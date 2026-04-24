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బీజేపీలో చేరిన రాఘవ్​ చడ్డా- ఆప్‌ రాజ్యసభ పక్షం కమలం పార్టీలో విలీనం

'ఆప్​ పార్టీలోని 2/3వ వంతు ఎంపీలు బీజేపీలో చేరడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారు'- రాఘవ్ చడ్డా కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

Raghav Chadha
Raghav Chadha (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Raghav Chadha Joins BJP : దిల్లీ మాజీ సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్‌ నేతృత్వంలోని ఆమ్‌ఆద్మీ పార్టీకి భారీ షాక్‌ తగిలింది. దిల్లీ మాజీ మంత్రి రాఘవ్‌ చడ్డాతో పాటు మరో ఇద్దరు ఎంపీలు అశోక్‌ మిట్టల్‌, సందీప్‌ పాఠక్‌లు బీజేపీలో చేరారు. కాగా, ఆప్​ పార్టీలోని 2/3వ వంతు ఎంపీలు బీజేపీలో చేరడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారని రాఘవ్ చెడ్డా పేర్కొనడం గమనార్హం.

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AAP MPS JOIN BJP TODAY
RAGHAV CHADHA RESIGNS FROM AAP
MODI PRAISES RAGHAV CHADHA
AAP VS RAGHAV CHADDA
RAGHAV CHADHA JOINS BJP

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