అజిత్​ పవార్​ అంత్యక్రియలకు ఏర్పాట్లు - పాల్గొననున్న మోదీ, అమిత్ షా

ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు విద్యా మైదానంలో ప్రభుత్వ లాంఛనాలతో అంత్యక్రియలు

Ajit Pawar Funera
Ajit Pawar Funera (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:31 AM IST

1 Min Read
Ajit Pawar Funeral : మహారాష్ట్ర ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి, ఎన్​సీపీ పార్టీ అధినేత అజిత్ పవార్ ​(66) అంత్యక్రియలు నేడు (2026, జనవరి 29)న ఉదయం 11గంటలకు విద్యా ప్రతిష్టాన్​ మైదానంలో ప్రభుత్వ లాంఛనాలతో జరగనున్నాయి. అంత్యక్రియలకు కావాల్సిన ఏర్పాట్లు దాదాపు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్​ షా , మహారాష్ట్ర సీఎం దేవేంద్ర ఫడణవీస్, ఏక్​నాథ్​ శిందే ఇతర రాజకీయ నాయకులు అంత్యక్రియల్లో పాల్గొననున్నారు.

అజిత్ పవార్ అంతిమ యాత్ర విద్యా ప్రస్థాన్ ​నుంచి ప్రారంభమై, విద్యా ప్రతిష్ఠాన్ మైదానం వద్ద ముగుస్తుంది. ఈ అంతిమ యాత్రలో ఎన్సీపీ నాయకులు, కార్యకర్తలు, పవార్ అభిమానులు భారీ సంఖ్యలో పాల్గొనే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఇందుకు అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లను పోలీసు శాఖ పర్యవేక్షిస్తుంది.

AJIT PAWAR FUNERAL
AJIT PAWAR FUNERAL

