ట్రక్కును ఢీకొట్టిన యాత్రికుల వాహనం- ఒకే కుటుంబానికి చెందిన 9మంది మృతి
Rajasthan Road Accident : రాజస్థాన్లోని ట్రక్కును యాత్రికుల వాహనం ఢీకొట్టడంతో తొమ్మిది మంది మృతి చెందారు. పలువురు గాయపడగా, బాధితులంతా ఒకే కుటుంబానికి చెందినవారు.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 7:59 AM IST
రాజస్థాన్లో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం జరిగింది. యాత్ర ముగించుకుని తిరిగి వెళ్తున్న వాహనం రోడ్డుపక్కన నిలిపి ఉంచిన ట్రక్కును ఢీకొట్టడంతో తొమ్మిది మంది ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోయారు. పలువురు తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డారు. మృతులంతా ఒకే కుటుంబానికి చెందినవారు. ప్రమాదం గురించి సమాచారం అందుకున్న పోలీసులు వెంటనే ఘటనాస్థలికి చేరుకుని సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టారు. క్షతగాత్రులను ఆసుపత్రికి తరలించారు. మరిన్ని వివరాలు తెలియాల్సి ఉంది.
#WATCH | Rajasthan | 9 people killed several injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Kota Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi says, "Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family... Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident..."— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026