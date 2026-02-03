ETV Bharat / bharat

రన్​వేపై ఢీకొన్న 2విమానాల రెక్కలు- ప్రయాణికులు ఉండగానే ప్రమాదం!

ముంబయి విమానాశ్రయంలో ఢీకొన్న 2 విమానాల రెక్కలు, ప్రయాణికులు సురక్షితం- రన్‌వేపై ఢీకొన్న ఎయిరిండియా, ఇండిగో విమానాల రెక్కలు

Mumbai Airport Accident
Mumbai Airport Accident (ANI)
ETV Bharat Telugu Team

February 3, 2026

Mumbai Airport Accident : మహారాష్ట్ర ముంబయి ఛత్రపతి శివాజీ అంతర్జాతీయ విమానాశ్రయంలో పెను ప్రమాదం తప్పింది. రన్‌వేపై ఉండగానే 2 విమానాల రెక్కలు ఢీకొన్నాయి. ఎయిరిండియా, ఇండిగో విమానాల రెక్కలు ఒకదానికొకటి ఢీకొన్నాయి. ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ప్రయాణికులు సురక్షితంగా బయటపడ్డారు. ఎయిరిండియా విమానం ముంబయి నుంచి కోయంబత్తూరు వెళ్తుండగా, ఇండిగో విమానం హైదరాబాద్‌ నుంచి ముంబయి వెళ్లింది.

AIR INDIA INDIGO ACCIDENT
MUMBAI AIRPORT ACCIDENT

