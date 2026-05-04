ETV Bharat / bharat

ఇది ప్రజల విజయం- బంగాల్, అసోం, పుదుచ్చేరి అభివృద్ధికి నాదీ హామీ: ప్రధాని మోదీ

టీవీకే, యూడీఎఫ్​లకు ప్రధాని మోదీ శుభాకాంక్షలు- కేరళ, తమిళనాడుల్లో తమకు ఓటు వేసిన వారందరికీ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలియజేసిన మోదీ

Modi
Modi (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : May 4, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Modi On BJP Victory In Assembly Elections : బంగాల్​, అసోం, పుదుచ్చేరిలో బీజేపీ ఘనవిజయం సాధించడంపై ప్రధాని మోదీ హర్షం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. ప్రజలకు, పార్టీ కార్యకర్తలకు ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా అభినందనలు తెలిపారు. అలాగే కేరళలో గెలిచిన యూడీఎఫ్​నకు, తమిళనాడులో ఘనవిజయం సాధించిన టీవీకే పార్టీకి శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు.

"2026 బంగాల్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు ఎప్పటికీ గుర్తుండిపోతాయి. ప్రజాశక్తి గెలిచింది. బీజేపీ సుపరిపాలన రాజకీయాలు విజయం సాధించాయి. బంగాల్​లోని ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ నేను తలవంచి నమస్కరిస్తున్నాను. మీరు బీజేపీకి అనుకూలంగా అద్భుతమైన తీర్పును ఇచ్చారు. అందుకే బంగాల్ ప్రజల కలలను, ఆకాంక్షలను నెరవేర్చడానికి మా పార్టీ సాధ్యమైన ప్రతి ప్రయత్నం చేస్తుందని నేను హామీ ఇస్తున్నాను. సమాజంలోని అన్ని వర్గాలకు సమాన అవకాశాలు, గౌరవాన్ని అందించే ప్రభుత్వాన్ని మేము అందిస్తాం. ఎన్నో ఏళ్లుగా కార్యకర్తలు చేసిన కృషి, పోరాటాలు లేకుంటే, ఇవాళ బంగాల్​లో బీజేపీ సాధించిన ఈ రికార్డు సాధ్యమయ్యేది కాదు. వారందరికీ నేను సెల్యూట్ చేస్తున్నాను. ఎన్నో ఏళ్లుగా వారు క్షేత్రస్థాయిలో కష్టపడి పని చేసి, అన్ని రకాల ప్రతికూలతలను అధిగమించి మా అభివృద్ధి జెండాను ప్రజల్లోకి తీసుకెళ్లారు. వారే మా పార్టీ బలం."
- ప్రధాని మోదీ

అసోంలో బీజేపీ హ్యాట్రిక్​
అసోంలో బీజేపీ వరుసగా మూడోసారి విజయం సాధించడంపై మోదీ ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేశారు. అసోం మరోసారి బీజేపీ నేతృత్వంలోని ఎన్​డీఏ సర్కార్​ను ఆశీర్వదించిందని ట్విట్టర్ వేదికగా పేర్కొన్నారు.

"అసోం విధానసభ ఎన్నికల్లో బీజేపీ-ఎన్​డీఏ విజయం సాధించాయి. అభివృద్ధి, ప్రజల జీవితాల్లో సానుకూల మార్పు తీసుకురావాలనే మా కూటమి నిబద్ధతకు లభించిన తిరుగులేని మద్దతుకు ఇది నిదర్శనం. ఇంతటి ఘనవిజయాన్ని అందించిన అసోం సోదరసోదరీమణులకు నా ధన్యవాదాలు. రాష్ట్ర పరివర్తన కోసం మేము నిరంతరం కృషి చేస్తూనే ఉంటామని నేను మీకు హామీ ఇస్తున్నాను. అసోం ప్రజల మధ్య అహర్నిశలు శ్రమించిన బీజేపీ-ఎన్​డీఏ కార్యకర్తలందరినీ నేను అభినందిస్తున్నాను. గత దశాబ్ద కాలంలో పార్టీ, కూటమి ఎదిగిన తీరు అభినందనీయం. మా కార్యకర్తల కృషి వల్లనే మా అజెండా ప్రజల హృదయాలకు చేరుకుంది."
- ప్రధాని మోదీ

పుదుచ్చేరికి ధన్యవాదాలు
పుదుచ్చేరిలో ఎన్​.రంగస్వామి నేతృత్వంలోని ఎన్​డీఏ కూటమి విజయం సాధించడంపై మోదీ ఆనందం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

"ఎన్​.రంగస్వామి నేతృత్వంలోని ప్రభుత్వం పనితీరు, మా సుపరిపాలనను ప్రాతిపదికగా తీసుకొని పుదుచ్చేరి ప్రజలు ఎన్​డీఏ కూటమికి మరోసారి అధికారాన్ని కట్టబెట్టారు. ఈ ఆశీస్సులు సుపరిపాలనను మరింత పెంపొందించేందుకు మేము చేస్తున్న ప్రయత్నాలకు మరింత ఊపునిస్తాయి. పుదుచ్చేరిలోని మా ఎన్​డీఏ కార్యకర్తల అసాధారణ కృషి పట్ల నేను ఎంతో గర్విస్తున్నాను. వారు నిరంతరం ప్రజల మధ్య ఉంటూ, మా దార్శనికతను, అభివృద్ధిని ప్రజలకు వివరించారు. దీని వల్లనే ప్రజలు మమ్మల్ని మరోసారి ఆశీర్వదించారు."
- ప్రధాని మోదీ

యూడీఎఫ్​ కూటమికి అభినందనలు
కేరళలో బీజేపీ-ఎన్​డీఏ కూటమికి ఓటు వేసిన వారందరికీ మోదీ ధన్యవాదాలు తెలిపారు. "కేరళ పురోగతికి అవసరమైన అంశాలను మేము నిరంతరం లేవనెత్తుతూనే ఉంటాం. 'వికసిత కేరళం'ను సాకారం చేసేందుకు కష్టపడి పనిచేస్తాం. కేరళ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో విజయం సాధించిన యూడీఎఫ్​ కూటమికి నా అభినందనలు. కేరళ ప్రజల అభివృద్ధి ఆకాంక్షలకు కేంద్రం ఎల్లప్పుడూ తన మద్దతును ఇస్తూనే ఉంటుంది" అని మోదీ పేర్కొన్నారు.

టీవీకే అద్భుత విజయం
తమిళనాడు అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల్లో ఎన్​డీఏకు మద్దతుగా నిలిచిన ఓటర్లకు మోదీ కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు. "తమిళ ప్రజల సమస్యలను పరిష్కరించడంలో, వారి జీవితాలను మెరుగుపరచడంలో మేము ఎల్లప్పుడూ ముందుంటాం.అద్భుతమైన ప్రదర్శన కనబరిచిన టీవీకే పార్టీకి నా అభినందనలు. తమిళనాడు పురోగతికి, అక్కకి ప్రజల శ్రేయస్సు కోసం కేంద్రం కృషి చేస్తుంది" అని మోదీ స్పష్టం చేశారు.

బంగాల్​లో రికార్డు స్థాయి పోలింగే టీఎంసీ కొంప ముంచిందా? మమత ఓటమికి కారణాలు ఇవేనా?

కేరళ ఓటమితో దేశంలో కమ్యూనిస్టుల అధికారానికి తెర- అస్థిత్వ సంక్షోభంలో 'లెఫ్ట్'!

TAGGED:

MODI ON BENGAL VICTORY
MODI ON ASSAM VICTORY
MODI ON PUDUCHERRY VICTORY
MODI CONGRATULATE UDF AND TVK
MODI ON BJP VICTORY

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.