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మావోయిస్టుల హింసాకాండతో ఆదివాసీలు నష్టపోయారు : ప్రధాని మోదీ

PM Modi on Naxalism : దేశం సాధించిన విజయాల్లో నక్సలిజం- మావోయిజం నుంచి విముక్తి పొందడం కూడా ఒకటని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు.

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జనజాతియ గౌరవ్ దివస్ వేడుకల్లో ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 15, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST

1 Min Read
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మావోయిస్టుల హింసాకాండ వల్ల ఆదివాసీలు నష్టపోయారని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. గత ప్రభుత్వాలు గిరిజనుల సంక్షేమాన్ని పట్టించుకోకుండా వారిని గాలికొదిలేశాయని ఆరోపించారు. నక్సలైట్లు గిరిజనుల ఓటు హక్కును సైతం కాలరాసినా నాటి పాలకులు చోద్యం చూస్తూ ఉండిపోయారని విమర్శించారు. స్వాతంత్య్ర సమరయోధుడు బిర్సా ముండా 151వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా మహారాష్ట్ర గడ్చిరోలిలో నిర్వహించిన కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని వర్చువల్‌గా ప్రసంగించారు. 3వేల కోట్ల రూపాయల విలువైన 246 అభివృద్ధి ప్రాజెక్టులకు ప్రధాని ప్రారంభోత్సవాలు, శంకుస్థాపనలు చేశారు. దశాబ్దాలుగా కనీస వసతులకు నోచుకోని గిరిజన ప్రాంతాల అభివృద్ధిపై తమ ప్రభుత్వం ప్రత్యేక దృష్టి సారించిందని మోదీ తెలిపారు. ఆయా ప్రాంతాల ప్రగతి కోసం లక్ష కోట్లకు పైగా నిధులు కేటాయించినట్లు వెల్లడించారు. దేశంలో 50 కోట్ల మందిని పేదరికం నుంచి బయటకు తీసుకురావడం, స్వాతంత్య్రం వచ్చిన తర్వాత భారత్ సాధించిన అతిపెద్ద విజయాల్లో ఒకటని అన్నారు.

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PM MODI MAHARASHTRA VISIT
PM MODI ON MAOISM IN INDIA
PM MODI ON NAXALISM

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