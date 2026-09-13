ప్రపంచంలో ఉద్రిక్తతలు నిరంతరం పెరుగుతున్నాయి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
మానవాళి వికాసానికి బ్రిక్స్ దేశాలు కృషి చేస్తాయి: ప్రధాని మోదీ
Published : September 13, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
PM Modi Brics Summit : ప్రస్తుతం ప్రపంచంలో ఉద్రిక్తతలు నానాటికీ పెరిగిపోతున్నాయని, ఇవి సామాన్య ప్రజల జీవితాలపై ప్రతికూల ప్రభావాన్ని చూపుతున్నాయని ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. బ్రిక్స్ సదస్సులో భాగంగా మాట్లాడిన ఆయన మహమ్మారులు, వాతావరణ విపత్తులు, సరఫరా గొలుసులో అంతరాయాలు వంటివి ప్రస్తుత ప్రపంచంలో ఏ ఒక్క ప్రాంతానికో పరిమితం కావని నిరూపించాయన్నారు. అందుకే బ్రిక్స్ దేశాల మధ్య పరస్పర సహకారం, సామర్థ్యం పెంపుపై ప్రత్యేక దృష్టి సారించినట్లు తెలిపారు. సవాళ్లను సకాలంలో గుర్తించి, వాటిని ఎదుర్కొనేందుకు సిద్ధంగా ఉంటూ తక్షణ చర్యలు తీసుకోవడం ఎంతో అవసరమన్నారు. ఈ దృక్పథంతోనే అంటువ్యాధుల నివారణ, స్పందన కోసం 'బ్రిక్స్ ఇంటిగ్రేటెడ్ ఎర్లీ వార్నింగ్ సిస్టమ్' ఏర్పాటుపై ఏకాభిప్రాయం కుదిరిందని ప్రధాని వెల్లడించారు. వీటికి అదనంగా విపత్తు నిర్వహణ కోసం ముందస్తు హెచ్చరికల డేటా ఇంటిగ్రేషన్ మార్గదర్శకాలను కూడా రూపొందించినట్లు ప్రధాని మోదీ స్పష్టం చేశారు.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Day 2 of the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Through 'BRICS Connect,' we have promoted skills, employability, women's participation in the workforce, social security, and capacity building. An initiative for a BRICS MSME cooperation… pic.twitter.com/092tfjhd4M— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: On Day 2 of the BRICS Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, " in indian civilization, nature is revered as a mother. for centuries, we have held the belief that development and the environment are not alternatives to each other, but are complementary.… pic.twitter.com/diLjBh8Zv6— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2026