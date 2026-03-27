అయోధ్యలో వైభవంగా శ్రీరామ నవమి - బాలరాముడికి 'సూర్యతిలకం'
ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్లోని అయోధ్య రామ మందిరంలో అద్భుత దృశ్యం- బాల రాముడి నుదుటిపై సూర్య కిరణాలు
Published : March 27, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
Surya Tilak In Ayodhya Ram Mandir : శ్రీరామనవమి పర్వదినాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని ఉత్తర్ప్రదేశ్లోని అయోధ్య రామ మందిరంలో అద్భుత దృశ్యం ఆవిష్కృతమైంది. గత ఏడాది మాదిరిగానే, ఈసారి కూడా మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటలకు బాల రాముడి నుదుటిపై సూర్య కిరణాలు ప్రసరించేలా ప్రత్యేక ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు. ఈ సూర్య తిలకాన్ని భక్తులు ఆసక్తిగా వీక్షించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆలయమంతా గుడి గంటల శబ్దాలతో మార్మోగింది. అర్చకులు బాలరాముడికి హారతినిచ్చి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు.
VIDEO | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Surya Tilak, sun rays diverted to touch the forehead of Ram Lalla, rituals being held at Ayodhya's Ram Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 27, 2026
Lakhs of devotees have arrived in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Mandir on the occasion of Ram Navami… pic.twitter.com/kfzPdxmQYx
#WATCH | 'Surya tilak' illuminates the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2026
Video source: DD News/YouTube pic.twitter.com/s9ZVYXYJlJ