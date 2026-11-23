మోదీ- షా జోడీ ఏదో కుట్రకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారు : జైరాం రమేశ్
Congress On Parliament Session : డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లును ఆమోదించుకునేందుకు లోక్సభలో మూడింట రెండొంతుల మెజారిటీ కోసం ప్రధాని మోదీ, హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా ఇంకా ప్రయత్నిస్తూనే ఉన్నారని జైరాం రమేశ్ ఆరోపించారు.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
శీతాకాల పార్లమెంట్ సమావేశాలు నిర్వహించే ఉద్దేశం కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వానికి ఉంటే అవి ఎప్పుడు జరుగుతాయో చెప్పాలని జైరాం రమేశ్ డిమాండ్ చేశారు. ఇప్పటివరకూ ప్రోరోగ్ కాని వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలను తిరిగి ప్రారంభించే ఉద్దేశం ఉంటే అవిఎప్పుడు ఉంటాయో చెప్పాలని నిలదీశారు. పార్లమెంటు వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా పడి 100 రోజులు గడిచిపోయాయని, డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లును ఆమోదించుకునేందుకు లోక్సభలో మూడింట రెండొంతుల మెజారిటీ కోసం ప్రధాని మోదీ, హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా ఇంకా ప్రయత్నిస్తూనే ఉన్నారని ఆరోపించారు. 'ప్రధాని- హోంమంత్రి జోడీ' తమ సొంత మాటల గారడీలో తామే చిక్కుకున్నారని లేదా ఏదో కుట్రకు ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నారని తెలిపారు. ఏ విధంగా చూసినా ఈ ఇద్దరు జీటీఏ (జ్ఞానేశ్ థెఫ్ట్ అరేంజర్స్) స్టార్ల అసలు రూపం బయటపడిందని, అయితే, ఈ దుష్ట ద్వయం చేస్తున్న చేష్టల వల్ల పార్లమెంట్ వ్యవస్థ ప్రతిష్ఠ మరింత దిగజారిపోతుందని పేర్కొన్నారు.
What games are being played by the PM-HM jodi, assuming that the jodi is still together? By now, the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be a Winter Session. By now the nation should have known when the Monsoon Session that has yet to be prorogued will be reconvened, assuming it is to be reconvened. By now having seen (through) their desperate efforts of the jodi to cobble together a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, the nation is entitled to know what the PM-HM formula for delimitation is, assuming that there is indeed one. The continued suspense clearly is suggestive of two things: (i) the jodi is confused and is trapped by its own bluff and bluster; or (ii) there is something truly sinister that is being planned. Either way the two GTA(Gyanesh Theft Arrangers) stars stand brutally exposed. Sadly, the institution of Parliament, already badly bruised, is being further diminished greatly by the shenanigans of the diabolical duo.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 23, 2026