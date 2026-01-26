రిపబ్లిక్ డే: కర్తవ్యపథ్లో జాతీయ జెండాను ఆవిష్కరించిన రాష్ట్రపతి ముర్ము
కర్తవ్యపథ్లో ఘనంగా 77వ గణతంత్ర వేడుకలు
Published : January 26, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Republic Day 2026 : దేశ రాజధాని దిల్లీలో 77వ గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ వేడుకలు ఘనంగా జరుగుతున్నాయి. రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము కర్తవ్యపథ్లో జాతీయ జెండాను ఆవిష్కరించారు. తొలుత రాష్ట్రపతి భవన్ నుంచి విదేశీ అతిథులతో కలిసి రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము సంప్రదాయ గుర్రపు బగ్గీలో అశ్విక దళంతో కలిసి కర్తవ్యపథ్కు బయలుదేరారు. కర్తవ్య పథక్కు చేరుకున్న రాష్ట్రపతికి, విదేశీ అతిథులు యూరోపియన్ కౌన్సిల్ అధ్యక్షుడు ఆంటోనియో కోస్టా, యూరోపియన్ కమిషన్ అధ్యక్షురాలు ఉర్సులా వాన్ డెర్ లేయన్కు ఉపరాష్ట్రపతి, ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ, కేంద్ర మంత్రులు స్వాగతం పలికారు. వేదికపైకి చేరుకున్న రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపది ముర్ము జాతీయ జెండాను ఆవిష్కరించి వందనం సమర్పించారు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే శుభాంశుశుక్లాకు అశోకచక్ర పురస్కారం ప్రదానం చేశారు రాష్ట్రపతి ద్రౌపదీ ముర్ము.
#WATCH | 77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | National Flag unfurled at the Kartavya Path in Delhi, followed by the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenously developed artillery weapon system— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/Q2IgPGAE0K
VIDEO | Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu along with chief guests for 77th Republic Day Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission leaves from Rashtrapati Bhawan to attend parade at Kartavya Path.… pic.twitter.com/vnzvmlowQw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026
77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | Indian astronaut IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla conferred with India's highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/Hhx0YuLKms
అంతకుముందు గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవం వేళ దేశం కోసం పోరాడిన అమరవీరులకు ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోదీ నివాళులు అర్పించారు. తొలుత దిల్లీలోని వార్ మెమోరియల్ వద్దకు వెళ్లిన ప్రధానికి రక్షణ మంత్రి రాజ్నాథ్ సింగ్, త్రివిధ దళాధిపతులు స్వాగతం పలికారు. తర్వాత వార్ మెమోరియల్ వద్దకు చేరుకున్న ప్రధాని మోదీ పుష్పాంజలి సమర్పించారు. దేశం కోసం పోరాడిన వీరులకు, త్రివిధ దళాల అధిపతులతో కలిసి వందనం చేశారు. తర్వాత అక్కడి పుస్తకంలో తన సందేశం రాశారు.
VIDEO | Delhi: People have gathered in large numbers at Kartavya Path to witness the magnificent Republic Day 2026 parade. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will be arriving shortly to attend the event.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026
(Source: Third Party)… pic.twitter.com/Ew8dovhYV6