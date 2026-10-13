దేశ ప్రజలంతా మాతో ఉన్నారు- జ్ఞానేశ్ రాజీనామా చేసే వరకు నిరసనలు: రాహుల్
రాహుల్ గాంధీ నివాసంలో 'ఇండీ' కూటమి నేతలు, విద్యార్థి, పౌర సంఘాల ప్రతినిధులకు తేనీటి విందు ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. అనంతరం ఏర్పాటు చేసిన మీడియా సమావేశంలో మాట్లాడిన ఆయన, జంతర్మంతర్ను డినోటిఫై చేయడాన్ని ఖండించారు.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Opposition Protest Against SIR : దేశంలో ప్రజాస్వామ్య పునరుద్ధరణ కోసం విపక్షాలు, విద్యార్థి, పౌర సంఘాలు ఏకతాటిపై నిలబడి ఐక్యపోరాటం చేస్తున్నట్లు లోక్సభ ప్రతిపక్ష నేత రాహుల్ గాంధీ తెలిపారు. ఆయన తన నివాసంలో 'ఇండీ' కూటమి నేతలకు, పౌర, విద్యార్థి సంఘాల ప్రతినిధులకు తేనీటి విందు ఇచ్చారు. అనంతరం మీడియాతో మాట్లాడిన రాహుల్గాంధీ, ఓటు చోరీకి బాధ్యులైన ప్రధాని మోదీ, కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా, CEC జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ను కోర్టు ముందు నిలబెట్టడమే ప్రతిపక్షాల లక్ష్యమన్నారు. సుప్రీం కోర్టుతో పాటు ప్రధాన న్యాయమూర్తిపై తమకు అత్యంత గౌరవం ఉందన్నారు. ఈ విషయంలో న్యాయవ్యవస్థ తన పాత్రను నిర్వర్తిస్తుందని ఆశిస్తున్నట్లు రాహుల్గాంధీ తెలిపారు.
మోదీ సారథ్యంలోని ప్రభుత్వం దేశంలో ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని, ఎన్నికల వ్యవస్థను నాశనం చేసిందని రాహుల్ గాంధీ ఆరోపించారు. జంతర్ మంతర్ను డినోటిఫై చేయటాన్ని ఆయన ఖండించారు. దేశ ప్రజలంతా తమతో ఉన్నారని రాహుల్ గాంధీ చెప్పారు. దేశ భవిష్యత్తు కోసమే తాము పోరాటం చేస్తున్నామన్నారు. సోమవారం జరిగిన నిరసనలో ప్రజలు స్వచ్ఛందంగా పాల్గొన్నారని చెప్పారు. సోమవారం దిల్లీ వీధుల్లో తాము చేపట్టిన నిరసనలకు హాజరై, మద్దతు తెలిపిన ప్రజలందరికీ ఆయన కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. ఓటు చోరీ వెనుక ఎవరున్నా శిక్ష అనుభవించాల్సిందేనని స్పష్టంచేశారు. CEC జ్ఞానేశ్ కుమార్ రాజీనామా చేసేవరకు రాజకీయ, ప్రజా నిరసనలు కొనసాగుతాయని రాహుల్ గాంధీ తేల్చిచెప్పారు.
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...You have witnessed the tremendous success of the initiatives undertaken by the INDIA alliance over the past four days; Rahul-ji and other leaders addressed the public's issues with great seriousness and dedication. Rarely have people turned out in such vast numbers. This is the first time in Delhi that young people and citizens have come together entirely on their own initiative. You have seen this, so I do not wish to elaborate further. Everyone is now prepared to fully expose PM Modi's plan to steal votes"— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
"మేమంతా ఇక్కడ ఏకతాటిపై, ఒక్కటిగా నిలబడి ఉన్నాం. నేను సోమవారం చెప్పినట్లు సమాంతరంగా నిరసనలు ఏమీ లేవు. అది ఒకే ఒక్క నిరసన. ఆ నిరసన లక్ష్యం కూడా ఒకటే. దేశంలో ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించటం. దేశంలో ప్రజాస్వామ్యం, ఎన్నికల వ్యవస్థలు నాశమయ్యాయి. రాజ్యాంగాన్ని చింపివేశారు. నిజమైన ప్రజాస్వామ్య పాలన పునరుద్ధరణకు మేమంతా కలిసి పోరాటం చేస్తున్నాం. దేశంలో ప్రజాస్వామ్యం, ఎన్నికల ప్రక్రియను నాశనం చేశారు. ధ్వంసమైన ప్రజాస్యామ్యాన్ని పునరుద్ధరించడమే మా లక్ష్యం. జంతర్మంతర్ను డినోటిఫై చేయడాన్ని ఖండిస్తున్నాం. దేశ ప్రజలంతా మాతో ఉన్నారు. దేశ భవిష్యత్తు కోసమే మేము పోరాటం చేస్తున్నాం. నిన్న జరిగిన నిరసనల్లో ప్రజలు స్వచ్ఛందంగా పాల్గొన్నారు. ఓటు చోరీ వెనుక ఎవరు ఉన్నా శిక్ష అనుభవించాల్సిందే. జ్ఞానేశ్కుమార్ రాజీనామా చేసే వరకు రాజకీయ, ప్రజా నిరసనలు కొనసాగుతాయి."
---రాహుల్ గాంధీ, లోక్సభలో ప్రతిపక్ష నేత
#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "I used the word 'perseverance' at the press conference yesterday—that this team of ours is not going to stop. Sooner or later—whether tomorrow, the day after, in three months, six months, a year, or two years—it will not stop. It will reach the end goal. I cannot tell you exactly how we will get there, because that would spoil the surprise, and we want to maintain the excitement and sense of surprise for you and the country. But I guarantee you that just as we mobilized—with such energy, strength, and unity—we will continue to fight together in the same spirit. Thank you to the Supreme Court—we have immense respect for the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India, and the Indian judicial system; they have a role to play, and we hope they will play it. However, we are political people; no matter what happens, or which institution plays a role or doesn't, political resistance will continue, people's resistance will continue, and it will triumph"— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
"దేశానికి ఉన్న ఒకే ఒక శత్రువు బీజేపీ. నిరసనలు తెలిపే హక్కును కూడా బీజేపీ లాక్కుంది. ప్రజాస్వామ్యం కోసం ఎంతో మంది ప్రాణ త్యాగాలు చేశారు. సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్కుమార్పై చట్టపరంగా క్రిమినల్ చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలి. ఓటు చోరీతోనే బంగాల్లో బీజేపీ అధికారంలోకి వచ్చింది. స్వేచ్ఛాయుత ఎన్నికల వ్యవస్థను జ్ఞానేశ్కుమార్ నాశనం చేశారు. ఇటీవల జరిగిన అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఓట్ చోరీ చేశారు. ఎస్ఐఆర్ ప్రక్రియను వెంటనే ఆపాలి. సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్కుమార్పై చట్టపరంగా క్రిమినల్ చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలి. సీఈసీ జ్ఞానేశ్కుమార్పై ప్రజలు కోపంగా ఉన్నారు. నిరసనలను అణిచివేయాలని చూస్తున్నారు. జంతర్మంతర్లో నిరసనలు చేయకుండా డీనోటిఫై చేశారు. జంతర్మంతర్ను డీనోటిఫై చేస్తే నిరసనలు ఎక్కడ చేయాలి? రాజ్యాంగ సంస్థలు ప్రభుత్వం చేతిలో కీలుబొమ్మలుగా మారాయి." అని ఇండియా కూటమి నేతలు విమర్శించారు.
#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...It is our commitment to you that the people who have done this, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, the lady who's hiding right now in Dehradun, and others are going to be brought to justice..." "Yesterday, you saw an expression not of the political party standing here, but an expression of the people of India...We would like to thank the people of Delhi, the people of India, who stood with us against what is being done. This is not about us. This is about the people of India. This is about the future of the people of India, and we, all of us together, because we love you and we respect you, are going to fight to the end to restore the democratic process in this country. It is our commitment to you that the people who have done this, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, the lady who's hiding right now in Dehradun, and others are going to be brought to justice..."— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2026
ఈ తేనీటి విందు భేటీకి AICC అధ్యక్షుడు మల్లిఖార్జున ఖర్గే, సోనియా గాంధీ, కేసీ వేణుగోపాల్, జైరాం రమేష్, శశిథరూర్, పవన్ ఖేఢాతోపాటు ఆర్జేడీ నేతలు తేజస్వీ యాదవ్, మనోజ్ ఝా, జేఎంఎం నుంచి మహువా మాజీ, టీఎంసీ నేత మహువా మొయిత్రా, లెఫ్ట్ నేతలతోపాటు విద్యార్థి, పౌర సంఘాల ప్రతినిధులు హాజరయ్యారు. ఈ భేటీకి ముందు రాహుల్ గాంధీ 'ఎక్స్'లో ఓ పోస్టు పెట్టారు. ప్రజాస్వామ్యాన్ని రక్షించే ఈ ప్రజా ఉద్యమంలో ప్రతిపక్షాలన్నీ ఐక్యంగా ఉన్నాయని చెప్పారు. తమ పోరాటం కొనసాగుతుందన్నారు. తేనీటి విందు తర్వాత మీడియాతో మాట్లాడనున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. ఆందోళనలన్నీ ఒక్కటే అని రాహుల్ పేర్కొన్నారు.
आज मैंने INDIA गठबंधन के नेताओं, विपक्षी सांसदों, छात्र संगठनों और सिविल सोसाइटी के साथियों को अपने घर चाय पर बुलाया है। लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के इस जनांदोलन में हम सब एक साथ हैं - और ये आंदोलन लगातार जारी रहेगा। चाय के बाद हम सभी मिलकर मीडिया के सामने अपनी बात रखेंगे। All protests are one. #Unity— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 13, 2026
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రాహుల్ గాంధీకి సుప్రీంకోర్టులో ఊరట- పరువు నష్టం కేసు విచారణపై స్టే