వాయు కాలుష్యంలో ఎందుకు 'విశ్వగురువులం' అవుతున్నాం: మోదీ ప్రభుత్వంపై ఖర్గే విమర్శలు
Kharge Targets Modi Govt : వాయు కాలుష్యంలో దిల్లీ విశ్వగురువుగా ఎందుకు మారుతోందని మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే ప్రశ్నించారు. కాలుష్యం కట్టడి చేయడంలో మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం మాటలకే పరిమితమైందని ఆరోపించారు.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలో రోజురోజుకూ పెరిగిపోతున్న వాయు కాలుష్యంపై కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లికార్జున్ ఖర్గే మంగళవారం మోదీ ప్రభుత్వంపై తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విమర్శలు గుప్పించారు. వాయు కాలుష్యంలో దిల్లీ విశ్వగురువుగా ఎందుకు మారుతోందని ప్రశ్నించారు. కాలుష్యం కట్టడి చేయడంలో మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం మాటలకే పరిమితమైందని ఆరోపించారు. దీపావళి అనంతరం పొరుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో పంట వ్యర్థాల దహనం వల్ల దిల్లీలో కాలుష్య స్థాయిలు విపరీతంగా పెరిగిపోయిన నేపథ్యంలో ఖర్గే ఈ మేరకు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.
"2019 మే 8న ప్రధాని మోదీ వాయు కాలుష్యాన్ని 'ప్రధాన సవాలు'గా గుర్తించారు. కానీ ఆయన ప్రభుత్వం ఆ దిశగా ఎలాంటి చర్యలు తీసుకోలేదు. అరకొర చర్యలు, ఇతరులపై నిందలు వేయడమే బీజేపీ మార్క్గా మారిపోయింది. దిల్లీ-ఎన్సీఆర్ నుంచి ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్, బిహార్, హరియాణా, పంజాబ్, రాజస్థాన్ వరకు ప్రజలు స్వచ్ఛమైన గాలి కోసం అల్లాడుతున్నారు."
- మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే, కాంగ్రెస్ అధ్యక్షుడు
Why are we becoming a ‘Vishwaguru’ in air pollution? Piecemeal measures, PR stunts, broken promises and blame games have become the hallmark of the BJP! Last year, water tankers were spraying around AQI monitoring stations amid allegations of ‘washing away’ the pollution figures; this year, as pollution peaked, PM2.5 readings simply vanished from 36 of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations! In the last 12 years PM @narendramodi has only done lip-service to the issue of Air Pollution. On 8 May 2019, PM Modi had identified it as a "major challenge", but his Govt has done nothing on that front! From Delhi-NCR to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, people are gasping for clean air. Will Modi ji dare to give the nation Hawa Ka Hisaab? The facts are as alarming as they are shameful: • 17,188 deaths in Delhi were estimated to be attributable to particulate air pollution in 2023 -nearly 15% of all deaths (GBD/CREA; all ages). • 1,69,400 children under five died from air-pollution-related causes across India in 2021 (State of Global Air 2024). Research also links PM2.5 exposure with impaired lung development and elevated child mortality risks, particularly across northern states. • ₹1,154 crore - nearly 60% of Delhi’s environmental compensation collections - remained unspent, according to a September 2026 RTI response. Delhi utilised merely 17% of its National Clean Air Programme funds released through December 2025. • The Supreme Court has given BJP-ruled Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan two weeks to submit detailed responses and proposed measures to tackle the pollution crisis. Year after year, particularly from October to February, the same toxic haze returns, accompanied by the same assurances and the same finger-pointing. Spend the funds. Cut emissions. Enforce the rules. Clean air is a fundamental right, not a privilege to be granted by the Government.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 10, 2026