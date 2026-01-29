అజిత్ పవార్ అంత్యక్రియలకు ఏర్పాట్లు - పాల్గొననున్న మోదీ, అమిత్ షా
ఉదయం 11 గంటలకు విద్యా మైదానంలో ప్రభుత్వ లాంఛనాలతో అంత్యక్రియలు
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:31 AM IST
Ajit Pawar Funeral : మహారాష్ట్ర ఉపముఖ్యమంత్రి, ఎన్సీపీ పార్టీ అధినేత అజిత్ పవార్ (66) అంత్యక్రియలు నేడు (2026, జనవరి 29)న ఉదయం 11గంటలకు విద్యా ప్రతిష్టాన్ మైదానంలో ప్రభుత్వ లాంఛనాలతో జరగనున్నాయి. అంత్యక్రియలకు కావాల్సిన ఏర్పాట్లు దాదాపు పూర్తయ్యాయి. ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి అమిత్ షా , మహారాష్ట్ర సీఎం దేవేంద్ర ఫడణవీస్, ఏక్నాథ్ శిందే ఇతర రాజకీయ నాయకులు అంత్యక్రియల్లో పాల్గొననున్నారు.
అజిత్ పవార్ అంతిమ యాత్ర విద్యా ప్రస్థాన్ నుంచి ప్రారంభమై, విద్యా ప్రతిష్ఠాన్ మైదానం వద్ద ముగుస్తుంది. ఈ అంతిమ యాత్రలో ఎన్సీపీ నాయకులు, కార్యకర్తలు, పవార్ అభిమానులు భారీ సంఖ్యలో పాల్గొనే అవకాశం ఉంది. ఇందుకు అన్ని ఏర్పాట్లను పోలీసు శాఖ పర్యవేక్షిస్తుంది.
#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra | Preparations for the funeral of NCP Chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are underway at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati.— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026
NCP Chief and Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar passed away yesterday when the aircraft he was… pic.twitter.com/kCGJnEk3d6
#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra | Visuals of the carriage that will be carrying the mortal remains of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar for his 'Antim Yatra', starting from the Vidya Pratishthan Campus, passing through the city, and culminating at Vidya Pratishthan Ground for the… pic.twitter.com/DAbdlbZaus— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026