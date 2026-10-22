'భారత్- ఈయూ FTAతో అవకాశాలు విస్తృతం'- పోలాండ్ ప్రధానితో మోదీ ద్వైపాక్షిక చర్చలు
పోలాండ్ ప్రధాని డొనాల్డ్ టస్క్తో కలిసి నిర్వహించిన సంయుక్త విలేకరుల సమావేశంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ ప్రసంగించారు.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 1:22 PM IST
Poland Prime Minister India Visit : భారత్- యూరోపియన్ యూనియన్ స్వేచ్ఛా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం (FTA) భారత్- పోలాండ్ భాగస్వామ్యానికి అవకాశాలను విస్తృతం చేసిందని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. దిల్లీలోని హైదరాబాద్ హౌస్లో పోలాండ్ ప్రధాన మంత్రి డొనాల్డ్ టస్క్తో ద్వైపాక్షిక చర్చల అనంతరం నిర్వహించిన సంయుక్త విలేకరుల సమావేశంలో ప్రధాని మోదీ ఈ మేరకు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు. ముఖ్యంగా భారతదేశం పెరుగుతున్న ఆర్థిక బలాన్ని, గత రెండేళ్లుగా ద్వైపాక్షిక సంబంధాల్లో నెలకొన్న వేగాన్ని ప్రస్తావించారు.
"పోలాండ్ ప్రధానికి స్వాగతం పలకడం నాకు చాలా ఆనందంగా ఉంది. 2024లో నేను పోలాండ్లో పర్యటించినప్పుడు ఆయన నాకు, నా ప్రతినిధి బృందానికి ఘన స్వాగతం పలికారు. ఆ పర్యటనలో ఇరు దేశాల సంబంధాలను వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్య స్థాయికి ఉన్నతీకరించాం. ఈ బలమైన పునాదిపై, గత రెండేళ్లుగా మా భాగస్వామ్యం కొత్త శిఖరాలకు చేరుకుంది. ఈరోజు పోలాండ్ ప్రధానితో జరిగిన సమావేశంలో మా వ్యూహాత్మక భాగస్వామ్యాన్ని మరింత బలోపేతం చేయడానికి అనేక ముఖ్యమైన నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకున్నాం. భారతదేశం, పోలాండ్ మధ్య స్నేహం కేవలం దౌత్య సంబంధాలపై మాత్రమే కాకుండా మానవత్వం, కరుణ అనే ఉమ్మడి వారసత్వంపై కూడా ఆధారపడి ఉంది. మన పెరుగుతున్న ఆర్థిక బలం భారత్-పోలాండ్ భాగస్వామ్యానికి కొత్త అవకాశాలను సృష్టించింది. భారత్-యూరోపియన్ యూనియన్ స్వేచ్ఛా వాణిజ్య ఒప్పందం ఈ అవకాశాలను మరింత విస్తృతం చేసింది."
---నరేంద్ర మోదీ, ప్రధానమంత్రి
VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a joint press meet with Polish PM Donald Tusk, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, "Today, we also decided to further strengthen our cooperation in culture, education, sports and tourism. We also held detailed discussions on regional and global developments. Both India and Poland believe in democratic values and the rule of law. We believe that reforms are necessary to make global governance institutions stronger and more effective. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, India will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace. our Excellency, our shared history is deeply rooted in humanity and compassion." (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026