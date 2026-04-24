బీజేపీలో చేరిన రాఘవ్ చడ్డా- ఆప్ రాజ్యసభ పక్షం కమలం పార్టీలో విలీనం
'ఆప్ పార్టీలోని 2/3వ వంతు ఎంపీలు బీజేపీలో చేరడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారు'- రాఘవ్ చడ్డా కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు
Published : April 24, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Raghav Chadha Joins BJP : దిల్లీ మాజీ సీఎం అరవింద్ కేజ్రీవాల్ నేతృత్వంలోని ఆమ్ఆద్మీ పార్టీకి భారీ షాక్ తగిలింది. దిల్లీ మాజీ మంత్రి రాఘవ్ చడ్డాతో పాటు మరో ఇద్దరు ఎంపీలు అశోక్ మిట్టల్, సందీప్ పాఠక్లు బీజేపీలో చేరారు. కాగా, ఆప్ పార్టీలోని 2/3వ వంతు ఎంపీలు బీజేపీలో చేరడానికి సిద్ధంగా ఉన్నారని రాఘవ్ చెడ్డా పేర్కొనడం గమనార్హం.
#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, " we have decided that we, the 2="" 3rd members belonging to the aap in rajya sabha, exercise the provisions of the constitution of india and merge ourselves with the bjp." pic.twitter.com/K3IK4TPXml— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026