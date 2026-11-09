"డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లు నెగ్గించుకోవడం కోసమే- పార్లమెంట్ ప్రొరోగేషన్ ఆలస్యం"- బీజేపీపై కాంగ్రెస్ ఫైర్
Congress On Parliament Prorogation : పార్లమెంట్ వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు ప్రోరోగ్ విషయంలో నరేంద్ర మోదీ ప్రభుత్వంపై కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ తీవ్ర స్థాయిలో విరుచుకుపడింది.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
పార్లమెంట్ వర్షాకాల సమావేశాలు నిరవధికంగా వాయిదా పడి 88 రోజులు గడిచినా ఇంకా సెషన్ను ప్రోరోగ్ చేయకపోవడంపై కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీ స్పందించింది. మోదీ ప్రభుత్వం, కేంద్ర హోం మంత్రి అమిత్ షాపై తీవ్ర విమర్శలు గుప్పించింది. ప్రమాదకరమైన, వినాశకరమైన డీలిమిటేషన్ బిల్లును ఆమోదింపజేసుకోవడం కోసమే ప్రభుత్వం ఈ జాప్యం చేస్తోందని మండిపడింది. లోక్సభలో ఎలాగైనా అక్రమ పద్ధతిలో మూడింట రెండొంతుల మెజారిటీని సంపాదించడానికి అమిత్ షాకు సమయం ఇవ్వడానికే 88 రోజులైనా సెషన్ను ప్రోరోగ్ చేయలేదని ఆరోపించింది. ఈ మేరకు కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రధాన కార్యదర్శి జైరాం రమేశ్ సోషల్ మీడియా ప్లాట్ఫామ్ 'ఎక్స్'లో పోస్ట్ పెట్టారు.
Today is 88 days since Parliament was adjourned sine die and has still NOT been prorogued. The 8th edition of the authoritative Practice and Procedure of Parliament popularly known as Kaul and Shakdher published in mid 2024 with a Message from the PM himself. Page 192 says that the time-gap between the adjournment of the Lok Sabha sine die and its prorogation is generally two-four days. But in footnote #53 on the same page it states that the maximum gap has been 28 days and that related to the Monsoon Session in 2015. However, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs wrote to the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Khargeji on Oct 19, 2026 saying that the Monsoon Session in 2008 had been kept unprorogued for a record 87 days. Why that fails to find mention in Kaul and Shakdher is puzzling. And that 87 days was by consensus of all parties because of the peculiar circumstances then. Even so going by the Union Minister’s own reckoning, a new record has been set today. And unlike in the past including in 2008, this record has been set to give time to the Union Home Minister to somehow manipulate a super-tainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the dangerous and destructive Delimitation Bills passed. The unity and solidarity of the Opposition which defeated his diabolical designs convincingly on April 17, 2026 will prevail once again if he repeats his trademark bulldozer tactics. The Congress President has written to the PM four times in the past six months requesting that an all-party meeting on Delimitation be convened to discuss all proposals transparently and in detail BEFORE introducing any legislation. The PM has steadfastly refused to do so.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 9, 2026