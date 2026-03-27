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అయోధ్యలో వైభవంగా శ్రీరామ నవమి - బాలరాముడికి 'సూర్యతిలకం'

ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లోని అయోధ్య రామ మందిరంలో అద్భుత దృశ్యం- బాల రాముడి నుదుటిపై సూర్య కిరణాలు

Surya Tilak In Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Surya Tilak In Ayodhya Ram Mandir (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : March 27, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Surya Tilak In Ayodhya Ram Mandir : శ్రీరామనవమి పర్వదినాన్ని పురస్కరించుకుని ఉత్తర్‌ప్రదేశ్‌లోని అయోధ్య రామ మందిరంలో అద్భుత దృశ్యం ఆవిష్కృతమైంది. గత ఏడాది మాదిరిగానే, ఈసారి కూడా మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటలకు బాల రాముడి నుదుటిపై సూర్య కిరణాలు ప్రసరించేలా ప్రత్యేక ఏర్పాట్లు చేశారు. ఈ సూర్య తిలకాన్ని భక్తులు ఆసక్తిగా వీక్షించారు. ఈ సందర్భంగా ఆలయమంతా గుడి గంటల శబ్దాలతో మార్మోగింది. అర్చకులు బాలరాముడికి హారతినిచ్చి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు చేశారు.

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SURYA TILAK IN AYODHYA RAM MANDIR
SRI RAMA NAVAMI AYODHYA 2026
SURYA TILAK IN AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

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