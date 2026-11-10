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వాయు కాలుష్యంలో ఎందుకు 'విశ్వగురువులం' అవుతున్నాం: మోదీ ప్రభుత్వంపై ఖర్గే విమర్శలు

Kharge Targets Modi Govt : వాయు కాలుష్యంలో దిల్లీ విశ్వగురువుగా ఎందుకు మారుతోందని మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే ప్రశ్నించారు. కాలుష్యం కట్టడి చేయడంలో మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం మాటలకే పరిమితమైందని ఆరోపించారు.

Kharge Targets Modi Govt
మల్లికార్జున ఖర్గే (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
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దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలో రోజురోజుకూ పెరిగిపోతున్న వాయు కాలుష్యంపై కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే మంగళవారం మోదీ ప్రభుత్వంపై తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. వాయు కాలుష్యంలో దిల్లీ విశ్వగురువుగా ఎందుకు మారుతోందని ప్రశ్నించారు. కాలుష్యం కట్టడి చేయడంలో మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం మాటలకే పరిమితమైందని ఆరోపించారు. దీపావళి అనంతరం పొరుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో పంట వ్యర్థాల దహనం వల్ల దిల్లీలో కాలుష్య స్థాయిలు విపరీతంగా పెరిగిపోయిన నేపథ్యంలో ఖర్గే ఈ మేరకు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

"2019 మే 8న ప్రధాని మోదీ వాయు కాలుష్యాన్ని 'ప్రధాన సవాలు'గా గుర్తించారు. కానీ ఆయన ప్రభుత్వం ఆ దిశగా ఎలాంటి చర్యలు తీసుకోలేదు. అరకొర చర్యలు, ఇతరులపై నిందలు వేయడమే బీజేపీ మార్క్‌గా మారిపోయింది. దిల్లీ-ఎన్‌సీఆర్ నుంచి ఉత్తర్​ప్రదేశ్, బిహార్, హరియాణా, పంజాబ్, రాజస్థాన్ వరకు ప్రజలు స్వచ్ఛమైన గాలి కోసం అల్లాడుతున్నారు."
- మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే, కాంగ్రెస్​ అధ్యక్షుడు

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