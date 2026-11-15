మావోయిస్టుల హింసాకాండతో ఆదివాసీలు నష్టపోయారు : ప్రధాని మోదీ
PM Modi on Naxalism : దేశం సాధించిన విజయాల్లో నక్సలిజం- మావోయిజం నుంచి విముక్తి పొందడం కూడా ఒకటని ప్రధానమంత్రి నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
మావోయిస్టుల హింసాకాండ వల్ల ఆదివాసీలు నష్టపోయారని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ అన్నారు. గత ప్రభుత్వాలు గిరిజనుల సంక్షేమాన్ని పట్టించుకోకుండా వారిని గాలికొదిలేశాయని ఆరోపించారు. నక్సలైట్లు గిరిజనుల ఓటు హక్కును సైతం కాలరాసినా నాటి పాలకులు చోద్యం చూస్తూ ఉండిపోయారని విమర్శించారు. స్వాతంత్య్ర సమరయోధుడు బిర్సా ముండా 151వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా మహారాష్ట్ర గడ్చిరోలిలో నిర్వహించిన కార్యక్రమంలో ప్రధాని వర్చువల్గా ప్రసంగించారు. 3వేల కోట్ల రూపాయల విలువైన 246 అభివృద్ధి ప్రాజెక్టులకు ప్రధాని ప్రారంభోత్సవాలు, శంకుస్థాపనలు చేశారు. దశాబ్దాలుగా కనీస వసతులకు నోచుకోని గిరిజన ప్రాంతాల అభివృద్ధిపై తమ ప్రభుత్వం ప్రత్యేక దృష్టి సారించిందని మోదీ తెలిపారు. ఆయా ప్రాంతాల ప్రగతి కోసం లక్ష కోట్లకు పైగా నిధులు కేటాయించినట్లు వెల్లడించారు. దేశంలో 50 కోట్ల మందిని పేదరికం నుంచి బయటకు తీసుకురావడం, స్వాతంత్య్రం వచ్చిన తర్వాత భారత్ సాధించిన అతిపెద్ద విజయాల్లో ఒకటని అన్నారు.
#WATCH | At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, PM Narendra Modi says, "One of the achievements of the country is freedom from Naxalism-Maoism. People of tribal belts in the country, including Gadchiroli, know that Naxal violence harmed the tribal community the most. In 2014, about 125 districts of the country were affected by Naxalism-Maoism. There used to be hundreds of incidents of violence every year. Thousands of innocent people lost their lives in these incidents; a large number of them were tribals. But people affected by Naxalism-Maoism were abandoned by the then Governments in those eras. Their rights were snatched away, and everybody stayed silent. Members of the tribal community were not even allowed to vote. The then Governments remained mute spectators and closed their eyes...Today, when Naxalism-Maoism has been eliminated, mothers and sisters in the tribal community are giving us their blessings." (Video: DD News)— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2026