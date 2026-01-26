ETV Bharat / bharat

రిపబ్లిక్ డే: కర్తవ్యపథ్‌లో జాతీయ జెండాను ఆవిష్కరించిన రాష్ట్రపతి ముర్ము

కర్తవ్యపథ్‌లో ఘనంగా 77వ గణతంత్ర వేడుకలు

Republic Day 2026
Republic Day 2026 (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : January 26, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Republic Day 2026 : దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలో 77వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకలు ఘనంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి. రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము కర్తవ్యపథ్‌లో జాతీయ జెండాను ఆవిష్కరించారు. తొలుత రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్ నుంచి విదేశీ అతిథులతో కలిసి రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము సంప్రదాయ గుర్రపు బగ్గీలో అశ్విక దళంతో కలిసి కర్తవ్యపథ్‌కు బయలుదేరారు. కర్తవ్య పథక్‌కు చేరుకున్న రాష్ట్రపతికి, విదేశీ అతిథులు యూరోపియన్ కౌన్సిల్ అధ్యక్షుడు ఆంటోనియో కోస్టా, యూరోపియన్ కమిషన్ అధ్యక్షురాలు ఉర్సులా వాన్ డెర్ లేయన్​కు ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కేంద్ర మంత్రులు స్వాగతం పలికారు. వేదికపైకి చేరుకున్న రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము జాతీయ జెండాను ఆవిష్కరించి వందనం సమర్పించారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే శుభాంశుశుక్లాకు అశోకచక్ర పురస్కారం ప్రదానం చేశారు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము.

అంతకుముందు గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం వేళ దేశం కోసం పోరాడిన అమరవీరులకు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ నివాళులు అర్పించారు. తొలుత దిల్లీలోని వార్ మెమోరియల్ వద్దకు వెళ్లిన ప్రధానికి రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్‌, త్రివిధ దళాధిపతులు స్వాగతం పలికారు. తర్వాత వార్ మెమోరియల్ వద్దకు చేరుకున్న ప్రధాని మోదీ పుష్పాంజలి సమర్పించారు. దేశం కోసం పోరాడిన వీరులకు, త్రివిధ దళాల అధిపతులతో కలిసి వందనం చేశారు. తర్వాత అక్కడి పుస్తకంలో తన సందేశం రాశారు.

TAGGED:

INDIA REPUBLIC DAY 2026 CHIEF GUEST
INDIA REPUBLIC DAY PARADE 2026
INDIA REPUBLIC DAY THEME 2026
77TH REPUBLIC DAY 2026
REPUBLIC DAY 2026

Quick Links / Policies

ఎడిటర్స్ ఛాయిస్

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.