%. This is the first decade since independence in which the country’s agricultural sector has achieved an average growth rate exceeding 4%—a first since independence. It is during this same period that a vast number of people in rural areas have overcome poverty. But unfortunately, those caught up in the angles and agendas of news coverage fail to see this achievement of the nation." (Source: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026