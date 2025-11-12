'దిల్లీ పేలుడు కిరాతక ఉగ్ర ఘాతుకం'- విచారణను వేగవంతంగా చేపట్టాలని కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ ఆదేశం
మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు సంతాపంగా కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ 2 నిమిషాల మౌనం
Published : November 12, 2025 at 10:53 PM IST
Union Cabinet on Delhi Red Fort Blast : దిల్లీ పేలుడు ఘటనను కేంద్ర మంత్రివర్గం ఖండించింది. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు సంతాపం తెలిపింది. దీనిని కిరాతక ఉగ్ర ఘాతుకంగా కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ అభిప్రాయపడింది. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు సంతాపంగా కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ 2 నిమిషాల మౌనం పాటించింది. ఉగ్రవాదం పట్ల జీరో టాలరెన్స్ విధానంపై పునరుద్ఘాటించిన క్యాబినెట్, దిల్లీ పేలుడు ఘటన విచారణను వేగవంతంగా చేపట్టాలని ఆదేశించింది. ఉగ్రవాదంపై పోరు కొనసాగించాలని, ఈ ఘటనకు కారకులైన వారిని చట్టం ముందు నిలబెడతామని స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన తీర్మానాన్ని కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ ఆమోదించినట్లు కేంద్ర మంత్రి అశ్వినీ వైష్ణవ్ వెల్లడించారు. పేలుడు ఘటనపై కేంద్రం ఉన్నతస్థాయిలో పర్యవేక్షిస్తోందని వివరించారు.
#WATCH | Union Cabinet today passed a resolution condemning the November 10 Delhi terror incident and paid its respects to the victims— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025
" the country has witnessed a heinous terrorist incident perpetrated by anti-national forces through a car explosion near red fort on 10th… pic.twitter.com/Rs31CldHzH
నవంబర్ 10 సాయంత్రం దిల్లీలోని ఎర్రకోట సమీపంలో దేశవ్యతిరేకులు చేసిన బాంబు పేలుడును దేశం చూసింది. ఈ దాడితో పలువురు మరణించగా, అనేక మంది తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు కేంద్ర కేబినెట్ సంతాపం తెలిపింది. ఉగ్రవాదం పట్ల జీరో టాలరెన్స్ విధానంతో ఉన్నాం. ముఖ్యంగా దిల్లీ పేలుడు ఘటన విచారణను వేగవంతంగా చేపట్టాలని కేబినెట్ ఆదేశించింది. పేలుడు వెనుక ఉన్న కుట్రదారులను చట్టం ముందు ఉంచుతాం. పేలుడు ఘటనపై కేంద్రం ఉన్నతస్థాయిలో పర్యవేక్షిస్తోంది.
--అశ్వినీ వైష్ణవ్, కేంద్ర మంత్రి
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025. The Cabinet observed two minutes' silence in honour… pic.twitter.com/jBNtHucm6T— ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2025
బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటనపై అత్యున్నత స్థాయి సమావేశం
అంతకుముందు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ దిల్లీలో బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటనపై అత్యున్నత స్థాయి సమావేశం ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ప్రధాని నివాసంలో జరిగిన భద్రతా వ్యవహారాల కేబినెట్ కమిటీ భేటీలో కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా, రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ సహా పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రుల పాల్గొన్నారు. ఎర్రకోట బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన కీలక విషయాలను ఇందులో చర్చించారు. దర్యాప్తు కొనసాగుతున్న తీరు, భద్రతా చర్యలు, ఆయా సంస్థల మధ్య సమన్వయంపై దృష్టి సారించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.