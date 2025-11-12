ETV Bharat / bharat

'దిల్లీ పేలుడు కిరాతక ఉగ్ర ఘాతుకం'- విచారణను వేగవంతంగా చేపట్టాలని కేంద్ర కేబినెట్‌ ఆదేశం

మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు సంతాపంగా కేంద్ర కేబినెట్‌ 2 నిమిషాల మౌనం

Union Cabinet on Delhi Red Fort Blast
Union Cabinet on Delhi Red Fort Blast (IANS)
Union Cabinet on Delhi Red Fort Blast : దిల్లీ పేలుడు ఘటనను కేంద్ర మంత్రివర్గం ఖండించింది. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు సంతాపం తెలిపింది. దీనిని కిరాతక ఉగ్ర ఘాతుకంగా కేంద్ర కేబినెట్‌ అభిప్రాయపడింది. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు సంతాపంగా కేంద్ర కేబినెట్‌ 2 నిమిషాల మౌనం పాటించింది. ఉగ్రవాదం పట్ల జీరో టాలరెన్స్‌ విధానంపై పునరుద్ఘాటించిన క్యాబినెట్‌, దిల్లీ పేలుడు ఘటన విచారణను వేగవంతంగా చేపట్టాలని ఆదేశించింది. ఉగ్రవాదంపై పోరు కొనసాగించాలని, ఈ ఘటనకు కారకులైన వారిని చట్టం ముందు నిలబెడతామని స్పష్టం చేసింది. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన తీర్మానాన్ని కేంద్ర కేబినెట్‌ ఆమోదించినట్లు కేంద్ర మంత్రి అశ్వినీ వైష్ణవ్‌ వెల్లడించారు. పేలుడు ఘటనపై కేంద్రం ఉన్నతస్థాయిలో పర్యవేక్షిస్తోందని వివరించారు.

నవంబర్​ 10 సాయంత్రం దిల్లీలోని ఎర్రకోట సమీపంలో దేశవ్యతిరేకులు చేసిన బాంబు పేలుడును దేశం చూసింది. ఈ దాడితో పలువురు మరణించగా, అనేక మంది తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు కేంద్ర కేబినెట్​ సంతాపం తెలిపింది. ఉగ్రవాదం పట్ల జీరో టాలరెన్స్‌ విధానంతో ఉన్నాం. ముఖ్యంగా దిల్లీ పేలుడు ఘటన విచారణను వేగవంతంగా చేపట్టాలని కేబినెట్‌ ఆదేశించింది. పేలుడు వెనుక ఉన్న కుట్రదారులను చట్టం ముందు ఉంచుతాం. పేలుడు ఘటనపై కేంద్రం ఉన్నతస్థాయిలో పర్యవేక్షిస్తోంది.

--అశ్వినీ వైష్ణవ్‌, కేంద్ర మంత్రి

ఎగుమతి ప్రోత్సాహకం కోసం

ఆరేళ్లపాటు రూ. 25వేల60 కోట్లతో ఎక్స్‌పోర్టు ప్రమోషన్‌ మిషన్‌కు కేంద్ర మంత్రివర్గం ఆమోదం తెలిపింది. ఎగుమతి ప్రోత్సాహక మిషన్‌కు కేంద్ర మంత్రివర్గం ఆమోదం వేసిందని అశ్విణీ వైష్ణవ్​ తెలిపారు. దీని ద్వారా ఆరేళ్లపాటు రూ.25,060 కోట్లు కేటాయించనున్నట్లు చెప్పిన ఆయన, ఎగుమతుల ఎకో సిస్టమ్‌ బలోపేతానికే ఈ మిషన్‌ను తీసుకొచ్చినట్లు వివరించారు. ఎగుమతిదారుల కోసం రూ. 20 వేల కోట్ల రూపాయలతో క్రెడిట్ గ్యారంటీ పథకం విస్తరణకు క్యాబినెట్‌ ఆమోదం తెలిపింది. గ్రాఫైట్​, రబీడియం, జిక్రోనియం లాంటి క్రిటికల్​ మినరల్స్​పై రాయల్టీ రేటును సవరించింది. ఈ నిర్ణయం దిగుమతులను తగ్గించి, స్వదేశంలోనే హైటెక్​ మినరల్​ ఉత్పత్తికి బాటలు వేయనుంది. దీంతో పాటు కొత్త పెట్టుబడి రంగాన్ని ప్రొత్సహించనున్నట్లు పేర్కొంది.

బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటనపై అత్యున్నత స్థాయి సమావేశం
అంతకుముందు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ దిల్లీలో బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటనపై అత్యున్నత స్థాయి సమావేశం ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ప్రధాని నివాసంలో జరిగిన భద్రతా వ్యవహారాల కేబినెట్ కమిటీ భేటీలో కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా, రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్ నాథ్ సింగ్ సహా పలువురు కేంద్రమంత్రుల పాల్గొన్నారు. ఎర్రకోట బాంబు పేలుడు ఘటనకు సంబంధించిన కీలక విషయాలను ఇందులో చర్చించారు. దర్యాప్తు కొనసాగుతున్న తీరు, భద్రతా చర్యలు, ఆయా సంస్థల మధ్య సమన్వయంపై దృష్టి సారించినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

BOMB BLAST IN DELHI RED FORT
CABINET ON DELHI BOMB BLAST
PM MODI ON DELHI BOMB BLAST
UNION CABINET DELHI RED FORT BLAST
DELHI BOMB BLAST RED FORT

