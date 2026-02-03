రన్వేపై ఢీకొన్న 2విమానాల రెక్కలు- ప్రయాణికులు ఉండగానే ప్రమాదం!
ముంబయి విమానాశ్రయంలో ఢీకొన్న 2 విమానాల రెక్కలు, ప్రయాణికులు సురక్షితం- రన్వేపై ఢీకొన్న ఎయిరిండియా, ఇండిగో విమానాల రెక్కలు
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Mumbai Airport Accident : మహారాష్ట్ర ముంబయి ఛత్రపతి శివాజీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంలో పెను ప్రమాదం తప్పింది. రన్వేపై ఉండగానే 2 విమానాల రెక్కలు ఢీకొన్నాయి. ఎయిరిండియా, ఇండిగో విమానాల రెక్కలు ఒకదానికొకటి ఢీకొన్నాయి. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ప్రయాణికులు సురక్షితంగా బయటపడ్డారు. ఎయిరిండియా విమానం ముంబయి నుంచి కోయంబత్తూరు వెళ్తుండగా, ఇండిగో విమానం హైదరాబాద్ నుంచి ముంబయి వెళ్లింది.
Mumbai Airport | While Air India AI2732 was taxiing from C1 towards M4 for departure, and the IndiGo arrival flight was taxing joining B1, the right wing tips of both the aircraft touched each other. Both aircraft were taxiing at the time of the incident. Both aircraft returned… pic.twitter.com/hZXxlrrx9l— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026