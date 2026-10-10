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ఆయిల్ ట్యాంకర్‌పై డ్రోన్ దాడి- నౌకలో 22 మంది భారతీయ నావికులు

షార్జా యాంకరేజ్‌లో పనామా జెండా గల ముడిచమురు ట్యాంకర్‌పై దాడి జరిగినట్లు కేంద్ర మంత్రి శర్బానంద సోనోవాల్ వెల్లడించారు. అందులో ఉన్న 22 మంది భారతీయ నావికులు క్షేమంగా ఉన్నట్లు తెలిపారు.

INDIAN SEAFARERS
ప్రతీకాత్మక చిత్రం (Associates Press)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : October 10, 2026 at 9:28 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Sharjah Anchorage Tanker Drone Tank : యూఏఈలోని షార్జా యాంకరేజ్‌లో అక్టోబర్ 9న పనామా జెండా గల ముడి చమురు ట్యాంకర్ 'MT GEM NO- 2'పై డ్రోన్ దాడి జరిగిందని కేంద్ర షిప్పింగ్ శాఖ మంత్రి శర్బానంద సోనోవాల్ తెలిపారు. అందులో ఉన్న 22 మంది భారతీయ నావికులు సురక్షితంగా ఉన్నారని వెల్లడించారు. అక్కడి పరిస్థితిని నిరంతరం పర్యవేక్షిస్తున్నామని పేర్కొన్నారు. భారతీయ నావికా సిబ్బంది భద్రత, క్షేమాన్ని నిర్ధరించడానికి అధికారులు షిప్ మేనేజ్‌మెంట్ కంపెనీతో సంప్రదింపులు జరుపుతున్నారని చెప్పారు. ఈ మేరకు శర్బానంద సోనోవాల్ సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్ 'ఎక్స్‌'లో పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

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DRONE ATTACK IN UAE NOW
OIL TANKER ATTACK IN UAE
PANAMA FLAGGED OIL TANKER ATTACK
INDIAN SEAFARERS RESCUED IN UAE
SHARJAH ANCHORAGE TANKER DRONE TANK

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