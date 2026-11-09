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"డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లు నెగ్గించుకోవడం కోసమే- పార్లమెంట్ ప్రొరోగేషన్ ఆలస్యం"- బీజేపీపై కాంగ్రెస్ ఫైర్​

Congress On Parliament Prorogation : పార్లమెంట్ వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు ప్రోరోగ్ విషయంలో నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రభుత్వంపై కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడింది.

Jai Ram Ramesh
జైరామ్​ రమేశ్​ (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat Telugu Team

Published : November 9, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
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పార్లమెంట్ వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా పడి 88 రోజులు గడిచినా ఇంకా సెషన్‌ను ప్రోరోగ్‌ చేయకపోవడంపై కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ స్పందించింది. మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం, కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షాపై తీవ్ర విమర్శలు గుప్పించింది. ప్రమాదకరమైన, వినాశకరమైన డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లును ఆమోదింపజేసుకోవడం కోసమే ప్రభుత్వం ఈ జాప్యం చేస్తోందని మండిపడింది. లోక్‌సభలో ఎలాగైనా అక్రమ పద్ధతిలో మూడింట రెండొంతుల మెజారిటీని సంపాదించడానికి అమిత్ షాకు సమయం ఇవ్వడానికే 88 రోజులైనా సెషన్‌ను ప్రోరోగ్ చేయలేదని ఆరోపించింది. ఈ మేరకు కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి జైరాం రమేశ్ సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్‌ఫామ్ 'ఎక్స్'లో పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.

TAGGED:

CONGRESS ON PARLIAMENT UNPROROGUED
CONGRESS SLAMS MODI GOVERNMENT
PARLIAMENT SESSION PROROGUE
JAIRAM RAMESH ON AMIT SHAH
PARLIAMENT MONSOON SESSION 2026

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